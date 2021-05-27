 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Two words: Toxic Starfish   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I get that after a wings and beer night.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the name of my Fred Durst biographical stage musical.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like Troma Entertainment Inc has gone into fetish porn.

dreadcentral.comView Full Size
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
alright partner
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Australia's Crown of Thorns Starfish laughs at your measly toxic starfish, North Wales.

As this picture demonstrates, they're the only starfish unafraid of the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wear a condom.
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: That's the name of my Fred Durst biographical stage musical.


I thought it was the result of eating too many Haribo sugar-free gummy bears.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 ANd thE hOt DOG flaVoRED WATER!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sephjnr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Chemlight Battery: That's the name of my Fred Durst biographical stage musical.

I thought it was the result of eating too many Haribo sugar-free gummy bears.


I regret that I can only Funny this once. This is EPIC internet lore.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
praise be

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toxic Starfish? We always called it a rusty bullet hole.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
read the comments
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Starfish are all just small inverted pentagrams. Coincidence? I don't think so
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bleach will get that right out.
 
roc6783
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Australia's Crown of Thorns Starfish laughs at your measly toxic starfish, North Wales.

As this picture demonstrates, they're the only starfish unafraid of the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man.

[Fark user image image 850x566]


I only clicked to see where in Australia this starfish was from. Then I read how it isn't from there, and it's barely deadly.

skinnerpathetic.jpg
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sephjnr: Squid_for_Brains: Chemlight Battery: That's the name of my Fred Durst biographical stage musical.

I thought it was the result of eating too many Haribo sugar-free gummy bears.

I regret that I can only Funny this once. This is EPIC internet lore.


I laughed so hard when I read those reviews that I almost shat myself.
It would have been fitting.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big deal. Many of my ex-girlfriends were toxic starfish.
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They show it in the unrated version
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Was taught to call them "sea stars".
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
bridesmaidsincorporated.comView Full Size
 
