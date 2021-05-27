 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   I'm vaxxed and waxed, let's get this summer of sex started baby   (bbc.com) divider line
ImOscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I too am vaxxed, waxed, and ready for a summer of sax, baby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Are we heading towards a summer of sex?" - By Bryan Lufkin

No Brian, we're not. I keep telling you you're not my type, and it's getting kind of creepy that you keep asking.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
...Buddy, I'm on Fark. What do you think the odds are I'm also getting laid?
 
bthom37
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "Are we heading towards a summer of sex?" - By Bryan Lufkin

No Brian, we're not. I keep telling you you're not my type, and it's getting kind of creepy that you keep asking.


You're not my supervisor!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
wait...let me show this article to my wife so she knows I'm not making this shiat up.

"hey honey, they declared this, the summer of sex!  Now you have no excuses!"
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
With my hand?
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Did everyone else STOP having sex? You guys need to learn about safe sex
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yup the bots are all on the dating sites wanting my bank account, wonder who the lucky "lady" will be this year.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

groppet: Yup the bots are all on the dating sites wanting my bank account, wonder who the lucky "lady" will be this year.


Venmo me about $800 and I'll find you a "lady."
 
SmallBallerBrand
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Pricked and ready to dick?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Usually an "article" like this is selling something. Unless it is the BBC.

I'm sure we'll all return to normal after we get out of this elevator we've been trapped in for over a year.  Quite a few politicians are counting on us forgetting about the whole thing very quickly.
 
ImTheSongThatNeverEnds. IGoOnAndOnMyFriends
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
GME $254.13 (+ $11.57)  05-27-21
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Let's get it on!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good thing there are plenty of local ladies who live less than 5 miles of me that want to get it on!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I already got a hickey last week, so I reckon I'm off to a good start.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: I already got a hickey last week, so I reckon I'm off to a good start.


Is the vacuum ok?
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: I already got a hickey last week, so I reckon I'm off to a good start.


I told you not to get too close to the vacuum wand while it was on!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Marbleisheavy: BafflerMeal: I already got a hickey last week, so I reckon I'm off to a good start.

Is the vacuum ok?


That's a pretty rude thing to call your mom.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just use protection. Weve proven the world doesnt need more of us.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

steklo: wait...let me show this article to my wife so she knows I'm not making this shiat up.

"hey honey, they declared this, the summer of sex!  Now you have no excuses!"


I'll have her call you after she gets out of the shower
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jim32rr: I'll have her call you after she gets out of the shower


nah don't do that. I'm already having an affair with her younger sister.

I'm good. thanks.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: Let's get it on![Fark user image image 304x400]


Is there any reason this one doesn't have a surprised look on her face?

/second question: do I really want to know?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

steklo: jim32rr: I'll have her call you after she gets out of the shower

nah don't do that. I'm already having an affair with her younger sister.

I'm good. thanks.


Her sister is here too, now it's getting awkward. Gotta run
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hi guys I hear you're talking about DEC VAX machines?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I thought the answer is always: yes, but not with you.
 
hubcity
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm predicting The 80's Redux. High hair, neon, that sort of thing.

(After all, the 1918 pandemic begat the Roaring Twenties...)
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Is there any reason this one doesn't have a surprised look on her face?


yes..you're right!  normally they look like this...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: bedonkadonk: Let's get it on![Fark user image image 304x400]

Is there any reason this one doesn't have a surprised look on her face?

/second question: do I really want to know?


The look of utter surprise will come to her face when she sees the size of my tiny cock.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Her sister is here too, now it's getting awkward. Gotta run


It will be more awkward tonight when I ask the wife who the hell Jim32rr is.

"oh no, don't tell me, he's a Farker? did you run into him today in a sex thread?"
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
CSB: Well I'm vaxed but the opposite of waxed - more fur than a gorilla using full-body rogaine. Probably need to trim some just to find the... eh never mind on that. But I do keep my coat shiny and healthy. Why, yes; I'm single. How did you guess?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We are right there with you, subby!

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PaulRB: We are right there with you, subby!

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 695x521]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

ladies are vaxxed, waxed, and full of...
guys are innoculated, intoxicated, and ready to get...
everyone is ready to hump.
 
