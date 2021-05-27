 Skip to content
(Ozarks First)   How do you put out a boat fire? C: With a Jet ski of course (video in the link)   (ozarksfirst.com) divider line
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Jet boat "jetivators" are great for firefighting, with or without the hose attachments...

(warning: NSFW language)
Grass fire Kamloops B.C. July 29/2017
Youtube 9NUhjJGsenI
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Eh.  Mythbusters did it years ago.
 
bughunter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
myinstants.comView Full Size
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Watch speedboat put out fire
Youtube gjClTYru73k
 
robodog
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah, I mean good effort gents, and thanks for the positivity towards your neighbors, but that boat is toast. It's a complete writeoff to insurance, it would cost more to fix than build a new boat. One good thing is it minimized the environmental damage and the owners don't have to pay to have it salvaged, which is something =)
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Can Cleveland go just one year without setting water on fire?
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bughunter: [myinstants.com image 500x322]


Agreed. This guy can put out my fire any day.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Oh wait. You were talking about the waves...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

robodog: Yeah, I mean good effort gents, and thanks for the positivity towards your neighbors, but that boat is toast. It's a complete writeoff to insurance, it would cost more to fix than build a new boat. One good thing is it minimized the environmental damage and the owners don't have to pay to have it salvaged, which is something =)


Many states will fine you a good bit of money if you let a vehicle sink in a lake, be it a boat or a car that breaks through the ice, if you don't recover it in a certain amount of time. Someone once told me part of that money is used as a reward to encourage those with the right equipment to remove vehicles for a profit. In this case, yes the boat is likely a total loss, but at least it can be towed back to the boat dock and trailered away to the scrap heap with minimal effort and no additional expense to the registered owner.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That is awesome. I love opportunities to step in and help, like pushing stuck cars out of snowbanks, etc. It's never been anything nearly as dramatic as a fire.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jaytkay: That is awesome. I love opportunities to step in and help, like pushing stuck cars out of snowbanks, etc. It's never been anything nearly as dramatic as a fire.


I like to swat cigarettes out of the mouths of smokers.  If we all did that the rate of lung cancer will eventually go down.
/ Just kidding, I don't do that.  Smoke if you want, just don't smoke in my home or in my car.
 
phishrace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There's an unwritten law (written law in some states) that says if you're on the water and see someone who needs help, you're obligated to help if you can. This could mean a tow back to the gas dock, contacting a tow via radio or lots of other possible situations.

I owned a boat for years and always offered help when I could. Towed my share of boats back to the dock. These guys saw that the people were off the boat, but figured they could maybe save the boat. They followed the unwritten rule and went a step further. Good for them. Jet skiers get a lot of grief from boaters, but we're all brothers (and sisters) on the water.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
