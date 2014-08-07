 Skip to content
(Oddity Central)   "Suck-On" Gadget Promises to Give Women a Coveted V-Shaped Face. Apparently, it's not the "O" face that is the goal anymore. So many jokes apply here, as do tags. Got a better one? You know what to do   (odditycentral.com) divider line
39
posted to Main » and Business » on 27 May 2021 at 5:35 PM



I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Before Photoshop | After Photoshop

What a change!
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They could get one that provides a protein boost for free.

Just sayin'...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Somebody post that link to the page with the before and after from National Lampoon.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


But which v-shape?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(clicks link)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static1.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
LOL, it couldn't be more obviously a troll if it was named "Q Anon."
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Diogenes: [Fark user image 850x492]



Both crap their pants, neither can walk well, and their speech is unintelligible.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I can provide a no-cost alternative, so long as quite a bit of extra length and a salty flavor aren't a problem.
 
Birnone
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
they are very popular

Yeah right. Since when do women like vibrating gadgets?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: LOL, it couldn't be more obviously a troll if it was named "Q Anon."


The Q Face is just the O Face with her tongue sticking out
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I had a corrective double-jaw surgery, and that failed to significantly alter the appearance of my jawline.

/the doctor would not "shave the jawbone" in the same surgery anyways. Insurance also was not going to help at all.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
media.allure.comView Full Size
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
geekologie.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm leaving this thread before I get in trouble
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Nose straightener.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Birnone: they are very popular

Yeah right. Since when do women like vibrating gadgets?


$1 says that half of those things never get put in a mouth. Except maybe to lubricate them first.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Nose lifter.
cdn.trendhunterstatic.comView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
b0rg9
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I can provide a no-cost alternative, so long as quite a bit of extra length and a salty flavor aren't a problem.


Subby's mom has me to thank, personally, for her V-shaped face.
 
RiverRat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I giggled:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
this kid gets it...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Results after one month if use:

markadamhfx.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The smiley ties it all together.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

swankywanky: Results after one month if use:

[markadamhfx.files.wordpress.com image 540x353]


3 months after that...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
TMI: I have this odd thing for women with rectangular faces. I don't get it either
/call me Olivia Wilde and Kristen Welker!
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

turbocucumber: [media.allure.com image 400x400]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No way I'm buying that for my gf. She's got something to suck-on already.
 
BigHeadWeb
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

berylman: TMI: I have this odd thing for women with rectangular faces. I don't get it either
/call me Olivia Wilde and Kristen Welker!


You'd love Global News reporter Caryn Lieberman
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The era of the Shake Weight is over and a hands free approach is now what Oprah is recommending?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: [i.pinimg.com image 450x251]


Came for the office.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
