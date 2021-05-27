 Skip to content
(National Post)   Hey it could always be worse, you could be living in Manitoba   (nationalpost.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Manitoba's not a real place, subby...

[Looks it up]

Huh. Okay.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damnit that sucks.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully the blackflies don't pick up the covid and start spreading it around... they're vicious out there.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, how many other provinces have a capital that rhymes with vagina?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Hey, that's not true.  Winnepeg is One Great City!

The Weakerthans - One Great City!
Youtube xLlsjEP7L-k
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Could be worse. Could be living in Moose Jaw (six feet from the moose's ass). Pretti nasti.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Graduated HS in a town in northern ND that was about 15 miles from the border, so I spent pretty much every weekend during he summer between HS and college in Manitoba enjoying the 18yo drinking age.  I can confirm that Manitoba is a shiathole, and is to be avoided. ;)
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
farking Palister (that's the Premier, for those not from here). Literally watched what happened in Ontario AND Alberta when they didn't shut down early enough, then sat on his thumb until we were in the same boat. Also spent the two years before the pandemic laying off nurses and 'consolidating' the hospitals, shutting down emergency rooms. But it's all 'personal responsibility'. No mention that they change health orders every 2 days now, but let the test positivity rate get to over 10% before they did anything beyond a wink and a nod towards actually trying to get control over the situation.

Also: what vaccine were we supposed to take? They only opened up vaccines for under 40 less than 3 weeks ago. People in their 30s and 40s dying now WEREN'T ELIGIBLE for vaccinations when they caught it.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

What's a "Premier" if you're not from there either?
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Basically the equivalent of a Governor in the US
 
helpdeskguy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Even more surprising is that we're having COVID infections at all.  None of us go outside ever because of the vicious blackflies.
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I have many Manitoba jokes, but they always fall flat...
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Interesting that the highest rate of infections coincide with the lowest rate of vaccinations.

The fact that so many wanted unrestricted gatherings at churches plays a big role too. Free dumbs to catch Covid and all.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
