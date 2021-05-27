 Skip to content
(ABL13 Houston)   If you're having a mental crisis, this might not be the best place to go   (abc13.com) divider line
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People of Walmart: HVAC edition
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The air vents are his home now.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
headline: If you're having a mental crisis, this might not be the best place to go

my thoughts: (before reading the article)  What? A Gun Range?
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean we've all dreamed about living out our lives in a Walmart air conditioner but it's just not realistic.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was a little worked up but then he was chill
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's cool in here boy."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I mean, why leave the wal-mart when one can witness people like this walking around?
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better call in the groundskeeper.

solarquotes.com.auView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get it. Being outside in triple degree heat has made me daydream about sleeping in an industrial HVAC tube.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walmart or an air vent?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Better call in the groundskeeper.

[solarquotes.com.au image 480x360]


Be careful of what lurks in the vents
Simpsons - Santa's Little Helper after Willie!
Youtube S6OKX4KWR5k
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Even if you're not having a mental crises, wading through four video ads dispersed on the web page is too much.   I've even been in that station, getting talent on a show. sitting in the control room.  I think they have a swimming pool (empty) or did at one time.

Their web page stink.  Too needy for ads.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Some people just need a place to vent.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Nobody shot him. It's a great place.
 
brigid_fitch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There's a guy in the air vents and you call the goddamn SWAT team??  What's the threat level for "guy off his meds in an air vent"??  Freakin' Texas.
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He was last heard saying "I'm cool ! I'm cool !"
 
smokewon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Maybe he was inspired by the Bob &Tom Show's '24' character
 
