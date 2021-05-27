 Skip to content
(MSN)   An Oklahoma lawmaker has announced a Bigfoot Bounty of $3 Million. This should end well   (msn.com) divider line
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I must mock that farking idiots of Oklahoma or anyone who believes those "reality" shows.  You dumb appropriating motherfarkers.  Though this is definitely a publicity stunt.

Said, from the Pacific Northwest, all of it.  Find your own mythical creature and keep your grubby hands off ours.

You've got the Spooklight, which is an actual real thing, I have seen it.

Also, a bunch more idiots with guns in Oklahoma.  That'll end well.   All the beards and bushy hair need to go, boys.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NSFW

Eddie Murphy : Goony Goo Goo
Youtube L2DwIdz_D10
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A hunting bounty in a state where people shoot at whatever they want? What could possibly go wrong with that?
 
nytmare
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Because all that was stopping anyone from finding Bigfoot before was the lack of a bounty.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
spiremagazine.comView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is just an excuse to shoot John Cena.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
err, double the bounty...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bigfoot is a dead motherfu*ker.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I wonder what the odds are for Fetterman finding the bounty and not getting the payout.

https://www.houstonchronicle.com/poli​t​ics/texas/article/Pennsylvania-Lt-Gov-​Fetterman-relentlessly-15822777.php
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

strapp3r: err, double the bounty...

[Fark user image 391x488]


Everyone was getting perms in the 70s.
 
Cache
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Do they specifically define what a Bigfoot is?  What if I bring in some dude with really big feet?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Amazing Randi had a $1M bounty on correctly guessing the gender of a random book's author 6 out of 10 times. It turns out loonies are just plain unlucky.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Kourtney Kardashian better beef up security.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Its gonna end up with a bunch of bigfoot hunters shooting each other.

No big loss to humanity.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Damn, I knew brother had an ulterior motive when he invited me to visit him in Tulsa.
 
