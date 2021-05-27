 Skip to content
(CNN)   Capitol Police: "We are pawns." Insurrectionists: "En passant"   (cnn.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'They think we're like servants': Inside the fractured relationship between the Capitol Police and members of Congress

he sure as hell, ain't wrong about that.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll give subby $50 if anyone at that riot even knew which game pawns feature in, let alone the en passant rule
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
n April, Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska tested the duress button in his office twice to check the response time of Capitol Police, Fortenberry chief of staff Andrew Braner said in a statement to CNN.
"The Congressman repeatedly said to the police, 'I know you have better things to do than this.' But, given the violent mob insurrection at the Capitol, we thought it wise to test our systems," Braner said in the statement.
Still, the tests annoyed officers, who told CNN they felt that lawmakers should well know that they will always respond to a panic call by a lawmaker.

F#ucking asshole, they're the ones stirring up these RWNJ goons, but they want the CPD to protect them, when they attack.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I wonder how many of these treason farkwits would have recognised a no name GOP member.

I'm assuming they would have murdered plenty of gop while they murdered AOC and Pelosi
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a nutshell:
"I would rather work outside in the heat or the cold," the officer said, adding, "I would rather have to deal with people overdosing on drugs" than deal with members' staff.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"what's wrong with being a prawn? They swim around in the sea all day"
huh? Oh pawns...well that's different. ...nevermind"
 
mrparks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I'll give subby $50 if anyone at that riot even knew which game pawns feature in, let alone the en passant rule


Because everyone at the attempted insurrection was a slack-jowled Cleetus, as opposed to small business owners and so on.

Way to spread the myth broh.
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I'll give subby $50 if anyone at that riot even knew which game pawns feature in, let alone the en passant rule


Fishing?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mrparks: Because everyone at the attempted insurrection was a slack-jowled Cleetus


well...not everyone....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I'll give subby $50 if anyone at that riot even knew which game pawns feature in, let alone the en passant rule


Mongoloids only pawn in game of life.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I'll give subby $50 if anyone at that riot even knew which game pawns feature in, let alone the en passant rule


The Game of Thrones, duh.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"For months, the Speaker of the House refused to negotiate in good faith on basic parameters that would govern a commission to examine the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, said in a statement explaining his opposition.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gubbo: en passant rule


I don't know what them fancy foreign words mean, but I'm sure that it's COMMUNISM
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: Gubbo: en passant rule

I don't know what them fancy foreign words mean, but I'm sure that it's COMMUNISM


No, I'm pretty sure en passant is a beverage size at Starbucks.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Elected officials spent four years attempting to overthrow a democratically elected government then act shocked when a peasant uprising occurs?  Yeah, fark off.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

That's why you keep a MAGA hat stashed in your desk, in case of emergencies.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What's even more offensive to some officers is an effort by most Republicans to block an independent commission intended to investigate the January 6 attack. While 35 House Republicans joined with Democrats in favor of the bill, House Republican leadership opposed a bipartisan deal for the commission and Senate Republicans are preparing to filibuster the bill.

Weird how some of the same idiots who would wave that blue line US flag don't actually seem to think blue lives matter. It's just totally shocking. ◔_◔
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm sure those sunglasses wearing citizens that like to rant in their trucks would make excellent Capitol Police. Time to start a mini draft.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: No, I'm pretty sure en passant is a beverage size at Starbucks.


I learned French from Steve Martin. It clearly means "piss on it"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raygundan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Tax Boy: Gubbo: en passant rule

I don't know what them fancy foreign words mean, but I'm sure that it's COMMUNISM

No, I'm pretty sure en passant is a beverage size at Starbucks.


I thought it was that boxy volkswagen that was everywhere in the late 90s?
 
DrWhy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 320x240]

"what's wrong with being a prawn? They swim around in the sea all day"
huh? Oh pawns...well that's different. ...nevermind"


Or would  you like to swing on a star / carry moonbeams home in a jar..
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mrparks: Gubbo: I'll give subby $50 if anyone at that riot even knew which game pawns feature in, let alone the en passant rule

Because everyone at the attempted insurrection was a slack-jowled Cleetus, as opposed to small business owners and so on.

Way to spread the myth broh.


Just cause you've got money doesn't make you in any way intelligent, cultured, worldly, or knowledgeable about the rules of chess.
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Elected officials spent four years attempting to overthrow a democratically elected government then act shocked when a peasant uprising occurs?  Yeah, fark off.


"Oh no..."
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Elected officials spent four years attempting to overthrow a democratically elected government then act shocked when a peasant uprising occurs?  Yeah, fark off.


They tried to overthrow themselves
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: democratically elected government


Rest of the derp notwithstanding, you should take a look at the popular vote there, Nancy.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"they'd lost colleagues who died as a result of the attack. "

Colleagues plural?  I've only heard of a single police officer who died in the days after the riot, and it's unclear at the point if his death was connected to the riot or not (The story about him being hit in the head with a fire extinguisher appears to have been... apocryphal)
 
rjakobi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I'm assuming they would have murdered plenty of gop while they murdered AOC and Pelosi


I don't know about you but having you handpicking specific people by name whom you believe are most likely to be killed during failed insurrections so confidently is a tad disturbing, no matter how obvious they may be.
 
Sir Paul
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
TFA talks about protecting the 535 members, but I do wonder if the non-voting delegates are part of that mission. Do they have a say in how the Capital is run?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I'll give subby $50 if anyone at that riot even knew which game pawns feature in, let alone the en passant rule


Crack open that wallet, then ;)
 
DrWhy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: In a nutshell:
"I would rather work outside in the heat or the cold," the officer said, adding, "I would rather have to deal with people overdosing on drugs" than deal with members' staff.


This comment reminded me of Scarlett Johansson and particularly her character in The Nanny Diaries

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DrWhy: "they'd lost colleagues who died as a result of the attack. "

Colleagues plural?  I've only heard of a single police officer who died in the days after the riot, and it's unclear at the point if his death was connected to the riot or not (The story about him being hit in the head with a fire extinguisher appears to have been... apocryphal)


Jeffrey Smith, 35, and Capitol Police officer Howard Liebengood, 51, who had been on duty during the attack, took their own lives days later. Given the guilty feelings some of the other CPD have reported, many people consider those suicides to be the result of the terrorist attack.
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rjakobi: Gubbo: I'm assuming they would have murdered plenty of gop while they murdered AOC and Pelosi

I don't know about you but having you handpicking specific people by name whom you believe are most likely to be killed during failed insurrections so confidently is a tad disturbing, no matter how obvious they may be.


Then you would have loved the thread yesterday where at least two people openly called for the murder of Manchin and Sinema.

/only took mods 6 hours to delete them
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rjakobi: Gubbo: I'm assuming they would have murdered plenty of gop while they murdered AOC and Pelosi

I don't know about you but having you handpicking specific people by name whom you believe are most likely to be killed during failed insurrections so confidently is a tad disturbing, no matter how obvious they may be.


I don't get your point. I shouldn't point out that Republican insurrectionists would have wanted to murder AOC and Pelosi?

Should I also refrain from mentioning the wet nature of water?
 
Fissile
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I'll give subby $50 if anyone at that riot even knew which game pawns feature in, let alone the en passant rule


You say 'en passant' and I say FREEDUMB FRIES!.   MURICA, FARK YEAH!
 
