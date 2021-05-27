 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Yearbooks recalled because the editor did not see a student citing which book was his favorite   (wcax.com) divider line
45
•       •       •

45 Comments     (+0 »)
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's beyond time to dump yearbooks.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the hell do you not catch something like that before it goes to print?

Nobody proofreeds any more
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

no1curr: How the hell do you not catch something like that before it goes to print?

Nobody proofreeds any more


Mein and Kampf were both spelled correctly so that's what's important.
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Worse, they missed the girl who listed Mussolini's country & western album, "Calabria Cowpoke".
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ask the kid what his favorite part of the book is.  I'll bet he hasn't even read it.  Just named it for shock value.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A future worker of Walmart!
 
MelGoesOnTour [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Ask the kid what his favorite part of the book is.  I'll bet he hasn't even read it.  Just named it for shock value.


That's pretty much my take on it, he did it for shock value and didn't think it'd get noticed.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So what? Maybe it is his number 1 summer read big farking deal. Do they think he's going to start building camps and handing out train tickets next? Honestly if you ask a question be prepared to get an answer you don't like. If this is a big joke (which I suspect it is) good on the student for sneaking it in there he's now a legend.
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Ask the kid what his favorite part of the book is.  I'll bet he hasn't even read it.  Just named it for shock value.


Well duh.

/ and it worked
/ so, did these actually reach students' hands?
 
ng2810
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

no1curr: How the hell do you not catch something like that before it goes to print?

Nobody proofreeds any more


Did you seriously think that American High Schoolers even know what Mein Kampf is?

Half of all Americans still think the Confederates won the damn war. History is not our strong point.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: A future worker of Walmart!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: So what? Maybe it is his number 1 summer read big farking deal. Do they think he's going to start building camps and handing out train tickets next? Honestly if you ask a question be prepared to get an answer you don't like. If this is a big joke (which I suspect it is) good on the student for sneaking it in there he's now a legend.


Are we banning books now?

I say if the kid wants to be forever known as "Hitler Guy" then let him.

I read that in HS and it fu*king blows. But its a decent insight into a warped brain.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
have the kid sent to gitmo, for life.  After a fair trial of course.  And by fair, I mean no GOP appointed judges or GOP juries.

Also, ban year books.  Make it all digital.  make a year webpage.  And then delete the server.

Also better AI for catching this stuff.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Mad Scientist: Ask the kid what his favorite part of the book is.  I'll bet he hasn't even read it.  Just named it for shock value.

That's pretty much my take on it, he did it for shock value and didn't think it'd get noticed.


Those two things contradict each other
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ng2810: Did you seriously think that American High Schoolers even know what Mein Kampf is?


Actually, a good friend of mine in HS did read it and he was taking German for 2nd language as well and he would try to get the German teacher to discuss the book in class. Of course that never happened, but still...

I was aware of the book (never read it nor have I read Tibetan Book of the Dead)  but us High schoolers weren't that dumb....well maybe the jocks, but I digress...
 
pueblonative
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

steklo: Numberlady2: A future worker of Walmart!

[Fark user image image 600x648]


Get what Walmart pays for.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: So what? Maybe it is his number 1 summer read big farking deal. Do they think he's going to start building camps and handing out train tickets next? Honestly if you ask a question be prepared to get an answer you don't like. If this is a big joke (which I suspect it is) good on the student for sneaking it in there he's now a legend.


Congrats on waking up from your coma. "Maybe Neo-Nazis are just having a laugh" has been pretty well debunked over the past 4 years.
 
zbtop
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So, what's the problem with it being his favorite book? If he wants to be that guy in the high school yearbook forever, go for it. He's the only one being made to look bad.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Get what Walmart pays for.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zbtop
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: So what? Maybe it is his number 1 summer read big farking deal. Do they think he's going to start building camps and handing out train tickets next? Honestly if you ask a question be prepared to get an answer you don't like. If this is a big joke (which I suspect it is) good on the student for sneaking it in there he's now a legend.


I suspect that nobody is ever going to look back at that and go "dude, what a legend, coolest guy ever" for slipping a Nazi reference into a yearbook. He might get giggles from his pals the first time they see it, and then forever after it'll be "oh crap I hope nobody ever actually looks at this ever again".
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

no1curr: How the hell do you not catch something like that before it goes to print?

Nobody proofreeds any more


Why does it need to be "caught." The kid wants the world to know so let the world know.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I worked for a yearbook company for a while, and I did occasionally edit photos to remove or obscure alcohol containers that would get someone in trouble.  I never really bothered reading through the text, though.  Not my problem.
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If only there was some way for offended people to solve this catastrophe.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zjoik
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

zbtop: RTOGUY: So what? Maybe it is his number 1 summer read big farking deal. Do they think he's going to start building camps and handing out train tickets next? Honestly if you ask a question be prepared to get an answer you don't like. If this is a big joke (which I suspect it is) good on the student for sneaking it in there he's now a legend.

I suspect that nobody is ever going to look back at that and go "dude, what a legend, coolest guy ever" for slipping a Nazi reference into a yearbook. He might get giggles from his pals the first time they see it, and then forever after it'll be "oh crap I hope nobody ever actually looks at this ever again".


I suspect, unfortunately, there's probably a few groups who would.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Ask the kid what his favorite part of the book is.  I'll bet he hasn't even read it.  Just named it for shock value.


You know, like, all of it.
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't the bible
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeahhhhhh... as a 30-year member of the American Library Association Intellectual Freedom Round Table, I have a real problem with this.  I don't approve of the content of Mein Kampf.  I find it as abhorrent as the movement it informed.  And yet, every reader has the right to read what they want to.  If they choose to tell people what they read, that's their business.  He did nothing illegal, and as far as I'm aware, nothing against school rules (though I'm not as solid on that, they could have ha a "no controversial statements" clause on that student questionnaire).

The freedom to read and enjoy a book that I wish my ethics would allow me to purge from the earth before ever it was published (I feel much the same about the Twilight series, by the way) is part of what I work for every day.

On the other hand, it's entirely likely this little shiat was just doing it out of teenaged assholery and he should be slapped down for it.

It's a quandary.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
More concerned that the school wants some kind of discipline.
He got to the final mile in that school system, and still picked that book?  If he's pulling one, well, kids do that.  Up to the editor to catch that and follow up.
If he's serious, that school needs to review what the hell they're teaching, and how they're teaching it.
Either way, sure, keep an eye on that guy.  He's a imp or a menace.  But the discipline belongs on the school.  The label of "that H***** guy" should be enough for the kid.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

no1curr: How the hell do you not catch something like that before it goes to print?

Nobody proofreeds any more


Yearbooks are put together by students, at least they were when I was in school.  We had a teacher in the room, but we did all the work.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
From what I understand it was a best seller and quite popular in it's day.

The honest truth is that you could take a ton of what he wrote, translate it, make it into memes and modern Hitler-hating folks would absolutely agree with it

The art of reading and studying consists in remembering the essentials and forgetting what is not essential.

Obstacles do not exist to be surrendered to, but only to be broken.

The Strong Man is Mightiest Alone.

Imagine someone posting this on a protrump FoxNews article:

It is the press, above all, which wages a positively fanatical and slanderous struggle, tearing down everything which can be regarded as a support of national independence, cultural elevation, and the economic independence of the nation.

Plus Mussolini hated it, who wants to agree with that guy?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

zbtop: RTOGUY: So what? Maybe it is his number 1 summer read big farking deal. Do they think he's going to start building camps and handing out train tickets next? Honestly if you ask a question be prepared to get an answer you don't like. If this is a big joke (which I suspect it is) good on the student for sneaking it in there he's now a legend.

I suspect that nobody is ever going to look back at that and go "dude, what a legend, coolest guy ever" for slipping a Nazi reference into a yearbook. He might get giggles from his pals the first time they see it, and then forever after it'll be "oh crap I hope nobody ever actually looks at this ever again".


I doubt he thought any further ahead than your typical 18 year old.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I figured he was president of the student council and padding his resume for West Point.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I read it in middle school.  My mom had a copy that was due back at the main Bangor library sometime in 1976, five years before I was born.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: From what I understand it was a best seller and quite popular in it's day.

The honest truth is that you could take a ton of what he wrote, translate it, make it into memes and modern Hitler-hating folks would absolutely agree with it

The art of reading and studying consists in remembering the essentials and forgetting what is not essential.

Obstacles do not exist to be surrendered to, but only to be broken.

The Strong Man is Mightiest Alone.

Imagine someone posting this on a protrump FoxNews article:

It is the press, above all, which wages a positively fanatical and slanderous struggle, tearing down everything which can be regarded as a support of national independence, cultural elevation, and the economic independence of the nation.

Plus Mussolini hated it, who wants to agree with that guy?


Hitler's biography is the story of a poor immigrant that joins the military of his adopted country and works his way up to the highest office in the land. It's incredibly inspirational if you are heavy with the editing.
 
zbtop
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: zbtop: RTOGUY: So what? Maybe it is his number 1 summer read big farking deal. Do they think he's going to start building camps and handing out train tickets next? Honestly if you ask a question be prepared to get an answer you don't like. If this is a big joke (which I suspect it is) good on the student for sneaking it in there he's now a legend.

I suspect that nobody is ever going to look back at that and go "dude, what a legend, coolest guy ever" for slipping a Nazi reference into a yearbook. He might get giggles from his pals the first time they see it, and then forever after it'll be "oh crap I hope nobody ever actually looks at this ever again".

I doubt he thought any further ahead than your typical 18 year old.


I think we are in complete agreement there.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So in The Land of the Free™ you have to have your favorite book approved by the principal.

I always wonder how many yearbooks are returned to the school when there is a "recall."
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I mean... I didn't even have to click to know what it would be, though I wish it was something a little more obscure, so it could've been caught in 10 years or something.

/Also, those who put, "The Bible" haven't really read it. Hell, I can't get though more then a few verses at a time.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Mad Scientist: Ask the kid what his favorite part of the book is.  I'll bet he hasn't even read it.  Just named it for shock value.

That's pretty much my take on it, he did it for shock value and didn't think it'd get noticed.


Either way he should be severely punished for being a dick.  He needs to learn "It's just a prank bro!" is not an excuse.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It would be better to leave the answer in the yearbooks, so he can be judged for it now and in the future.
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I knew a woman who was the yearbook advisor at a high school. The administration made her recall a yearbook because the student editor wrote piece for it in which she said something to the effect of 'I'm glad to be getting out of this prison.'

They physically excised the page that had the student editor's remarks with Exacto knives before they were given to students.

This woman was very liberal, but just gave some dumb censorship a pass.
 
zbtop
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: MelGoesOnTour: Mad Scientist: Ask the kid what his favorite part of the book is.  I'll bet he hasn't even read it.  Just named it for shock value.

That's pretty much my take on it, he did it for shock value and didn't think it'd get noticed.

Either way he should be severely punished for being a dick.  He needs to learn "It's just a prank bro!" is not an excuse.


He's already got to live with being remembered that way for the rest of his life by everyone he grew up with every time they look back down memory lane, not sure what else is really warranted.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 minute ago  

no1curr: How the hell do you not catch something like that before it goes to print?

Nobody proofreeds any more


Most high school kids today probably have no idea what Mein Kampf even is. They can't teach those bad parts of history anymore because everyone gets triggered.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There's nothing written under my name in the HS year book and I'm still embarrassed when I look in it. I do however like to read the funny comments my friends wrote in it though.
 
