(We Are Central PA)   Food tab is holding Business tab's hair while it throws up in the Sheetz bathroom at the thought of the new strawberry and banana milkshake beer. Ought to be a PSA to stay away, but Business is not looking too good. Food says let News take it   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Sheetz, Pennsylvania, Fruit, banana milkshake IPA, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Malt, limited edition strawberry, Sheetz Bros. strawberry  
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could almost imagine a Kolsch type of beer, or even a wheat beer, with these flavors but *clicks*

Oh, it will be an IPA?

*puke*
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do people bother with this? I don't understand why this shiat is made and I understand even less why it's purchased.

Just make a goddam milkshake and add some Vodka. Then you don't have to make the walk of shame from the cooler to the cashier.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I won't stop a dog from eating sh*t, and I won't stop you from drinking this "beer."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would try it.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a blueberry IPA in my fridge right now.  Quite good. I tried a vanilla birthday cake IPA last week; a bit too sweet for me but otherwise solid.

The bitterness of the hops complements sweet flavors when done right, so I don't see any reason this shouldn't be fairly tasty, if you like sweet IPAs.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to think over-hopped beer was abominable.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Milkshake beer?  No thanks, I'll stick to the central PA classics, like the Ebensburger or the Altoona fish sandwich.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds like someone poured a glass of Arbor Mist into some leftover IPA no one wanted.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone want to advertise that they're Central PA? .com?
 
turboke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't read the article in Europe so I typed "strawberry banana milkshake beer" in Google and they're not even the first to do it!

https://untappd.com/b/ruggedman-brewi​n​g-strawberry-banana-milkshake-ipa/2778​153
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Milkshake IPA's can be good (if you're into that sort of thing) but it's a delicate balancing act that can easily turn nasty. I've had some really good orange creamsicle IPA's that were refreshing and great for summer. But I recently had a passion fruit milkshake IPA that was artificial and putridly sweet. YMMV.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not an actual milkshake. A milkshake IPA is a hazy IPA with milk sugar.

This sounds fine.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's weird that Western flavored beers always taste like someone drank a beer while nibbling on fruit and then burped into a can of sparkling water. Meanwhile, pineapple tok tok tastes like actual juice.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet another reason to avoid Sheetz.

/WaWa for life
//The large footprint fuel station Turkey Hills are also solid.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Does anyone want to advertise that they're Central PA? .com?


Why not?  The region's terroir must produce great beers.  You can tell by all the Nanty-Glo-ing reviews.
 
bughunter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sounds like it would pair well with this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Gin Buddy:

Just make a goddam milkshake and add some Vodka.

Lemon sorbet and gin slushies.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Hawk the Hawk: Ragin' Asian: Does anyone want to advertise that they're Central PA? .com?

Why not?  The region's terroir must produce great beers.  You can tell by all the Nanty-Glo-ing reviews.


I went to some friends' sorority party in Penn State. I got drunk on Natty Light and slept on their floor at their invitation. I got pink eye. I now bring Jameson for a better drunk and eye wash.
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Milkshake" IPAs have been a trend for over a year. The "milk" aspect comes from the addition of lactose sugar, which makes beer slightly sweeter and more full bodied because it is not fermentable by traditional beer yeast. This is borrowed from the way milk stouts / cream stouts are made. Many breweries add fruit or fruit flavoring to milkshake IPAs to increase commercial appeal. Some also add vanilla beans or extract to further increase sweetness and give the "shake" impression. IMO some are decent, most are not, and almost all are overpriced.

I like an IPA occasionally, but at the risk of sounding like grandpa onion belt, I really miss the IPAs that were in the market before "west-coast-style" IPA was a common term. They used to just mostly come from out west. A basic IPA made in CA, WA, OR, CO... or from elsewhere that had that similar flavor profile 10+ years ago. Hops =/= excessively bitter. Hoppy flavor profile, but balanced, like a turbo charged English pale ale.
That is what is missing in most hoppy beers now: balance.

/And fark this goddamn New England / juicy / hazy IPA trend. Several breweries in the northeast did it well a while ago, and most of the copycats are swill.
//Didn't mean for this post to be so long
///Three the hard way
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: Why do people bother with this? I don't understand why this shiat is made and I understand even less why it's purchased.

Just make a goddam milkshake and add some Vodka. Then you don't have to make the walk of shame from the cooler to the cashier.


Rum or whiskey go better with ice cream
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I went to some friends' sorority party in Penn State. I got drunk on Natty Light and slept on their floor at their invitation. I got pink eye. I now bring Jameson for a better drunk and eye wash.


Slept on the floor?  Shoulda gone farther south.  Coulda slept in a Bedford.  Or at least on a hard, cool surface... Like in Breezewood.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: Why do people bother with this? I don't understand why this shiat is made and I understand even less why it's purchased.

Just make a goddam milkshake and add some Vodka. Then you don't have to make the walk of shame from the cooler to the cashier.


I have a friend who's always posting on Facebook about the different flavoured beers he buys. He got mad when I suggested that maybe beer isn't his drink and he should have something else. Of course, he also buys all the fruity and frou-frou drinks from Starbucks too.
 
kb7rky
‘’ less than a minute ago  

pearls before swine: I would try it.


Same.

I prefer a good hefe, though.

I should ask my brother if he can make something like this...he does homebrewing.
 
