(CNBC)   Just in time for summer, this annual economic indicator is the highest it's been since 2014   (cnbc.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Memorial Day gas prices are the highest in seven years and could stay high all summer

Big deal.

Dr.Fey is the highest he's been in seven years and could stay high all summer
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Something something commodity's something something...
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
-We had energy independence.
-We had the best economy that we had in years.

Now we have:
-Massive inflation
-Dependence on foreign oil

You idiots voted for the empty suit loser with a baked potato for a brain. Enjoy your failure.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, that definitely completes the venn diagram between Gas Prices and the Grateful Dead...
 
morg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I filled my tank three times in the last 14 months.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: [i.redd.it image 400x450]


Did that lose pixels with every forward in your boomer email group?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
World wide recession (2008) or worldwide pandemic (2020) reduces gasoline sales by 50% = gas drops $.10 a gallon.

That weird dog down the street won't stop staring at me = gas goes up $1.50 a gallon
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: -We had energy independence.
-We had the best economy that we had in years.

Now we have:
-Massive inflation
-Dependence on foreign oil

You idiots voted for the empty suit loser with a baked potato for a brain. Enjoy your failure.


That they did. And now Biden has to fix it.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

morg: I filled my tank three times in the last 14 months.


Let me guess...you don't own a television either.

Most Americans need a car to get to work. It's a major part of our economy dipshiat.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This isn't a mad grab by oil companies, share holders and wall street in the least 😐
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

That they did. And now Biden has to fix it.
-We had the best economy that we had in years.

Now we have:
-Massive inflation
-Dependence on foreign oil

You idiots voted for the empty suit loser with a baked potato for a brain. Enjoy your failure.

That they did. And now Biden has to fix it.


Biden can't complete a farking sentence you idiot.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Biden can't complete a farking sentence you idiot.
-We had the best economy that we had in years.

Now we have:
-Massive inflation
-Dependence on foreign oil

You idiots voted for the empty suit loser with a baked potato for a brain. Enjoy your failure.

That they did. And now Biden has to fix it.

Biden can't complete a farking sentence you idiot.


No, but Trump probably will.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: morg: I filled my tank three times in the last 14 months.

Let me guess...you don't own a television either.

Most Americans need a car to get to work. It's a major part of our economy dipshiat.


dude... it's 2021, millions upon millions upon millions of people don't own a tv's now a days
 
invictus2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: World wide recession (2008) or worldwide pandemic (2020) reduces gasoline sales by 50% = gas drops $.10 a gallon.

That weird dog down the street won't stop staring at me = gas goes up $1.50 a gallon


shifty eyed dog
Youtube T55ArHjeR1c
 
1funguy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

No, but Trump probably will.
-We had the best economy that we had in years.

Now we have:
-Massive inflation
-Dependence on foreign oil

You idiots voted for the empty suit loser with a baked potato for a brain. Enjoy your failure.

That they did. And now Biden has to fix it.

Biden can't complete a farking sentence you idiot.

No, but Trump probably will.


Oh that was COLD!!

/ good work
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

That they did. And now Biden has to fix it.
-We had the best economy that we had in years.

Now we have:
-Massive inflation
-Dependence on foreign oil

You idiots voted for the empty suit loser with a baked potato for a brain. Enjoy your failure.

That they did. And now Biden has to fix it.

Biden can't complete a farking sentence you idiot.


He can but it really doesn't matter to you. You're a hyperbole filled trump type morn that lies, lies, lies then lies some more

Trump's Best Words: 2019 Edition | The Daily Show
Youtube UE9BXkQ-SRc
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How was that job report?

Oh, there is that little thing at our southern border.  Illegal crossings was up 944% in April. Where is your hero AOC?

Oh right. This doesn't fit the narrative.

She's too busy getting therapy from the "Insurrection".
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: morg: I filled my tank three times in the last 14 months.

Let me guess...you don't own a television either.

Most Americans need a car to get to work. It's a major part of our economy dipshiat.


You're right. We have gotten ourselves into a trap. We have to take deliberate action to remove cars as a meaningful mode of transportation.

/he types while riding Amtrak home from Harrisburg, PA
 
not enough beer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

That they did. And now Biden has to fix it.
-We had the best economy that we had in years.

Now we have:
-Massive inflation
-Dependence on foreign oil

You idiots voted for the empty suit loser with a baked potato for a brain. Enjoy your failure.

That they did. And now Biden has to fix it.

Biden can't complete a farking sentence you idiot.


Look if you want to critique Biden fine. Trump never completed a sentence and was an absolute assault on the English language. At least do better if you are gonna troll.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Chinesenookiefactory: morg: I filled my tank three times in the last 14 months.

Let me guess...you don't own a television either.

Most Americans need a car to get to work. It's a major part of our economy dipshiat.

You're right. We have gotten ourselves into a trap. We have to take deliberate action to remove cars as a meaningful mode of transportation.

/he types while riding Amtrak home from Harrisburg, PA


Good lord, the stupidity.
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wait. Is this the thread where I talk about the amazing electric-gas hybrid I bought last year that is faster than your car and doesn't use gas for 40 miles?
 
not enough beer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: How was that job report?

Oh, there is that little thing at our southern border.  Illegal crossings was up 944% in April. Where is your hero AOC?

Oh right. This doesn't fit the narrative.

She's too busy getting therapy from the "Insurrection".


JFC slow down. Don't throw out all of you material in two post.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

No, but Trump probably will.
-We had the best economy that we had in years.

Now we have:
-Massive inflation
-Dependence on foreign oil

You idiots voted for the empty suit loser with a baked potato for a brain. Enjoy your failure.

That they did. And now Biden has to fix it.

Biden can't complete a farking sentence you idiot.

No, but Trump probably will.


Dayum. Nice play.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

not enough beer: Chinesenookiefactory: ArkAngel: Chinesenookiefactory: -We had energy independence.
-We had the best economy that we had in years.

Now we have:
-Massive inflation
-Dependence on foreign oil

You idiots voted for the empty suit loser with a baked potato for a brain. Enjoy your failure.

That they did. And now Biden has to fix it.

Biden can't complete a farking sentence you idiot.

Look if you want to critique Biden fine. Trump never completed a sentence and was an absolute assault on the English language. At least do better if you are gonna troll.


Nope. President mumble stutter can't even read from a teleprompter and is a laughing stock internationally.

He is weak. Now our country is perceived as weak.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well there go my plans for Memorial day...

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dude... it's 2021, millions upon millions upon millions of people don't own a tv's now a days

Let me guess...you don't own a television either.

Most Americans need a car to get to work. It's a major part of our economy dipshiat.

dude... it's 2021, millions upon millions upon millions of people don't own a tv's now a days


Prove it.

Unbelievable bullshiat.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: World wide recession (2008) or worldwide pandemic (2020) reduces gasoline sales by 50% = gas drops $.10 a gallon.

That weird dog down the street won't stop staring at me = gas goes up $1.50 a gallon


Oil prices tank (a set of oil futures contracts go negative prices in the aftermath). That causes oil producers of all sizes to reconsider their production needs. They don't want to invest in more oil production because prices are so low. They shut down some of their production. Some smaller companies shut down all together or go bankrupt.

Fast forward a year to 2021, and oil producers can't really turn supply around on a dime. Supply remains shorter, prices increase. That will draw some production back on line, but that's going to take time.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Thanks Trump.
 
robodog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: World wide recession (2008) or worldwide pandemic (2020) reduces gasoline sales by 50% = gas drops $.10 a gallon.

That weird dog down the street won't stop staring at me = gas goes up $1.50 a gallon


You must be in California, because here in Ohio a year ago we were at $1.90/gallon, down about 40% from a few months prior. We're currently at $2.90, up a whole $0.30 or 11% from 2 years ago. Considering the inflation happening with some sectors right now that seems downright docile.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You assholes voted for this.  Enjoy it.

Yes, you fake farkers that ride your bikes to work every day have that gas problem beaten. Just understand that you stink like sweaty ass and your coworkers hate you.
 
