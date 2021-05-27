 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   Woman who drove car through Covid tent yelling "No vaccines" will soon have "no freedom"   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sometimes guns are just not enough to own the libs. The motor vehicle is the new Republican "bullet." Now they can kill libs with their guns, AND their truck!
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if Covid cases are still high in prisons.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew I'd get a chance to use this again -
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The single tear in the mugshot is very poetic.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The deputy took Brown into custody without incident and transported her to the Blount County Jail, according to the incident report.

Betsy White!
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am pretty sure this is legal under the new Republican laws.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the fault of liberals who didn't do enough to reach out to her.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshMonkey: I am pretty sure this is legal under the new Republican laws.


I don't know might be a grey area...
I think it's ok to drive through protesters not protesting while driving through people
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: I wonder if Covid cases are still high in prisons.


I think prisoners are vaccinated whether they want it or not, so this lady may get to experience another unexpected outcome.
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Protest"

No that was attempted murder. She should not have been given bail.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshMonkey: I am pretty sure this is legal under the new Republican laws.


It's the other way around. The protestors have to be pedestrians not the ones driving the car.

https://truthout.org/articles/desanti​s​-signs-bill-giving-vehicle-drivers-civ​il-protections-to-hit-protesters/
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Virginia Christine Lewis Brown, 36, of Greenback, has been charged with seven felony counts of reckless endangerment. She was released on bonds totalling $21,000 and has an initial court appearance set for June 7, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office. It was unclear whether she had obtained an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

So seven felonies and she only has to cough up 2100.00 bucks?  Assuming she used a bail bondsman/woman).   She is clearly a danger to her community.
 
Nut_456
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MAGA = terrorist
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully the largest dyke there will be giving her regular injections with a plunger handle...
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murdoch's bank accounts ought to be seized for the costs of deprogramming the nation.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: This is the fault of liberals who didn't do enough to reach out to her.


Maybe she just has questions
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Aww. Looks like someone has a sad.

She looks like a f@&#ing miserable person to deal with in general. Prepare to do some time.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But some people were just so smug about wearing masks, therefore both sides are bad. Vote Gushin' Granny.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
venganzamedia.comView Full Size
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 36? That's rough. And just plan ugly.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a rough 36 but bonus points for the single tear i her mugshot.  Boohoo trumper!
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshMonkey: I am pretty sure this is legal under the new Republican laws.


If the vaccine clinic were a protest of some kind, say a protest of her freedumb, neigh, her right to get sick and die unvaccinated, if you will.  Then, yea totally.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the article says "drove through the tent" and "plowed through the tent" it makes it sound like she drove through the enclosed tent where they run the tests. If that was the case she would have killed people.

More likely she drove way too fast underneath the canopy area where people in cars stop to get tested.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scanman61: HotWingConspiracy: This is the fault of liberals who didn't do enough to reach out to her.

Maybe she just has questions


We have to understand her murderous rage through our inability to stop her murderous rage.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cynicalbastard: Hopefully the largest dyke there will be giving her regular injections with a plunger handle...


So you're saying that lesbians are rapists and that women in prison deserve to be raped?
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Acute heavy metal poisoning, that's what she should be getting
 
Whack-a-Mole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: [Fark user image image 425x239]

Aww. Looks like someone has a sad.

She looks like a f@&#ing miserable person to deal with in general. Prepare to do some time.


Deal with in general?
How about dealing with in private...

/rank has no privilege, ugh.
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$21,000 bail? Someone dropped a 0 or two. Should've been north of 200k.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: When the article says "drove through the tent" and "plowed through the tent" it makes it sound like she drove through the enclosed tent where they run the tests. If that was the case she would have killed people.

More likely she drove way too fast underneath the canopy area where people in cars stop to get tested.


I guess she was just a tourist
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Sometimes guns are just not enough to own the libs. The motor vehicle is the new Republican "bullet." Now they can kill libs with their guns, AND their truck!


They can have my truck when they pry it from my cold, fat ass.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you step back and look at what is happening in the United States its a wonder this nation is still United.

This is acceptable behavior to half the nation, in fact it's desired behavior. Attempting to injure or kill people because they want to get a vaccine for a potentially deadly disease. It doesn't affect anyone else, it doesn't pose a risk to anyone else, it is something that the rest of the planet wants to have the option of doing.

These snowflakes somehow see this as an existential threat to their existence to the point where killing people, who have done nothing to them, is necessary. They've turned getting preventative healthcare into some twisted political statement that poses a risk to whatever they believe in. Meanwhile those same people they idolize in the government, and Trump, have all gotten the vaccine but that's ok because reasons.

There is a mental health problem in this country and it's called Trumpers.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she get maced or is that her tatural beauty?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why it's a good idea to put up a bunch of heavy, hard barriers to prevent cars from entering. Many cities have actually required them for blocking off parking lots or roadside outdoor restaurant seating. Some are even filled with water and drained, so it's easy to move them around. These things are something like 1,000 pounds when completely full:

Fark user imageView Full Size


The manufacturer says they're even heavier when filled with sand, but I don't know who'd want to do that.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dickfreckle: 36? That's rough. And just plan ugly.


Driving into a crowd of protestors, is a testosterone fueled sport.
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get that you don't want to take the vaccine yourself lady, but you're some kinda asshole for going out of your way to attempt to actively harm others who are getting/delivering it.
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: dickfreckle: 36? That's rough. And just plan ugly.

Driving into a crowd of protestors, is a testosterone fueled sport.


She isthe protester...singular. Just her.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: I knew I'd get a chance to use this again -
[Fark user image image 850x477]


I'd say this will get steady rotation for many decades to come
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowsaregoodeating: When you step back and look at what is happening in the United States its a wonder this nation is still United.

This is acceptable behavior to half the nation, in fact it's desired behavior. Attempting to injure or kill people because they want to get a vaccine for a potentially deadly disease. It doesn't affect anyone else, it doesn't pose a risk to anyone else, it is something that the rest of the planet wants to have the option of doing.

These snowflakes somehow see this as an existential threat to their existence to the point where killing people, who have done nothing to them, is necessary. They've turned getting preventative healthcare into some twisted political statement that poses a risk to whatever they believe in. Meanwhile those same people they idolize in the government, and Trump, have all gotten the vaccine but that's ok because reasons.

There is a mental health problem in this country and it's called Trumpers.


The only reason the nation is still 'united' is because Liberals are smart enough to know that randomly beating these rancid traitors until they shiat their teeth out their fat asses won't actually *help* society, just give them the deserved pleasure of doing it.

But that's only because we're not co-ordinated enough to do it all together at once.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Sometimes guns are just not enough to own the libs. The motor vehicle is the new Republican "bullet." Now they can kill libs with their guns, AND their truck!


Maybe we should ban vehicles?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Number 216: "Protest"

No that was attempted murder. She should not have been given bail.


Ah, but the judge said that it would be all white right.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: This is why it's a good idea to put up a bunch of heavy, hard barriers to prevent cars from entering. Many cities have actually required them for blocking off parking lots or roadside outdoor restaurant seating. Some are even filled with water and drained, so it's easy to move them around. These things are something like 1,000 pounds when completely full:

[Fark user image 850x696]

The manufacturer says they're even heavier when filled with sand, but I don't know who'd want to do that.


It's never a bad idea to set these up across the street from a farmer's market, since cars are naturally inclined to crash into those instead.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maryville is a long way from Knoxville (like 30 miles),

/ Just saying.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is very enlightening to lurk on the trumper and QAnon .win hugboxes and see these people up close and personal. The fear and rage over vaccines is everywhere. They are frustrated and angry that we sheep and normies don't bow down to them and their insane conspiracy theories.

I'm not one bit surprised by this. A lot of them seem to have mental health issues, and a few of the flying monkeys are going to be triggered into acting up. With a car. Or a gun.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In protest"? That was an act of terrorism.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: This is why it's a good idea to put up a bunch of heavy, hard barriers to prevent cars from entering. Many cities have actually required them for blocking off parking lots or roadside outdoor restaurant seating. Some are even filled with water and drained, so it's easy to move them around. These things are something like 1,000 pounds when completely full:

[Fark user image image 850x696]

The manufacturer says they're even heavier when filled with sand, but I don't know who'd want to do that.


People who don't want them to freeze and split in half during the winter.
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone is off her meds and a violent antivaxxer... What are the chances of her being a Trumper Q-idiot as well?
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Whack-a-Mole: GregInIndy: [Fark user image image 425x239]

Aww. Looks like someone has a sad.

She looks like a f@&#ing miserable person to deal with in general. Prepare to do some time.

Deal with in general?
How about dealing with in private...

/rank has no privilege, ugh.


She looks as if her life is so awful that she mainly gains pleasure only from dragging others' lives down along with her.

Some people's lives are like a man drowning at sea. You get too close, and all he'll do is pull you down with him.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdrienVeidt: cowsaregoodeating: When you step back and look at what is happening in the United States its a wonder this nation is still United.

This is acceptable behavior to half the nation, in fact it's desired behavior. Attempting to injure or kill people because they want to get a vaccine for a potentially deadly disease. It doesn't affect anyone else, it doesn't pose a risk to anyone else, it is something that the rest of the planet wants to have the option of doing.

These snowflakes somehow see this as an existential threat to their existence to the point where killing people, who have done nothing to them, is necessary. They've turned getting preventative healthcare into some twisted political statement that poses a risk to whatever they believe in. Meanwhile those same people they idolize in the government, and Trump, have all gotten the vaccine but that's ok because reasons.

There is a mental health problem in this country and it's called Trumpers.

The only reason the nation is still 'united' is because Liberals are smart enough to know that randomly beating these rancid traitors until they shiat their teeth out their fat asses won't actually *help* society, just give them the deserved pleasure of doing it.

But that's only because we're not co-ordinated enough to do it all together at once.


Hey look everyone! A tough guy....on the internet.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their understanding of science can be summed up as:
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
