 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 5 Atlanta)   Absolutely deserving of the 'Hero' tag   (fox5atlanta.com) divider line
16
    More: Hero, Learning, Childhood, Mother's Day weekend, Skill, Mandy Moore, Randy Brown, Randy Brown's years, Pool  
•       •       •

1068 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 May 2021 at 8:42 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
stevecore
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Get that kid a beer!
 
zez [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was a lifeguard in High School and College, mostly small neighborhood pools but it took me forever to be able to go to a pool and relax.  You learn that drowning doesn't look like the movies, it's very silent and still. I was at a pool party as an adult and noticed that a kid was about to drown not even an arms length away from the edge right next to about 15 people sitting and talking.
 
roc6783
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

stevecore: Get that kid a beer!


Make it a full George Thorogood.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I was hoping for a sandwich thread
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It still blows my mind that there are people around who cannot swim.

It blows my mind even more that there are people who have pools whose children cannot swim. If you have the former, the latter is inconceivable.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I recall being three and falling in a pool while at my (adult)babysitters friend's house.  Years later I asked my mother and she said "no, she never told me. she wasn't a good babysitter, but she was cheap".

Thanks, Mah.  It isn't a good senior home, but it's cheap.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
CSB alert.

When I was 16 I tried swimming the entire width of a large river. I was in fine shape and figured it would be OK. My mistake was that I started out at full speed. Once about 3/4 of the way to the other bank, my body just stopped working. I mean it wasn't receiving instructions from my brain to move. I was that exhausted fighting the currents and trying to haul ass.

So I began sinking and true fear set in. That's when my best friend came down there and grabbed me. He pulled me to the bank.

We live in different cities, but he remains among my best friends decades later. I'll do anything for that guy.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The 13-year-old saved a 2-year-old boy, whose body was spotted by the child's mother at the bottom of a pool.

If you're at a pool party with a toddler that can't swim, you may want to keep your eye on him. Just a thought.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It still blows my mind that there are people around who cannot swim.

It blows my mind even more that there are people who have pools whose children cannot swim. If you have the former, the latter is inconceivable.


I can't swim. I can dog paddle, but if I had to do one slow lap, I wind up hitting my nose with my arm while trying to swim, and stop moving.

But I was an inner city kid. So while I suck at swimming, I can bicycle pretty damn good.
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

skinink: Gyrfalcon: It still blows my mind that there are people around who cannot swim.

It blows my mind even more that there are people who have pools whose children cannot swim. If you have the former, the latter is inconceivable.

I can't swim. I can dog paddle, but if I had to do one slow lap, I wind up hitting my nose with my arm while trying to swim, and stop moving.

But I was an inner city kid. So while I suck at swimming, I can bicycle pretty damn good.


Fark user imageView Full Size


First thing I thought of
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Kid deserves to sit on the couch, tuck his fingers into his waistband, lean back, and tell the tail of his glory all summer long
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: The 13-year-old saved a 2-year-old boy, whose body was spotted by the child's mother at the bottom of a pool.

If you're at a pool party with a toddler that can't swim, you may want to keep your eye on him. Just a thought.


Nah... nearly drowning builds character

/said no one ever
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is why the only sport I forced upon my children was swimming lessons. I made them both learn to swim well enough to not only be safe around the water but get someone else out of trouble as well. Also why when there is a party around water, it is absolutely essential that the adults take turns so that  one SOBER adult (who knows how to swim) be tasked with lifeguard duty at all times. No socializing during your turn. You look at the water.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Kid deserves to sit on the couch, tuck his fingers into his waistband, lean back, and tell the tail of his glory all summer long


13 is a little young for tail.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It still blows my mind that there are people around who cannot swim.

It blows my mind even more that there are people who have pools whose children cannot swim. If you have the former, the latter is inconceivable.


Historical racist policies may play some indirect role in swimming familiarity, particularly in the Deep South (this incident was in Georgia). Even in the north, rules prohibiting black people from using public pools or beaches were common until the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and after that a variety of tactics and factors continued to discourage blacks from swimming.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It still blows my mind that there are people around who cannot swim.

It blows my mind even more that there are people who have pools whose children cannot swim. If you have the former, the latter is inconceivable.


Even if you don't have a pool, you should teach your kids to swim if at all possible. And very early on works well. Infants can be taught safety techniques--sometimes called "drown-proofing" but that's a bit of a misnomer.

/grew up in FL where it's a life-saving measure for all ages
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.