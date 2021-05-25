 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Good news: woman gets a sperm donor who's a doctor. Bad news: the doctor who inseminated her   (nypost.com) divider line
55
    More: Murica, Pleading, Artificial insemination, DNA, Spermatozoon, Allegation, Reproduction, Plaintiff, Bianca Voss of New Jersey  
•       •       •

804 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 May 2021 at 2:13 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
ImOscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, I'm sure he only did it that one time.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good news: woman gets a sperm donor who's a doctor. Bad news: the doctor who inseminated her

Is it just me, or are the good news and the bad news the same news?
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love that it's in Zoom-court, LOL!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hope that she could get pregnant with sperm donated by an anonymous man.

Lady, all you needed was a Sharpie and a few trips to a public bathroom.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's sperm was it supposed to be? If she didn't know, then unless he actually raped her rather than just being the person the donated sperm came from, then... I guess he's just the donor then.

What are you going to do, return the adult child? What would you have done at the time, return the baby?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImOscar: Don't worry, I'm sure he only did it that one time.


Plus or minus a couple thousand.

Who probably mostly live in the same town.

This can cause some obvious problems a few decades later.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inseminate is a gross but also super great word. I'm going to try and work it into my next dirty talking.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Law & Order did it.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uttertosh: Love that it's in Zoom-court, LOL!


Fark guesses to the username he'll use to sign in?

Spermy McSpermerson
Dr. Duggar
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the doctor's defense, DNA testing wasn't available in 1984 so he didn't expect to get caught. Why should he be punished just because some jerk came up with a new way to create evidence years later?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: uttertosh: Love that it's in Zoom-court, LOL!

Fark guesses to the username he'll use to sign in?

Spermy McSpermerson
Dr. Duggar


ClownCarFactory3000
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That DNA testing is a real double-edged sword, isn't it. I still find it amusing that people give it to other people as a gift.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another story ripped from the writers of Law and Order:SVU
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
She wanted an anonymous donor and she got one right up until they found out the identity of the donor. I say she got what she paid for.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Who's sperm was it supposed to be? If she didn't know, then unless he actually raped her rather than just being the person the donated sperm came from, then... I guess he's just the donor then.

What are you going to do, return the adult child? What would you have done at the time, return the baby?


Um, don't people generally choose the sperm themselves?

Using someone else's sperm, particularly your own, is rape. It is impregnation under false pretenses.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You know who else is a sperm donor AND probably a murderer?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perilsensitive
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

lolmao500: You know who else is a sperm donor AND probably a murderer?
[Fark user image 636x746]


Holy shiat!
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good old Dr. Jacobson. A red-headed town in Virginia exists because of him.

In 1989, suspicious former patients tipped off a local television station, which investigated and reported on the false pregnancies. Jacobson was sued by numerous patients. Federal prosecutors charged Jacobson with perjury (for false testimony during the civil proceedings) and mail and wire fraud (for the use of the letters and the telephone system as part of his fraudulent practice).
During the course of the criminal investigation, another type of fraud came to light. For a variety of reasons, some patients had arranged to be artificially inseminated with sperm provided by screened, anonymous donors arranged by Jacobson. In order to preserve the anonymity of the donors, Jacobson explained, he identified them in records using code numbers; only Jacobson was to know their true identities. Investigators found no evidence that any donor program actually existed. Some of Jacobson's patients who had conceived through donor insemination agreed to genetic testing. At least seven instances were identified in which Jacobson was the biological father of the patients' children, including one patient who was supposed to have been inseminated with sperm provided by her husband. DNA tests linked Jacobson to at least 15 such children, and it has been suspected that he fathered as many as 75 children by impregnating patients with his own sperm.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Stirrups and Turkey Basters...is the name of my Blondie/Madonna mash up cover band.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: She wanted an anonymous donor and she got one right up until they found out the identity of the donor. I say she got what she paid for.


It's one thing when it is a couple coming in for IVF. It is two people expecting (ha) their own contributions.

The only issue here is the doctor didn't outsource the collection of sperm.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They're so upset and humiliated they need to appear on every outlet that will have them.

Also, Medical Rapist is the name of my Dr. Hook/GG Allin mashup band.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Was the donor an anon donor that the mom knew and she just did not want to identify. Or did she pick him out of a random catalogue full or anon donors? I've never seen one of those catalogues but I understand they include some basic info for some attributes the parents may want like race, height, profession (as a measure of intelligence). Theoretically, a doctor who works in fertility may had donated to one or more sperm banks himself. There's a non zero chance that his sample gets used. Samples from people who list their profession as "doctor" probably get used more than most.

So are there internal controls to prevent a doctor from using his own anon samples? Did these controls exists in the 80s (given how new the field of invitro was)?

Of course, if he tries to make the case that this was a random occurrence, some lawyer is gonna try to find other children that were conceived with the help of his medical practice. So maybe settle before the numbers don't add up to random chance.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Inseminate is a gross but also super great word. I'm going to try and work it into my next dirty talking.


At least you'll have some peace of mind knowing that talking to yourself is completely normal.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: At least you'll have some peace of mind knowing that talking to yourself is completely normal.


Ah but it's when you answer yourself that it becomes a problem...
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

austerity101: mongbiohazard: Who's sperm was it supposed to be? If she didn't know, then unless he actually raped her rather than just being the person the donated sperm came from, then... I guess he's just the donor then.

What are you going to do, return the adult child? What would you have done at the time, return the baby?

Um, don't people generally choose the sperm themselves?

Using someone else's sperm, particularly your own, is rape. It is impregnation under false pretenses.


Some people do. She wanted an anonymous donor though.
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
doctor who inseminated her

Then he flew away in his phone booth.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The name of the clinic, "Get a Load of This Guy,"  should have tipped her off.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: The name of the clinic, "Get a Load of This Guy,"  should have tipped her off.


The fact that the sperm donations came in different flavors should have been a warning shot.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lolmao500: You know who else is a sperm donor AND probably a murderer?
[Fark user image image 636x746]


Are we sure that 2 and 3 aren't repeats of any of the others?

Still suspicious, though.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: The name of the clinic, "Get a Load of This Guy,"  should have tipped her off.


back then he couldn't afford the whole sign, so it only said "Get a Load"
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
keldaria
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Geotpf: ImOscar: Don't worry, I'm sure he only did it that one time.

Plus or minus a couple thousand.

Who probably mostly live in the same town.

This can cause some obvious problems a few decades later.


It's the minus a couple thousand that really concerning... is he a serial killer?
 
keldaria
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child: Good old Dr. Jacobson. A red-headed town in Virginia exists because of him.

In 1989, suspicious former patients tipped off a local television station, which investigated and reported on the false pregnancies. Jacobson was sued by numerous patients. Federal prosecutors charged Jacobson with perjury (for false testimony during the civil proceedings) and mail and wire fraud (for the use of the letters and the telephone system as part of his fraudulent practice).
During the course of the criminal investigation, another type of fraud came to light. For a variety of reasons, some patients had arranged to be artificially inseminated with sperm provided by screened, anonymous donors arranged by Jacobson. In order to preserve the anonymity of the donors, Jacobson explained, he identified them in records using code numbers; only Jacobson was to know their true identities. Investigators found no evidence that any donor program actually existed. Some of Jacobson's patients who had conceived through donor insemination agreed to genetic testing. At least seven instances were identified in which Jacobson was the biological father of the patients' children, including one patient who was supposed to have been inseminated with sperm provided by her husband. DNA tests linked Jacobson to at least 15 such children, and it has been suspected that he fathered as many as 75 children by impregnating patients with his own sperm.


Sounds like a doctor that really goes above and beyond to give his patients all the support he can vigorously get out of himself.
 
orbister
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

austerity101: Using someone else's sperm, particularly your own, is rape.


I'm beginning to think it would be easier to have a short list of things which are not rape.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
so lets think of the logistics here.

She wants a baby
the doctor wants his sperm to do the trick.

She makes the appointment for Tuesday afternoon around 2pm and the doctor is in the back room rubbing one out into a turkey baster at 1:55pm.

Or did he save samples earlier and kept them in the freezer for such occasions?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is there a rule that a doctor can't add to the supply? Would it be akin to a mechanic using the house brand oil in a change?
 
keldaria
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Who's sperm was it supposed to be? If she didn't know, then unless he actually raped her rather than just being the person the donated sperm came from, then... I guess he's just the donor then.

What are you going to do, return the adult child? What would you have done at the time, return the baby?


Yeah i mean, its certainly unethical......whatever board is responsible for his licensing should pull it, but i'm scratching my head as to if its criminal.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: In the doctor's defense, DNA testing wasn't available in 1984 so he didn't expect to get caught. Why should he be punished just because some jerk came up with a new way to create evidence years later?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child: Good old Dr. Jacobson. A red-headed town in Virginia exists because of him.

In 1989, suspicious former patients tipped off a local television station, which investigated and reported on the false pregnancies. Jacobson was sued by numerous patients. Federal prosecutors charged Jacobson with perjury (for false testimony during the civil proceedings) and mail and wire fraud (for the use of the letters and the telephone system as part of his fraudulent practice).
During the course of the criminal investigation, another type of fraud came to light. For a variety of reasons, some patients had arranged to be artificially inseminated with sperm provided by screened, anonymous donors arranged by Jacobson. In order to preserve the anonymity of the donors, Jacobson explained, he identified them in records using code numbers; only Jacobson was to know their true identities. Investigators found no evidence that any donor program actually existed. Some of Jacobson's patients who had conceived through donor insemination agreed to genetic testing. At least seven instances were identified in which Jacobson was the biological father of the patients' children, including one patient who was supposed to have been inseminated with sperm provided by her husband. DNA tests linked Jacobson to at least 15 such children, and it has been suspected that he fathered as many as 75 children by impregnating patients with his own sperm.


I remember when that was on the news almost daily, what a weird case that was. And I remember on SNL John Goodman played him in a sketch.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LineNoise: whatever board is responsible for his licensing should pull it, but i'm scratching my head as to if its criminal.


FTA the doctor is 70, living in FLA....  in other words, he's living in The Villages and is fully retired. Can't pull his license if he's no longer practicing...
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I thought it was common knowledge that if the doctor has both hands on your shoulders that it isn't his finger he is working with down there.
 
digidorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: That DNA testing is a real double-edged sword, isn't it. I still find it amusing that people give it to other people as a gift.


Yeah... I got a new Cuban wife last year. Same as the old wife, just suddenly part Cuban.

Thanks to a few DNA tests "for fun" we learned her grandpa was not her biological grandpa. Grandpa (deceased) knew, but kept the secret and raised wife's dad as his own. It really kinda messed up the family for awhile. Ultimately her Dad flew halfway across the country and met a half-brother he didn't know he had.

Without DNA testing, this secret would have died with grandpa. Are they better off? Eh......... But think how many similar situations have played out for generations.

Side note: Grandma was a stewardess in the 1950's. Biological grandpa was a pilot. How about that!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Love that it's in Zoom-court, LOL!


I don't think that's court.  That's a "press event"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

digidorm: Thanks to a few DNA tests "for fun"


ah yes the famous..."I got a DNA test back and you won't believe who I'm related to"

I still refuse to take one.
 
docilej
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
wasn't this an episode of the X-Files?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

steklo: FTA the doctor is 70, living in FLA....  in other words, he's living in The Villages and is fully retired. Can't pull his license if he's no longer practicing...


Sure but that doesn't mean we can now make up charges against him.

IN NO WAY AM I SUPPORTING WHAT HE DID.

I'm just saying, you say, "Hey, give me some sperm" and he shows up with some, and there wasn't some kind of....i dunno....implied quality control or sourcing to it.....you kind of get what you pay for.

Hell, i would think a doctor would get a kicker as a sperm donor.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LineNoise: mongbiohazard: Who's sperm was it supposed to be? If she didn't know, then unless he actually raped her rather than just being the person the donated sperm came from, then... I guess he's just the donor then.

What are you going to do, return the adult child? What would you have done at the time, return the baby?

Yeah i mean, its certainly unethical......whatever board is responsible for his licensing should pull it, but i'm scratching my head as to if its criminal.



You go to many doctors who were born in 1943?  I'm not sure "here, smoke 2 packs of these a day.  It should help your lungs" is good advice anymore.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe he spilled all the sperm in the refrigerator and had to replace it all with his own?
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.