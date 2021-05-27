 Skip to content
 
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Call, The Buggles, and B-Movie. And Happy Birthday to Neil Finn. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #221. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
80
•       •       •

socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
oh, almost forgot! not only is it neil finn's birthday, but today is also the birthday of...bruce cockburn.
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Isn't is also *someone else's* birthday?


Isn't is also *someone else's* birthday?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Isn't is also *someone else's* birthday?

Isn't is also *someone else's* birthday?


well, there's six billion plus people on the planet, i'm sure someone else has a birthday today, yes.
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Isn't is also *someone else's* birthday?

Isn't is also *someone else's* birthday?

well, there's six billion plus people on the planet, i'm sure someone else has a birthday today, yes.


hmmm, this will take some *cogitating*
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's someone's Birthday? Will there be cake?
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are there still flocks of opossums in Aldrich Park?

/I know: passels o' possums
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello.
Did somebody say cake?
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Call? Nice way to Let the Day Begin.
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Shakes angry fist" at socalnewwaver!! :p
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hello.
Did somebody say cake?


It's a lie
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Isn't is also *someone else's* birthday?

Isn't is also *someone else's* birthday?


I'm being mocked on the internets. :P
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw Crowded House years ago on Miami Beach. Put on an amazing show and encore was "Hard Act to Follow" from Split Enz
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody. I heard some goth chick is having a birthday today, so I brought balloons.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/name's Suzy Q or something
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hi everybody. I heard some goth chick is having a birthday today, so I brought balloons.
[Fark user image 425x283]

/name's Suzy Q or something


i love you
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Isn't is also *someone else's* birthday?

Isn't is also *someone else's* birthday?

I'm being mocked on the internets. :P


what?! WHO WOULD DO SUCH A THING?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oh, almost forgot! not only is it neil finn's birthday, but today is also the birthday of...bruce cockburn.


I wonder if someone finally got him that rocket launcher. I mean, the dude's been hinting for years.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hi everybody. I heard some goth chick is having a birthday today, so I brought balloons.
[Fark user image 425x283]

/name's Suzy Q or something


My best friend has a pool cue he calls Suzy Cue
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just tuned into the pre-show.
Where's Valentina this week?
I'm getting jazzed at instead of IMAXed at
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For my fellow Super Geeks, it's Craig Federighi's birthday as well.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hi everybody. I heard some goth chick is having a birthday today, so I brought balloons.
[Fark user image 425x283]

/name's Suzy Q or something

i love you


because we live in a #metoo environment, and because i'm old enough to be that gal's father, i would like to point our - for the record - that i was simply quoting song lyrics as a humorous aside, and i do not, in fact, love suzy q. although i'm sure she's quite delightful.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Just tuned into the pre-show.
Where's Valentina this week?
I'm getting jazzed at instead of IMAXed at


you say that like that's a bad thing
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Just tuned into the pre-show.
Where's Valentina this week?
I'm getting jazzed at instead of IMAXed at

you say that like that's a bad thing


It's the J word
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The vibe I'm getting from this piece is "the band would like you to finish your dinner and move along so they can get the hell out of here."
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Just tuned into the pre-show.
Where's Valentina this week?
I'm getting jazzed at instead of IMAXed at

you say that like that's a bad thing


Jazz is fine. I'll listen to almost *anything*. Last 10 songs:

Freda Payne - Band of Gold
Twelve Etudes No  5 in G Flat Major, Op  10 - Twelve Etudes No  5 in G Flat Major, Op  10
Drifters - Stand by Me
Eric Weissberg & Steve Mandell - Dueling Banjos
It's a Beautiful Day - White Bird
Chris Rea - Fool (If You Think It's Over)
Company/Steve Curry - Sodomy (Hair)
Martin Mull - Jesus is Easy
Dr. Hook - Sexy Eyes
Bollock Brothers - Horror Movies
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: Just tuned into the pre-show.
Where's Valentina this week?
I'm getting jazzed at instead of IMAXed at

you say that like that's a bad thing

It's the J word
[media3.giphy.com image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


some jazz is, and i do not use this term lightly, glorious.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
abbarach
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

oh, almost forgot! not only is it neil finn's birthday, but today is also the birthday of...bruce cockburn.


Related: Crowded House has a new album coming out.  I think there's a link to an article on it under "Entertainment", and the video for "Playing With Fire" is available on YouTube.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

oh, almost forgot! not only is it neil finn's birthday, but today is also the birthday of...bruce cockburn.

Related: Crowded House has a new album coming out.  I think there's a link to an article on it under "Entertainment", and the video for "Playing With Fire" is available on YouTube.


yes. and it's quite good.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And away we go!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oooh. Off to a flyer.
Great opener
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is pretty. I like.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Love me some Call
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Love me some Call


It's a banger innit?
Nice thumpy bass line
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There we are!
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
THANK YOU!! (Jerk :p)
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Tinderbox was actually the 1st album I bought (Though Peepshow was the 1st I heard, Feb 1st 1991)
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ugh. Every method I've tried has the stream blocked at work, which is weird since we can watch Netflix and Youtube.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Happy birthday Siouxsie
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

THANK YOU!! (Jerk :p)


now now, if I was a jerk, i would have waited until after you left for work to play her 😜
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ugh. Every method I've tried has the stream blocked at work, which is weird since we can watch Netflix and Youtube.


we stream live on itunes. that should be the easiest workaround.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ugh. Every method I've tried has the stream blocked at work, which is weird since we can watch Netflix and Youtube.

we stream live on itunes. that should be the easiest workaround.


We can have a Zoom call and I'll sing all of the songs to you?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

THANK YOU!! (Jerk :p)

now now, if I was a jerk, i would have waited until after you left for work to play her 😜


I actually thought you might do that to me :p Love you
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My favourite Banshees track of all time.
OF ALL TIME
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Okay, NOW I really farking love you socalnewwaver!!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

My favourite Banshees track of all time.
OF ALL TIME
OF ALL TIME


that's because you have excellent taste.
 
