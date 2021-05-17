 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Aaaaaaand...here comes the cicada pee   (nypost.com) divider line
18
    More: Weird, Insect, Magicicada, Cicada, Cicadas, Paula Shrewsbury, Fellow university entomologist Daniel Gruner, Brood X cicadas, Entomology  
•       •       •

739 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 May 2021 at 2:35 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've come to believe that a huge majority of Americans have never gone outside and interacted with the creatures of the world. We used to call that "childhood."

/harruummpph.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Little birdie in the sky
Left some whitewash in my eye
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I lived through the 2004 invasion and it felt like an alien invasion too.  The two weeks of their mating calls was so loud. But the noise I really hated was when they all suddenly died and when you stepped on them (dead ones were everywhere) that all too familiar crunching sound under your shoe...
 
bughunter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Cicada cloaca caca?
 
Nylter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Brings a whole new meaning to watersports.
 
Salmon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Go on...
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah, I've managed to survive these things. Not sure why everyone loses their shiat every time. We didn't even have the internet the first time I came across them, and we were all able to make it through the summer.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why is American media treating cicadas as a threat?
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dear National Geographic,

I never thought this would happen to me...
 
strapp3r
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Momzilla59
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Why is American media treating cicadas as a threat?


Because of this man
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Cicada Pee is the name of my Black Flag tribute band......
 
strapp3r
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: Dear National Geographic,

I never thought this would happen to me...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Why is American media treating cicadas as a threat?


You haven't smelled my dog's farts after she eats +500 a day.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Little birdie in the sky
Left some whitewash in my eye


Me no laugh,
Me no cry,
Me just glad COWS can't fly!
 
Sasquach
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Yeah, I've managed to survive these things. Not sure why everyone loses their shiat every time. We didn't even have the internet the first time I came across them, and we were all able to make it through the summer.


I'm not in the lose my shiat camp, more the excited camp. Emergence of these critter is quite rare on my timescale (after this brood, I might see 2 more in my lifetime) ....and it's fun for some reason.

I really enjoy seeing some people get to experience them for the first time (my nephew is 16, friends from the U.K. that haven't been here too long)...
 
WTP 2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
yep...
they pee on you to get away....as they are flying away from you...???
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.