(Daily Star)   Sex-mad mum forgos the mile-high club, says while working as a flight attendant she slept with entire flight crew when her plane was grounded (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
58
    More: Giggity, Flight attendant, Marriage, Bipolar disorder, Airline, Chloe Harper, local coffee shop, Sleep, family life  
•       •       •

beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
clublexus.comView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fly the friendly tarmac
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"slept"
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her STD screenings must be entertaining.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And?  Did they not wipe down the first class seats?  Why the fark should anyone care?
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congrats everyone. Your mom made it onto Fark.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all the things that didn't happen...

/musta been a slow news day at the Daily Star
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet shes a rock solid "3".
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NSFW
Frank Zappa - Crew Slut
Youtube 4UhO8x-UXbY
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, who did she sleep with?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


i.imgur.comView Full Size


There's a reason the New Testament is better.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even the gay guys?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A story sourced from something called strictly anonymous confessions. Seems legit.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Good News: whores and wine are back on the menu!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Even the gay guys?


ESPECIALLY  the gay guys.
 
ImOscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear American Way Magazine,

You won't believe what happened to me and my flight crew the last time our plane was grounded...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've only crossed paths with a nymphomaniac once. Dated for 3 years. I think out of those 3 years, (365 x 3 = 1095 days) we took 3 days off and didn't have sex...

Should have never let her go...

my loss.

oh well. I shall live the rest of my life without getting my dick wet ever again.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImOscar: Dear American Way Magazine,

You won't believe what happened to me and my flight crew the last time our plane was grounded...

[Fark user image image 498x252]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's the town AirBus!
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Even the gay guys?


She got them in between vaccinations.
 
InfoFreako [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the same time?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like a Piper Cub in a Blimp Hangar.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I've only crossed paths with a nymphomaniac once. Dated for 3 years. I think out of those 3 years, (365 x 3 = 1095 days) we took 3 days off and didn't have sex...

Should have never let her go...

my loss.

oh well. I shall live the rest of my life without getting my dick wet ever again.


That's the spirit!
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a member of the Mile High Club, Solo Aviators Division.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DuneClimber: I'm a member of the Mile High Club, Solo Aviators Division.


Nobody told me there was a division for Farkers.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: That's the spirit!


She was my first real girlfriend and I assumed all girls were like her and wanted sex all the time.

Little did I know...
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fokker? i hardly know her!!
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What they don't tell you is she's 220 lbs, has 1 tooth, and has multiple stab wound scars.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DuneClimber: I'm a member of the Mile High Club, Solo Aviators Divisio


I used to clean the cabins of airplanes back in the mid 80's.

I've seen things.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Back in the day, they only played footsie with one another.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AeAe: What they don't tell you is she's 220 lbs, has 1 tooth, and has multiple stab wound scars.


And?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Oh, so THAT'S what "bipolar" means...
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

steklo: Por que tan serioso: That's the spirit!

She was my first real girlfriend and I assumed all girls were like her and wanted sex all the time.

Little did I know...


Yeah. Tough to experience the unicorn right out the gate. It'll f*ck with you.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Yeah. Tough to experience the unicorn right out the gate. It'll f*ck with you.


I had no idea what I was giving up at the time. Long story short, 2 years after Ms Nympho and I broke up I met a new woman, and the 3rd day in a row I tried sleeping with her, she said this...

"Are you trying to make this a daily habit?"
 
OldJames
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm down with the lifestyle when I'm single. Get it on. Have to get it on. Mandated to get it on.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: [Fark user image 460x276]

Back in the day, they only played footsie with one another.


I've seen fetish pr0n start out like that.
 
bughunter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: OtherLittleGuy: [Fark user image 460x276]

Back in the day, they only played footsie with one another.

I've seen fetish pr0n start out like that.


And Tarantino films...
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bughunter: [Fark user image image 740x615]


pedestrian.tvView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dothemath: I bet shes a rock solid "3".


But what is that in Metric hot?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Wobambo: [i.pinimg.com image 735x735]

[i.imgur.com image 320x240]

There's a reason the New Testament is better.


At work whenever someone at work has stuff "Only God can judge me." written on it they are the biggest, laziest  ahole in the place.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
domestigoth.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

groppet: Wobambo: [i.pinimg.com image 735x735]

[i.imgur.com image 320x240]

There's a reason the New Testament is better.

At work whenever someone at work has stuff "Only God can judge me." written on it they are the biggest, laziest  ahole in the place.


Also it's dumb because I can and do judge them. Often quite severely
 
jekfark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: At the same time?


In a row?
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That is some of clickiest-click bait that I have ever clicked quick on; I immediately felt embarrassed and ashamed that some obviously fake bullsh*t had hooked me.

/Goddamnitsomuch
 
appliancide
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jekfark: InfoFreako: At the same time?

In a row?


On the telephone?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm pretty sure this is just two corpses covered with a blanket
 
johnny queso
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

appliancide: jekfark: InfoFreako: At the same time?

In a row?

On the telephone?


petros and money listener?
 
