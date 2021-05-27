 Skip to content
(Kare11)   If you delayed getting Covid shots you can now be rewarded with free park passes and fishing licenses.
    Memorial Day, Smallpox, Vaccination, Immune system, Minnesota, Medicine  
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I too, subby, was an idiot and got vaccinated for a highly contagious virus, that has killed hundreds of thousands of people in the US and given long term complications to countless more, as soon as I could.

Fully missing out on the chance to score $10-30 worth of state goodies.

/What a fool I've been!
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My state was giving away a free sticker ('I got my Covid-19 vaccine!') upon vaccination.

But get this--there were four different styles of stickers. I deployed my charm, wit, ingenuity, and devastatingly good looks to convince the FEMA guy taking my info to give me one of each style sticker.

/Crushed it.
 
Publikwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just go get another shot
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Jerk Carnival
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fu*k this.

I say we stop vaccinating tomorrow.
After that, too bad.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well done!  My wife didn't get a sticker, so she asked me if I could grab one for her.  The ladies who gave the shot gave me a sticker AND a pin.  So I scored some major point with Mrs 316 that evening, I tell you what.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't "delay" my shot, we only got acces to it recently, and only the AC shot. At this point it's restricted to only old snd at-risk people first off, so still prob a few months off for me.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spell your name differently and they won't find you in the "idiot got his shot early" database.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Way to stick the landing!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Funny- I felt that the vaccination itself was the reward.

I'm such a rube.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

If you double up on shots, the frequencies cancel each other out and you end up not being able to connect to the internet.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I actually got a button I can pin on...whatever I want!   It's still on my purse.   And I have the relief of having my shots done, and my husband and my kids/grandkids and especially my mother.   Mom is coming out for a month in August.   I haven't seen her since Dad died (right when COVID first hit, so no travel).   It's going to be a nuts summer for tourists, bit she'll get out of the August heat.   My also vaccinated nieces will be coming in that time period, and maybe my brother...all vaccinated.
 
Veloram
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just remember: they say you need a booster now. So hold out on the booster til they give you free shiat. Lesson learned
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If we have to drag that extra 10-20% across the finish line to get something close to resembling herd immunity, I'm cool with that.

/Got my 2nd shot and all I got was 24 hour flu  that did a speed-run through my system in 6 hours.
//Oh, and a release from the past year of anxiety of being around people.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
On Mother's Day I got to hold Mom's hand for the second time in a year because it was 2-weeks after my 2nd vaccine shot.

/ The first time was when she got covid and they thought she would die within a day
// She got better
/// Thanks, Mom
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Whatever it takes to get more people vaccinated, I'm all for it.

Also what is this shiat from TFA

Instead of Governor Walz promoting efforts to entice people to get vaccinated with 'free gifts' using taxpayer money, Walz should be working to remove the excessive unemployment benefits, incentivizing people to stay home," Carnahan said in a statement. "With Minnesota's small businesses struggling to find employees and rebuild, Walz should be encouraging Minnesotans to rejoin the workforce to increase their own individual opportunity and economic opportunities."

Minnesota's unemployment is 4%.  If your precious small businesses can't find workers, they need to pay more.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I didn't think of my vaccinations as an opportunity to score swag. Maybe I'm weird.

/I am weird but not due to that.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Don't care.  The sense of relief I had driving back from shot #1 was worth it.  Only one person left in my entire extended family who's not fully vaccinated and he's waiting on shot #2 next week.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How about 1 more stimulus but for like 10k but only for people who can prove they have been vaccinated. I bet vaccination rates would reach 95%+ pretty quick.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Spot the difference:

"I got my shot early and now I can't get a prize. No one else should get a prize for being less responsible!"

"I paid off my student loans on my own. Why should anyone else get any help? We shouldn't reward irresponsibility!"

/hint: there isn't one.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

But how are we going to protect white culture if we don't vaccinate all the white people?
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Publikwerks: Just go get another shot


Call it a booster.  Use an alias and get some swag.  Don't stop until we have 112% of the population immunized.
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

yikes.

Stalker Alert.

Whats got your neckbeard in a tizzy today, Mary?
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A pin? I could have gotten a pin?!
Excuse me while I sink into the abyss of despair.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The University where I got my shots gave me this nice travel size bottle of vodak.  Been saving it for a special occasion.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why are we rewarding this kind of behavior with freebees?
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I got rewarded with not farking dying and largely returning to living like a real person again. Oh and being able to hug my mom again.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Why are we rewarding this kind of behavior with freebees?


Frisbees can be a healthy part of your complete socialization.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Is it a rule that State Universities that are in states that begin with O have to have black and orange as their colors?   Okay, The OSU has different colors.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Why are we rewarding this kind of behavior with freebees?


Is there a better non-violent way to negotiate with these idiots?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Your racism.
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Is there a better non-violent way to negotiate with these idiots?


Violence is never the answer.

Violence is the question.
And the answer is "YES".
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Also, don't call me Mary. It's homophobic.
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Also, don't call me Mary. It's homophobic.


Sure thing, Nancy.
 
LL316
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Why are we rewarding this kind of behavior with freebees?


Because innocent lives could be saved by doing so.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

On a short term, humanitarian level I disagree with you.

But with a long-term, evolutionary view, I think we should have the death penalty for being an unrepentant asshole.
 
wage0048
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

If we did that, I'd have been dead several times before I turned 18, and at least a couple dozen times since.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Then perhaps we don't need you that much.  BUT - if you knew it was a capital crime, that with 3 strikes you're *really* out, might you have developed an interest in sweetness?
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's an IQ test. THis is akin to bribing a child with candy if they would just eat their vegitables (or clean their room, etc...). If you need to be treated like a child to be convinced to do the right thing, you have the mentality of a child.
 
wademh
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Funny- I felt that the vaccination itself was the reward.

I'm such a rube.


That and all the post vaccination sex.

\ got my 2nd shot 9 days ago
\\ . . . soon . . .
\\\ who am I kidding?
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Minnesota Republican Party chair Jennifer Carnahan was critical of the governor's incentive plan.

"Instead of Governor Walz promoting efforts to entice people to get vaccinated with 'free gifts' using taxpayer money, Walz should be working to remove the excessive unemployment benefits, incentivizing people to stay home," Carnahan said in a statement. "With Minnesota's small businesses struggling to find employees and rebuild, Walz should be encouraging Minnesotans to rejoin the workforce to increase their own individual opportunity and economic opportunities."

Why am I not shocked that the republicans are against this?

Also, what kind of counter argument is this? Such a farking joke.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

A pin? I could have gotten a pin?!


But at what cost?  Is it worth the passing of your own father?
 
wage0048
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Not likely, but I'd have made damned sure those three strikes were really worth it.

Then again, if I found out I was going to die tomorrow (or even later today), I wouldn't be terribly heartbroken about it.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
wage0048:

I must say, for a self-declared unrepentant asshole, that's a very refreshing bout of honesty.
 
