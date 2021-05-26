 Skip to content
 
(Toronto Star)   Tenants: Turn on the a/c. Landlord: Can't find the switch   (thestar.com)
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Send a picture of couple bags of readymix cement in your bathroom with a large funnel in the toilet.
 
soaky55
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They, got dead beat landlords like we do....Way to go Canada...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Freedom Units:
Temps were as high as 88 degrees and studio apartments start at $1,450.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
$3400 a month and you can't control your AC.  I'll stick to yokel midwest living, thanks.  You can keep your sophisticated life.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In college we had a problem with a crappy landlord.  the water heaters were constantly flaking out and he'd patch it together so it kinda worked for a week and then they would crap out again. the problem was that there were several large, electric water heaters all on the same circuit and it couldn't handle it.  i sent him a note from  "your tenets" that said that if he didn't fix the water he wouldn't need to worry about refunding our security deposits.

the water flowed hot after that.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In a statement, a spokesperson for Medallion told the Star that air conditioning would be activated by June 2, "in compliance with City of Toronto bylaws."

Those are some pretty f*cking stupid bylaws. Seasonal weather changes don't occur on a strict timetable.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: In a statement, a spokesperson for Medallion told the Star that air conditioning would be activated by June 2, "in compliance with City of Toronto bylaws."

Those are some pretty f*cking stupid bylaws. Seasonal weather changes don't occur on a strict timetable.


Written 70 years ago, I'd imagine, when they were still using coal-fired boilers for heat and suchlike.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: In college we had a problem with a crappy landlord.  the water heaters were constantly flaking out and he'd patch it together so it kinda worked for a week and then they would crap out again. the problem was that there were several large, electric water heaters all on the same circuit and it couldn't handle it.  i sent him a note from  "your tenets" that said that if he didn't fix the water he wouldn't need to worry about refunding our security deposits.

the water flowed hot after that.


I had a problem like that. Fortunately, I carefully read the contract that included that the leaser had to keep the amenities in good working order. When I got the call about "where's the rent", I pointed out that little clause in the contract. The hot water heater was fixed that week.
 
Tran Forsythe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Um... no snark here, but am I missing something?  Been WAH'ing the whole pandemic, and I rarely turn on the A/C until it hits 95-100F - I don't move much at my PC so my small desk fan keeps me cool enough, and eats a whole lot less electricity.

/ no control over your own A/C does suck though, I agree
 
Warriors Warriors Warriors
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Reason #847 why renting sucks.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Canada people problems.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tran Forsythe: Um... no snark here, but am I missing something?  Been WAH'ing the whole pandemic, and I rarely turn on the A/C until it hits 95-100F - I don't move much at my PC so my small desk fan keeps me cool enough, and eats a whole lot less electricity.

/ no control over your own A/C does suck though, I agree


You're crazy, my house and trailer (home office) are 72F +-2 degrees pretty much year round, unless it's early winter and it's still humid out in which case it might be a few degrees warmer.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Toronto has some weird ideas about what constitutes a heat wave.

I was there one July when it was about 80F in the daytime, and some guy on an elevator (or is it a lift there? I forget) said, "Whew, sure is hot out there."

I said, "I'm from Virginia. This is cool spring weather."

"...oh."

I wasn't joking, either. I set my a/c at 78F in the summer. It's plenty cold.

/ My winter heating bills suck, though.
// That landlord is still an asshole
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tran Forsythe: Um... no snark here, but am I missing something?  Been WAH'ing the whole pandemic, and I rarely turn on the A/C until it hits 95-100F - I don't move much at my PC so my small desk fan keeps me cool enough, and eats a whole lot less electricity.

/ no control over your own A/C does suck though, I agree


Toronto summers are humid. Apartment buildings are even more humid because you have multiple people cooking and showering and sweating and otherwise adding just that much more humidity to the living space.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ now  
I mean really.  What can be going on up there? Nothing.
 
