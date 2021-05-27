 Skip to content
 
(DW)   In a move that will surely bring the EU to its knees, Moscow is now banning some flights from its airspace if they divert around Belarus   (dw.com) divider line
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Russia and therefore the GOP
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Jesus, Russia is a whiny little biatch.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So, no flights to Moscow, and thus no flights to Belarus?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't go to russia, problem solved.  Stop selling things to russia.  Break up with your russian girlfriend.  The only thing any country should be giving to russia is armed atomic fusion weapons.  Delivered at high velocity.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When you fly you never, ever wanna come down.  So down.  So down So doowwwnnnnnn.  Aaaaaaaah yah yahhhhhh.  Ow yeah ow yeah ow yeah ow yeah zow!

[guitar solo]
 
zbtop
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That sounds like one of those things that would create far more problems for Russian air traffic controllers than it could possibly be worth in spite value.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Don't go to russia, problem solved.  Stop selling things to russia.  Break up with your russian girlfriend.  The only thing any country should be giving to russia is armed atomic fusion weapons.  Delivered at high velocity.


My Russian girlfriend is super hot.  She just needs another $1000 for a ticket to come and see me.  She was totally going to come with the last $1000, but there was some kind of snafu at the visa office.  She just needs another $1000 to settle things out.  It's just paperwork.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh noes, anyway.
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: When you fly you never, ever wanna come down.  So down.  So down So doowwwnnnnnn.  Aaaaaaaah yah yahhhhhh.  Ow yeah ow yeah ow yeah ow yeah zow!

[guitar solo]


#kneesknees
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

zbtop: That sounds like one of those things that would create far more problems for Russian air traffic controllers than it could possibly be worth in spite value.


Actually, I would think that diverting flights around a country's airspace would be a bit of an issue for air traffic controllers to make adjustments to normal traffic patterns.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"The Russian reaction is absolutely incomprehensible to us,"

Russia has a long history of acting outside international norms. You'd think they'd be used to it by now.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

That's why you always order them C.O.D.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
edmo:

around 1124 or so at least
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Russia:  getting even by cutting off its nose to spite its face.  Putin clearly doesn't understand that having flights to Russia stopped doesn't help Russia.  Brilliant move potato head.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's just dumb, Russia.
 
Frothy Panties
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

You need to be on "90 Day Fiance"!

So much Russian on "90 Day"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

My wife watches that.  All of the participants are looking for a shortcut.  The Americans want someone more attractive than they can get in America.  The non-Americans are unable to get a student or work visa without an American.  I don't feel sorry for anybody involved... not even the "suckers".
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

zbtop: That sounds like one of those things that would create far more problems for Russian air traffic controllers than it could possibly be worth in spite value.


Pooty-Poot isn't doing the work, so it doesn't matter
 
