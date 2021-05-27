 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Forbes)   TSA to Memorial Day travelers: Mask, yes. Gun, no   (forbes.com) divider line
6
    More: Murica, Transportation Security Administration, Firearm, Airport security, Concealed carry in the United States, TSA officers, Aircraft hijacking, pandemic-high numbers of travelers, airport security checkpoints  
•       •       •

288 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 May 2021 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We need to up the penalties for this and drop the mitigating factor of "I forgot," surely the whitest excuse ever invented.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's easy to travel on a plane with a gun. Just follow the directions, pack it right, and check it.

It's people trying to sneak through with guns in their carry on bags that's the issue.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Shinge be not shallfinged! *chokes*
 
anfrind
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Gun?  GUN?  That is a worship word.  America worship.  You will not speak it.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you're going to travel with a gun, make sure you follow the correct procedure.

TSA demonstrates how to fly with firearms
Youtube TxDS9Vk4Ayk
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: It's easy to travel on a plane with a gun. Just follow the directions, pack it right, and check it.

It's people trying to sneak through with guns in their carry on bags that's the issue.


With the added bonus of being able to put other things in the same locked case as the gun(s) where baggage handlers can't steal it.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.