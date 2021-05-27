 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Remember: the customer is always right, because sometimes the customer is a crazy psycho with a gun   (kiro7.com) divider line
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImOscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're a customer who is getting irate because an employee somewhere says you're in the wrong, go take a walk, go home, eat dinner, read a book, go to sleep, and in the morning get up and go on with your life.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i think if we eliminate all the car guys all of america's problems go away

and i don't mean like genocide i mean we send them all to talladega for a battle royale
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
reactiongifs.comView Full Size


Conservative media and politicians have taught frightened thumbsuckers that carrying guns will protect them from dark-skinned threats behind every corner.

SOP
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: i think if we eliminate all the car guys all of america's problems go away

and i don't mean like genocide i mean we send them all to talladega for a battle royale


Paging AmbassadorBooze
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you should not confront maskholes. They've already been shown to be nuts.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I was told that an armed society is a polite society. Was that wrong?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: I was told that an armed society is a polite society. Was that wrong?


Well, the store's employees were supposed follow proper etiquette by shooting back.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: I was told that an armed society is a polite society. Was that wrong?


Was the clerk armed?  If the answer is no, that's what went wrong. See, it wasn't a society in which only psycho a holes are armed is a polite society.  Maybe you misunderstood.  Libs do that a lot.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If you really want to get your demands met at a store (within reason) try being genuinely nice and courteous. It works well.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So, just another typical Wednesday evening in Tacompton?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: If you really want to get your demands met at a store (within reason) try being genuinely nice and courteous. It works well.


Somewhere I saw the advice, "ask the customer service rep, 'what would you do if you were me?' "

Brilliant. I have received a lot of great advice by asking that question.
 
Riomp300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Honestly I love how Americans decide they want to live like this, like they live in constant fear of somewhere being shot up - that there are entire swaths of their own country that they would never even dare to tread for fear of their lives.

I mean in the hell-hole that is the UK, I would feel completely happy walking down any street, anywhere in the country at any time of day.

You claim you have guns to make you feel safe, but in reality you keep guns to keep you being afraid.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: If you really want to get your demands met at a store (within reason) try being genuinely nice and courteous. It works well.


Yup. It works surprisingly well. I've always had a policy of being calm with retail, waiters, etc unless they straight up kick me in the balls. Being outwardly angry solves nothing.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Grandma liked Falling Down, too.

Nutty Professor Clip - Grandma & Mike Douglas
Youtube TuvFfCI7xVU
 
