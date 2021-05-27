 Skip to content
On this day in history, in 1703, Peter the Great founded the city of St. Petersburg after a string of military victories, proving that anyone can be canonized if they have enough cannons
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a funny way to spell "Leningrad," subby
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And in true Russian style,  he was then promptly killed for it.
 
GoBadgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No wonder Florida is such a Mess.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
St. Petersburg (Leningrad)  was the most European city in Russia.   The Nazis depicted the Russians as Asiatic subhumans.   When Germany's Army Group North reached Leningrad you'd think Nazis would have been impressed by how European the place was.  Nope.  Hitler order it burned to the ground, despite it not being anything like 'Asiatic'.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I learned in like junior high school that ain't no one winning a land war in Russia except Russia.

But fark Peter - he basically tortured his own son to death.
 
NetOwl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where were you born?  St. Petersburg

Where did you grow up?  Petrograd

Where do you live now?  Leningrad

Where would you like to live?  St. Petersburg
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: I learned in like junior high school that ain't no one winning a land war in Russia except Russia.

But fark Peter - he basically tortured his own son to death.


Little shiat wouldn't stop playing GTA with the volume turned up.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fissile: St. Petersburg (Leningrad)  was the most European city in Russia.   The Nazis depicted the Russians as Asiatic subhumans.   When Germany's Army Group North reached Leningrad you'd think Nazis would have been impressed by how European the place was.  Nope.  Hitler order it burned to the ground, despite it not being anything like 'Asiatic'.


Funny, he also bent over backwards to basically declare the Japanese "yellow Aryans."

Almost as if who is and isn't white had more to do with political connivence or something.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have not traveled much outside the US. I would love to see St. Petersburg.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madaynun: No wonder Florida is such a Mess.


My sister lived in the area for a while, so I visited a bunch. Seemed like a fun little town at the time!
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Fissile: St. Petersburg (Leningrad)  was the most European city in Russia.   The Nazis depicted the Russians as Asiatic subhumans.   When Germany's Army Group North reached Leningrad you'd think Nazis would have been impressed by how European the place was.  Nope.  Hitler order it burned to the ground, despite it not being anything like 'Asiatic'.


At that point it was all about the ideology optics - admitting so much as "Well maybe not in places anyway" would weaken the necessary authoritarian "I am always right." image.  Didn't help that the Reich had a bad case of believing it's own press releases by then.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: At that point it was all about the ideology optics - admitting so much as "Well maybe not in places anyway" would weaken the necessary authoritarian "I am always right." image.


See Republican party in the USA, current
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: I learned in like junior high school that ain't no one winning a land war in Russia except Russia.


And the Mongols
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: I learned in like junior high school that ain't no one winning a land war in Russia except Russia.

But fark Peter - he basically tortured his own son to death.


He was a nutjob in more ways than that.

St. Petersburg was built because he wanted a big city he could name after himself--there wasn't one there before, and it wasn't a great place to put one. But his cossacks went out around the countryside press-ganging peasants into coming there and building a city. The death toll is believed to be in the hundreds of thousands.

Peter also banned beards, because he thought they were too ethnic. He was known to fling people to the floor and forcibly shave them; plus he made a tidy profit by taxing beards among those who wanted to keep them.

Having learned about dentistry on a trip through Europe, he was also an avid amateur tooth-drawer, such that nobody dared complain of tooth pain in his presence (see flinging people to the drawer, above).

He had large quantities of mistresses; but insisted his wife remain faithful. When he caught her lover, he beheaded him, then pickled his head and kept it in a big jar next to his wife's bed for the rest of her life.

He quite literally had his son tortured to death, (with a three-tongued whip called a knout) and watched while it was done. Alexei's crime was to not want to be Czar, after a lifetime spent with his bizarro dad.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Madaynun: No wonder Florida is such a Mess.


thegermanshepherder.comView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: AliceBToklasLives: I learned in like junior high school that ain't no one winning a land war in Russia except Russia.

And the Mongols


Cossacks?
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: UNC_Samurai: AliceBToklasLives: I learned in like junior high school that ain't no one winning a land war in Russia except Russia.

And the Mongols

Cossacks?


Not Lienz Cossacks, that's for sure
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
PTG was a fascinating ruler. He wanted to create a world class navy, so he actually disguised himself (no easy task as he was 6'8"!) and got a job in Amsterdam building ships, so he could understand what was required. He was also a heavy fun loving party drinker. In England, he even got roaring drunk with Sir Edmund Halley, the famous astronomer, and they took turns pushing each other through garden hedges in a wheelbarrow for fun. lol
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: AliceBToklasLives: I learned in like junior high school that ain't no one winning a land war in Russia except Russia.

But fark Peter - he basically tortured his own son to death.

He was a nutjob in more ways than that.

St. Petersburg was built because he wanted a big city he could name after himself--there wasn't one there before, and it wasn't a great place to put one. But his cossacks went out around the countryside press-ganging peasants into coming there and building a city. The death toll is believed to be in the hundreds of thousands.

Peter also banned beards, because he thought they were too ethnic. He was known to fling people to the floor and forcibly shave them; plus he made a tidy profit by taxing beards among those who wanted to keep them.

Having learned about dentistry on a trip through Europe, he was also an avid amateur tooth-drawer, such that nobody dared complain of tooth pain in his presence (see flinging people to the drawer, above).

He had large quantities of mistresses; but insisted his wife remain faithful. When he caught her lover, he beheaded him, then pickled his head and kept it in a big jar next to his wife's bed for the rest of her life.

He quite literally had his son tortured to death, (with a three-tongued whip called a knout) and watched while it was done. Alexei's crime was to not want to be Czar, after a lifetime spent with his bizarro dad.


Yep. I think of Peter like Henry VIII: a really smart dude who happened to be born into the right family. But intelligence is no match for absolute power.

/Wasn't the beard thing about religious dissenters?
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: AliceBToklasLives: I learned in like junior high school that ain't no one winning a land war in Russia except Russia.

And the Mongols


Fark user imageView Full Size


Racist? I mean the Mongols were shiatheads but Matt and Trey still might be racist here. I dunno.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Gyrfalcon: AliceBToklasLives: I learned in like junior high school that ain't no one winning a land war in Russia except Russia.

But fark Peter - he basically tortured his own son to death.

He was a nutjob in more ways than that.

St. Petersburg was built because he wanted a big city he could name after himself--there wasn't one there before, and it wasn't a great place to put one. But his cossacks went out around the countryside press-ganging peasants into coming there and building a city. The death toll is believed to be in the hundreds of thousands.

Peter also banned beards, because he thought they were too ethnic. He was known to fling people to the floor and forcibly shave them; plus he made a tidy profit by taxing beards among those who wanted to keep them.

Having learned about dentistry on a trip through Europe, he was also an avid amateur tooth-drawer, such that nobody dared complain of tooth pain in his presence (see flinging people to the drawer, above).

He had large quantities of mistresses; but insisted his wife remain faithful. When he caught her lover, he beheaded him, then pickled his head and kept it in a big jar next to his wife's bed for the rest of her life.

He quite literally had his son tortured to death, (with a three-tongued whip called a knout) and watched while it was done. Alexei's crime was to not want to be Czar, after a lifetime spent with his bizarro dad.

Yep. I think of Peter like Henry VIII: a really smart dude who happened to be born into the right family. But intelligence is no match for absolute power.

/Wasn't the beard thing about religious dissenters?


No, it was Europeanism. He noticed when he went around Europe that Europeans (at that time) wore short beards or mustaches only, or were clean-shaven; while Russians still had those long patriarchal beards. So his goal was to Europeanize Russia at all costs.

It was just an added bonus that the Orthodox priests, whose power he was trying to break, clung fiercely to their long beards and hair, and they were the ones who got heavily taxed for the privilege of staying bearded.
 
