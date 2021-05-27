 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1972, the SALT agreements were signed between the US and the Soviet Union, in what was only a hop towards peace until Pepa brought the hip   (history.com) divider line
5
    More: Vintage, Cold War, Soviet President Leonid Brezhnev, U.S. President Richard Nixon, Soviet Union, Nuclear weapon, summit meeting, Leonid Brezhnev, number of antiballistic missile  
•       •       •

130 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 May 2021 at 9:51 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
POV: Peppa Pig kidnaps you
Youtube MDvWh37c3cE
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


I want nuclear disarmament now!

I really do.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And we all lived happily ever after.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Old enough to get both the agreement and rapper references.

/Now where is my Ensure
//nurse! damn, is the speech to text thing still on
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
git yo git yo lips ready cuz its time to have pep
Salt-N-Pepa - Shoop (Official Video)
Youtube 4vaN01VLYSQ
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.