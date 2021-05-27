 Skip to content
 
(Al Jazeera)   Tens of thousands of people flee Goma after evacuation order, as apparently no one played Super Mario Bros and know to just jump on its head   (aljazeera.com) divider line
bentheguard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wrong game series
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
For the most part, natural disasters no longer seem like the mysterious wrath of an angry god. We understand how hurricanes and earthquakes work.

But "the lake belches, sending an invisible cloud down the mountain to suffocate everyone in its path" is still some freaky terrifying shiat.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I actually do rely on aljazeera for truth and transparency in journalism.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It seems that there has been a lot more volcanic activity in the last year or so than usual. Or is it just that we've gotten better reporting on such incidents? Awls Aino is that whatever lives in the lava is coming to get us, and soon.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jaytkay: For the most part, natural disasters no longer seem like the mysterious wrath of an angry god. We understand how hurricanes and earthquakes work.

But "the lake belches, sending an invisible cloud down the mountain to suffocate everyone in its path" is still some freaky terrifying shiat.


We can now address that problem using delightful fountains

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Goomba sounds like Goma. Jackass.
 
