(Gizmodo)   His job done, Q abandons riling up conservatives, turns to aliens   (gizmodo.com) divider line
37
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If you are a scientist, researcher, in communication with aliens, or otherwise have access to original-never before seen-documents regarding alien technology, biology, or communications, please consider reading the AlienLeaks Submit Documents with Tor page for further information regarding the process for submitting documents to AlienLeaks," it continues shamelessly."

On the one hand, the avalanche of terrible things about to be submitted to this site is enough to make your mind seize up if you think about it too hard. On the other hand, as the admin of 8chan I can't imagine that there'll be anything he hasn't seen before.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Put what happens if Mitch was really an humanoid turtle from space? Would that count?
 
J45Picker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Still sticking with "Soapland" though...
 
genner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He's going to spread Q-Anon to the Aliens?
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"AlienLeaks"

I knew he was a pervert.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm not saying it's tourists. But it's tourists.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I understand being skeptical of your own government; It's a sign of a healthy mind. But if the screaming hobo on the corner gives you a specific address that's supposed to be hiding children, and said place doesn't even have a basement, I'd stop listening to that hobo. But he still managed to convince hundreds of gap-toothed yokels to storm another address 4 years later. Someone really needs to put away that hobo.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Pretty sure extraterrestrials have zero desire to be involved with racists.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Makes sense, a lot of his Q shiat was based on terrible sci-fi B movies.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Q abandons riling up conservatives impressionable dumbasses, turns to aliens riling up impressionable dumbasses.

FTFY
 
Begoggle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I understand being skeptical of your own government; It's a sign of a healthy mind. But if the screaming hobo on the corner gives you a specific address that's supposed to be hiding children, and said place doesn't even have a basement, I'd stop listening to that hobo. But he still managed to convince hundreds of gap-toothed yokels to storm another address 4 years later. Someone really needs to put away that hobo.


That hobo is wealthy from telling millions of middle-class white people the lies they want to hear.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
To be honest, I have seen a UFO.

But... I don't claim it was a farking alien.  I just can't explain what the fark I saw.  They sure as fark weren't aircraft, but beyond that it's a huge leap to say 'alien spacecraft'.
 
Dryad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
STEP ONE: Get all the RW political morons to follow you with "Q" drops
STEP TWO: Once you have them congealed into a lump, steer them away from politics and toward "the aliens"
STEP THREE: When is the next comet, anyway? 
sneakernews.comView Full Size
 
mike_d85
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's hilarious how much of conspiracy theory is straight up trend.  All the flat earthers fell off the map and joined Qanon and now the guy administering the site is outright planning to move everyone over to aliens now that Q's day of reckoning never materialized.

It's a shame, they could have really put together some gripping stories of the now-alone Q trying to monitor the evil democrat deep state and bide his time for another chance to free the world from their tyranny.
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can they be convinced to go searching for that Alien vs Predator pyramid in Antartica?
 
mike_d85
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dryad: STEP ONE: Get all the RW political morons to follow you with "Q" drops
STEP TWO: Once you have them congealed into a lump, steer them away from politics and toward "the aliens"
STEP THREE: When is the next comet, anyway?  [sneakernews.com image 620x435]


Don't forget to sign them up for some life insurance first.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Satanic panic in the attic: Can they be convinced to go searching for that Alien vs Predator pyramid in Antartica?


Won't you be laughing out of your arse when one of them comes back to a city, infected with an alien Queen larva...
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm sticking with the Reverse Vampires, in league with the Rand Corporation..
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Satanic panic in the attic: Can they be convinced to go searching for that Alien vs Predator pyramid in Antartica?

Won't you be laughing out of your arse when one of them comes back to a city, infected with an alien Queen larva...


You can't Xenomorph that up.
 
Dryad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mike_d85: It's hilarious how much of conspiracy theory is straight up trend.  All the flat earthers fell off the map and joined Qanon and now the guy administering the site is outright planning to move everyone over to aliens now that Q's day of reckoning never materialized.

It's a shame, they could have really put together some gripping stories of the now-alone Q trying to monitor the evil democrat deep state and bide his time for another chance to free the world from their tyranny.


You have to follow the market. Shifts in demand, my friend.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
But... what about conservative aliens?

I mean, you do not expect them to give up anal probing NOW.
 
suze [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I hope he beams his supporters right up the wahoo.
 
Shmanger
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I understand being skeptical of your own government; It's a sign of a healthy mind. But if the screaming hobo on the corner gives you a specific address that's supposed to be hiding children, and said place doesn't even have a basement, I'd stop listening to that hobo. But he still managed to convince hundreds of gap-toothed yokels to storm another address 4 years later. Someone really needs to put away that hobo.


So peewee's bicycle is not at the Alamo?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Weren't they trying to say the alien thing was a government distraction to cover up the election steal yesterday?

Also, I thought The Philippines kicked him out for being crazy last fall.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Q has gotten fuzzy around the edges so he's using interest in UFOs to refocus his base.  Once they're focused, hell begin piggybacking far right political beliefs onto whatever calvinballed UFO mythos the base eating up that particular instant..
 
hammettman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yes, do yourself a favor and check out "AlienLeaks,"

How about no?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
OH FFS.  The dude that I work with is a freakin' "Q" guy and (shocking, I know) also super into aliens and (yes, really) big foot.  I wish people on the internet would stop giving this f*cking guy material.
 
Dryad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mike_d85: Dryad: STEP ONE: Get all the RW political morons to follow you with "Q" drops
STEP TWO: Once you have them congealed into a lump, steer them away from politics and toward "the aliens"
STEP THREE: When is the next comet, anyway?  [sneakernews.com image 620x435]

Don't forget to sign them up for some life insurance first.


Ooooh. Good idea! Maybe even get them to invest in some land in a Libertarian tax haven first as well.
I hear there is this place called Guyana that is almost entirely regulation free.
 
Shmanger
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: But... what about conservative aliens?

I mean, you do not expect them to give up anal probing NOW.


How else are we going to find Lindsay Graham's lady bugs?
 
Peki
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The trolling opportunities here are endless.
 
Aezetyr [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Still not sure why we use the word "theorist" when talking about these 'q' lunatics. Using the word "theorist" implies the use of critical thinking and scientific method.  "Conspiracy delusionist" is more fitting.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hammettman: Yes, do yourself a favor and check out "AlienLeaks,"

How about no?


I checked out a ufo section recently since it keeps popping up in msm and they were fun when I was a kid.  Most of the "sightings" are starlink trains right after they're deployed.
 
Charlie Chingas
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wonder how many 'farQers' here are going to make the switch...
 
Aezetyr [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Aezetyr: Still not sure why we use the word "theorist" when talking about these 'q' lunatics. Using the word "theorist" implies the use of critical thinking and scientific method.  "Conspiracy delusionist" is more fitting.


Hell, even me using "lunatic" is an unintentional insult to the Moon.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nuff said.
 
deanis
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Alien Leaks? More like Anal Leaks, amirite?
 
