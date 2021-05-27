 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   First woman appointed to Scotland's chief "Astronomer Royal" position or, as we call it in the States, "Astronomer Big Mac"   (bbc.com) divider line
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quarter Pounder, subby.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fail
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mztlplx: Quarter Pounder, subby.


Tried to tie it in to Scotland, too lateral a move.

/hey you get offa my cloud
//hey Mcleod get offa my ewe
 
dothemath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Its more of an aspirational position since most of the people in Scotland are still hiding in caves all terrified of the sun and sh*t.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Nice that they Pict her.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
sandbar67
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
SCORPIO - May 27, 2021 - You're getting support for and confidence from one aspect of your life and physical energy from another. Even though the two areas may be in a point of conflict, Scorpio, you have the ability to take the positive aspects from each and fuse them together to create something new or solve a problem. Pool your resources and shift into high gear. The sky's the limit.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Nice that they Pict her.


Not until they were blue in the face
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Madman drummers bummers: Nice that they Pict her.

Not until they were blue in the face


You don't want to go down that woad.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Big deal. We had Nancy Reagan's astrologer back in the 1980s.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
She looks home-schooled.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I dunno.  She might prove problematic.  Look:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


She's making half a swastika with her arms.  Hmm, really makes ya think I'm a moran.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ryant123
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Side note: The objectively funniest line in movie history is, "Hey the car didn't hit no motherf*ckin' bump!"
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dothemath: Its more of an aspirational position since most of the people in Scotland are still hiding in caves all terrified of the sun and sh*t.


Good thing most astronomy is done at night then.

And as a side note, Scottish women have been big parts of astronomy before.  Specifically, in the 1880s a Harvard astronomer got frustrated with the work ethic of his (male) graduate students and commented that "My Scottish maid could do better!"

So he hired her.

She was Williamina Fleming, to become discoverer of the first white dwarf and the Horsehead Nebula and the first of the Harvard Computers, a group of women (Henrietta Swan Leavitt, Annie Jump Cannon, etc) who built the core of modern astronomy.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Now is a good time to remember Ms. Bea Arthur and her pioneering astronomical work.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Good thing most astronomy is done at night then.


Thats hot.
 
