(CBS Pittsburgh)   Did anyone have "diapers" on their "what will there be shortages of because Texas" bingo card?   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And approximately 150 people died because of winter.  There's no telling how many animals perished.

I'm still pretty pissed about it.  But a handful of rich people made money off of the deregulated power industry in Texas, so I guess all's right with the world.

Conservatism as it was intended to work.  Monsters.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

buttercat: There's no telling how many animals perished.


Depends.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yes.  They said they were doing this a couple months ago.  I just went to Costco and stocked up for my son.

Fortunately tho I think we're pretty close to no longer needing them so hopefully I have a box or two leftover I can give to someone who needs them.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Get cloth diapers. I know Abbott has a laundering service at his house, feel welcome to drop them off there. No rinse needed!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I think these hacks are just tossing darts at a poster with random nouns written on it and then writing an article about where the dart hits.

Hack: "Today's shortage shall beeeeeee......."

[Tosses dart at poster]

Hack: "M&Ms and pencils."
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Shouldnt we have a Texas Tag by now?
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It says CBS Pittsburgh but it's a local story from Denver that's really just a press release for a Colorado company.
 
hammettman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

buttercat: And approximately 150 people died because of winter.  There's no telling how many animals perished.


True number of deaths is closer to 700.

Anyway, hold onto your butts.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We knew Texans were full of shiat, but not to that extent.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Deficient damp daddy delivering devious doo? Damn diaper debacle.
 
twenty one characters
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

buttercat: And approximately 150 people died because of winter.  There's no telling how many animals perished.

I'm still pretty pissed about it.  But a handful of rich people made money off of the deregulated power industry in Texas, so I guess all's right with the world.

Conservatism as it was intended to work.  Monsters.


Here's my take on deregulation: If you're so confident in the hand of the free market, why are you so afraid of competition with the state?  We should always have a state option, if only to ensure the private market has something to compare itself to.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Plastic store bag filled with shredded newspaper and duct tape on the baby works.
 
boohyah
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've been waiting for a story to use this picture... A brand of bargain diapers/nappies from poland
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nuc_E
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Please donate to your local diaper bank or to the national diaper bank.   As a dad of 3 (of which 2 came along together), I couldn't imagine facing the struggle of being able to afford diapers.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You people are slipping. Let me be the first to blame Trump for this horrific travesty
 
boohyah
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nuc_E: Please donate to your local diaper bank or to the national diaper bank.   As a dad of 3 (of which 2 came along together), I couldn't imagine facing the struggle of being able to afford diapers.


I have twins too.. hard work but worth every second
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My friend just sold a used Accord with 39,000 miles on it for more than the original MSRP and a single fence post is $16. Biden's promised corporate tax hikes and mandated wage hikes are yet to be baked into prices yet and they want to print trillions of new dollars for liberal wishlist items.

Get your savings out of cash and prepare yourself for cost increases across the board.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Cloth diapers, diaper pins, Ivory Soap flakes, diaper pails, flexible (rubber/plastic) over-pants.

Welcome to my mother's generation.
 
twenty one characters
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nuc_E: Please donate to your local diaper bank or to the national diaper bank.   As a dad of 3 (of which 2 came along together), I couldn't imagine facing the struggle of being able to afford diapers.


The best decision I ever made was making up a spreadsheet with an estimate of how many diapers I'd need, and in what sizes... and that was the only thing we put on the shower registry.  Not having to buy shartbags for the first six months gave me a lot of breathing room for unexpected costs; now it's the only thing I give at showers... it's not like they go bad.

And yes; please give away your unused diapers to shelters; again it's not like they go bad, and they do a lot of good.
 
twenty one characters
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: My friend just sold a used Accord with 39,000 miles on it for more than the original MSRP and a single fence post is $16. Biden's promised corporate tax hikes and mandated wage hikes are yet to be baked into prices yet and they want to print trillions of new dollars for liberal wishlist items.

Get your savings out of cash and prepare yourself for cost increases across the board.


Have you been out licking windmills again?  What's this got to do with TFA, other than it possibly belongs in an overpriced nappy?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nuc_E: Please donate to your local diaper bank or to the national diaper bank.   As a dad of 3 (of which 2 came along together), I couldn't imagine facing the struggle of being able to afford diapers.


Pffft. Diapers. Keep the kids in the tub and hose 'em down every couple hours. That's what my parents did.


/ "diaper" is the second funniest word to say while burping.
/ "Bert" is the first. And has to be the spelled with an e. No u. U isn't funny.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nuc_E: Please donate to your local diaper bank or to the national diaper bank.   As a dad of 3 (of which 2 came along together), I couldn't imagine facing the struggle of being able to afford diapers.


What do you suppose people keep in their safe deposit boxes down at the Diaper Bank?
 
Uranus Megahertz [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There aren't enough diapers to contain the shiat that flows out of Texas.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Let your kids run naked and crap in the ground. It worked for a few thousand years. Buy a poop rake.
 
