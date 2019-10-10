 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Pittsburgh)   Protip: Don't record videos of men using the restroom. If you are recording videos of men using the restroom, don't record yourself setting up the phone, like Mr. West Virginia Preacher Man did   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
28
    More: Sick, Legal terms, Monongalia County sheriff's deputies, criminal complaint, Privacy, William Page, West Virginia church, church members, short videos of Page  
•       •       •

491 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 May 2021 at 1:20 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But it's somehow trans people we need to bar from bathrooms.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A Christian Creep?!?!

My fainting couch, fetch it for me.
 
acouvis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He's a preacher so no doubt its because Jesus wanted pics of mens' wankers.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He only did it because he ate Lucky Charms for breakfast.
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

acouvis: He's a preacher so no doubt its because Jesus wanted pics of mens' wankers.


Nah, Jesus's fetish is feet.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ewwwwwwwww

I mean I'm as gaga over dudes as the next guy.... but in the *bathroom* ... doing *that* ... ewwwwwww
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I can't wait to hear his God-inspired excuse for doing this.
 
dpcotta
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sexual repression leads to sexual aggression. Knew a guy who got fired for doing this. I wonder how many videos are out there of me red faced and straining. Enjoy....I guess.
 
robodog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The only way it could have been more on point is if it had been in an elementary school.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I never looked for it, but I imagine if you want to see men peeing, there our a million sites on the internet you could visit without breaking the law.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
As someone who grew up in an environment highly entwined with church, I'm dying to know the details of how the scandal broke out. Ain't no gossip like church gossip; the fallout from this must be huge.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Does his tripod have a wide stance?
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I knew a guy that got busted for setting up cameras in a bathroom. https://www.dailymail.co.uk​/news/artic​le-2070307/Peeping-Tom-caught-taking-O​WN-picture-camera-hidden-changing-room​.html
 
Dead on the River [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Urine trouble, Preacher Man!
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What is it with West Virginia preachers' obsession with snake-handling?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
is there not enough porn on the internet?
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
But what if they were sinning in there? God would never know.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: I knew a guy that got busted for setting up cameras in a bathroom. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/​news/article-2070307/Peeping-Tom-caugh​t-taking-OWN-picture-camera-hidden-cha​nging-room.html


Fark user imageView Full Size

That's definitely the look of a man who enjoys his creepiness.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Harry Wagstaff: I knew a guy that got busted for setting up cameras in a bathroom. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/​news/article-2070307/Peeping-Tom-caugh​t-taking-OWN-picture-camera-hidden-cha​nging-room.html

[Fark user image image 224x423]
That's definitely the look of a man who enjoys his creepiness.


Nobody that knew him was surprised.
 
ifky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What's going on in here guys?!
chumley.barstoolsports.comView Full Size
 
Snarfle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dpcotta: Sexual repression leads to sexual aggression. Knew a guy who got fired for doing this. I wonder how many videos are out there of me red faced and straining. Enjoy....I guess.


13.
 
Birnone
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: I never looked for it, but I imagine if you want to see men peeing, there our a million sites on the internet you could visit without breaking the law.


There are places where they stock tons of fish in the lake and if you fish there you are guaranteed to catch fish. Yet people will make an effort to travel great distances for the chance, not guarantee, to catch a wild fish. I don't know what my point is but I don't think this guy wanted to see men pee as much as he wanted to record men peeing in the church bathroom.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Perhaps he just wanted to see if they were washing their hands afterwards.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Birnone: Mister Buttons: I never looked for it, but I imagine if you want to see men peeing, there our a million sites on the internet you could visit without breaking the law.

There are places where they stock tons of fish in the lake and if you fish there you are guaranteed to catch fish. Yet people will make an effort to travel great distances for the chance, not guarantee, to catch a wild fish. I don't know what my point is but I don't think this guy wanted to see men pee as much as he wanted to record men peeing in the church bathroom.


Holy Dicks!
 
jimjays
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: I never looked for it, but I imagine if you want to see men peeing, there our a million sites on the internet you could visit without breaking the law.


We see these cameras in bathroom or locker room stories a lot. I've always assumed the pervs  are wanting video of particular people.
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: is there not enough porn on the internet?


Not pee pee porn, I guess.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What a cheapskate.  He could have paid people to let him watch (or even record), and he wouldn't go to jail or be registered as a sex offender.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.