 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   It's obviously too soon to talk about gun control to prevent workplace shootings, and it will remain too soon for a while because we're seeing a huge spike in them. Fark: Because COVID gave all the workplace psychos extra time to plan their rampage   (npr.org) divider line
49
    More: Scary, Mass murder, Murder, Democide, mass shootings, potential shooters, third such rampage, Jaclyn Schildkraut, similar pattern  
•       •       •

469 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 May 2021 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not to mention that Guns where easier to find than Toilet paper was. Well, at least at the beginning.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


The crocs are leaving the rivers and returning to the feet of the primates.
The planes are leaving the forests and returning to the runways.
The guns are leaving the cabinets and returning to the offices.
America is reopening.
We are still the virus.
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Low quality speculation from NPR.
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I for one enjoy the constant bang of gunshots in my city. It's like every day is the 4th of July.

Except the dying by gunfire part
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other words, the number of workplace shootings is proportional to the number of workplaces. So we can eliminate workplace shootings if we all work from home.  Then they just become domestic shootings.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Not to mention that Guns where easier to find than Toilet paper was. Well, at least at the beginning.


The lines at Turner's were hours long around the time covid started.  I just wanted some fishing gear, but all the goddamned gun nutters were going doomsday prepper style.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did that article really start with workplace mass shootings are rare???
One every 10 years or more is rare to the rest of the world just seems like a Tuesday for the states
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deanis: I for one enjoy the constant bang of gunshots in my city. It's like every day is the 4th of July.

Except the dying by gunfire part


Cops are gonna cop, ya know.
 
SometimesItsTuesday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deanis: I for one enjoy the constant bang of gunshots in my city. It's like every day is the 4th of July.

Except the dying by gunfire part


Dying by gunfire is sort of the OG 4th of July experience, though.  It was literally the "OK, now it's on" moment for the colonies.
 
skers69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in KCMO.  We broke our murder record last year....178 total.

Stay strapped or get capped....that is the moto of my hometown.  Sig P365 for the win.
 
mikebellman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
headline 2014

'No Way To Prevent This,' Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 2020 when we were stuck at home. The crimes were called domestic violence.
 
OutsmartBullet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skers69: I live in KCMO.  We broke our murder record last year....178 total.

Stay strapped or get capped....that is the moto of my hometown.  Sig P365 for the win.


The amount of brain drain from having to think in this way must be phenominal. I'm sorry you have to go through that, and that's coming from someone in a no-permit-needed state. I'm very thankful we don't have actual violence near where I live.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

runwiz: In other words, the number of workplace shootings is proportional to the number of workplaces. So we can eliminate workplace shootings if we all work from home.  Then they just become domestic shootings.


All we need is common-sense workplace control
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dave0821: Did that article really start with workplace mass shootings are rare???
One every 10 years or more is rare to the rest of the world just seems like a Tuesday for the states


Maybe they were including the rest of the world?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im probably in the minority on this one but when I hear about some guy snapping and ventilating a bunch of co-workers I secretly think "Man, they musta did something".
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skers69: Sig P365 for the win.


It's what my wife carries. Personally for me, I found the weapon too small for my hands but it fits perfectly in hers, plus it has a nice safety on it.

I like it, small, lightweight and good reviews.
 
Great_Milenko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the pandemic put a few people over the edge to do a mass dhooting but since republicans have forbidden any research into gun violence, I guess we'll never know.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4th Horseman: dave0821: Did that article really start with workplace mass shootings are rare???
One every 10 years or more is rare to the rest of the world just seems like a Tuesday for the states

Maybe they were including the rest of the world?


Oh god no america isn't a loud to drag the rest of the world into their insanity
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dave0821: Did that article really start with workplace mass shootings are rare???
One every 10 years or more is rare to the rest of the world just seems like a Tuesday for the states


Compared to other shootings, yes, they are rare.

That is, deaths and injuries from such amount to a very small percentage of deaths and injuries from all shootings in the US.
 
skers69
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OutsmartBullet: skers69: I live in KCMO.  We broke our murder record last year....178 total.

Stay strapped or get capped....that is the moto of my hometown.  Sig P365 for the win.

The amount of brain drain from having to think in this way must be phenominal. I'm sorry you have to go through that, and that's coming from someone in a no-permit-needed state. I'm very thankful we don't have actual violence near where I live.


12 shootings and 2 murders with in 1/2 mile of my home in the past 12 months.  Summer time is the worst.  I don't have brain drain as I am well trained and armed.  And most of the gangsters know to leave me alone or I make fire rain from the sky.

Thanks for looking out....you may be one of the nicest people on FARK.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if ordinary schools and shops & offices in this country are quietly horiffic, inescapable torture chambers that drive common men, women, and even children to fits of insane violence after years of no recourse and no means of processing the accumulated trauma.

Nah, that couldn't be it.  Must be video games and TV.  Probably also not enough church.

Is there ever going to come a point where we can discuss that like civilized people without being accused of excusing past atrocities?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Im probably in the minority on this one but when I hear about some guy snapping and ventilating a bunch of co-workers I secretly think "Man, they musta did something".


You know how office drama goes...so and so said blah blah blah or so and so wasn't getting a raise or "the manger has it out for me" a million and one things.

Maybe someone was cooking fish in the break room microwave again?  Who knows...but yes, there's always a story behind it...Always.
 
skers69
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: skers69: Sig P365 for the win.

It's what my wife carries. Personally for me, I found the weapon too small for my hands but it fits perfectly in hers, plus it has a nice safety on it.

I like it, small, lightweight and good reviews.


Try the 12 round mags.  They fit my big hands better than the 10 round mags.  And more bang for you buck.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

skers69: Try the 12 round mags.  They fit my big hands better than the 10 round mags.  And more bang for you buck.


Will have to give that a try one of these days. Thanks for the heads up.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dothemath: Im probably in the minority on this one but when I hear about some guy snapping and ventilating a bunch of co-workers I secretly think "Man, they musta did something".


The only fantasy I've had when it comes to doing something bad at the office involved taking a dump on an engineering manager's desk when he's not there.
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

steklo: dothemath: Im probably in the minority on this one but when I hear about some guy snapping and ventilating a bunch of co-workers I secretly think "Man, they musta did something".

You know how office drama goes...so and so said blah blah blah or so and so wasn't getting a raise or "the manger has it out for me" a million and one things.

Maybe someone was cooking fish in the break room microwave again?  Who knows...but yes, there's always a story behind it...Always.


I bet after a few weeks in the Greybar Hotel they think "Fu*k me, what the hell was I thinking?"

Although I imagine hearing the cries and lamentations of your enemies as you drive them before you must be pretty dang satisfying.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dothemath: Im probably in the minority on this one but when I hear about some guy snapping and ventilating a bunch of co-workers I secretly think "Man, they musta did something".


Well, some asshole is always doing something.
That's one reason that everybody being heavily armed all the time might not be a socially constructive idea.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dothemath: Although I imagine hearing the cries and lamentations of your enemies as you drive them before you must be pretty dang satisfying.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dave0821
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Geotpf: dave0821: Did that article really start with workplace mass shootings are rare???
One every 10 years or more is rare to the rest of the world just seems like a Tuesday for the states

Compared to other shootings, yes, they are rare.

That is, deaths and injuries from such amount to a very small percentage of deaths and injuries from all shootings in the US.


There has been 178 mass shootings in America this year alone according to Wikipedia.
I'm sure many of those happened at a workplace.
Mass shootings at workplaces in America is definitely not rare.
Mass shootings of any kind in the rest of the world rare
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_o​f_mass_shootings_in_the_United_States_​in_2021
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: The only fantasy I've had when it comes to doing something bad at the office involved taking a dump on an engineering manager's desk when he's not there.


CSB

1990 Arlington VA, DISA HQ

My co-worker Dave was really good at practical jokes and one day, went to the supermarket got the most fowl, stinky cheese and when the boss was out, he snuck in the room and hid the open container of cheese up into the false ceiling tiles.

They were ready to rip up the carpet and everything trying to find where the smell was coming from.

Took the cleaning crew a MONTH to find it. and what a stink it was.
 
Dryad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dave0821: Geotpf: dave0821: Did that article really start with workplace mass shootings are rare???
One every 10 years or more is rare to the rest of the world just seems like a Tuesday for the states

Compared to other shootings, yes, they are rare.

That is, deaths and injuries from such amount to a very small percentage of deaths and injuries from all shootings in the US.

There has been 178 mass shootings in America this year alone according to Wikipedia.
I'm sure many of those happened at a workplace.
Mass shootings at workplaces in America is definitely not rare.
Mass shootings of any kind in the rest of the world rare
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_o​f_mass_shootings_in_the_United_States_​in_2021


And there is a website the pearl clutchers use to track mass shootings that says there are over a thousand so far.
In the meantime, actual credible sources put the number at about half a dozen. Which is high for this early in the year.
So, yes, they are a problem, and yes, this year has more of them than usual.
-
If you want to be taken seriously, places like the FBI likely have more credibility than the "moms against things" Facebook feed.
 
ng2810
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dothemath: Im probably in the minority on this one but when I hear about some guy snapping and ventilating a bunch of co-workers I secretly think "Man, they musta did something".


Yes, you are the minority to think that whatever petty office drama occurred justified the cold-blooded murders of several people just trying to do their jobs.

Stop with this victim blaming shiat, its  getting stale.
 
valenumr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dryad: dave0821: Geotpf: dave0821: Did that article really start with workplace mass shootings are rare???
One every 10 years or more is rare to the rest of the world just seems like a Tuesday for the states

Compared to other shootings, yes, they are rare.

That is, deaths and injuries from such amount to a very small percentage of deaths and injuries from all shootings in the US.

There has been 178 mass shootings in America this year alone according to Wikipedia.
I'm sure many of those happened at a workplace.
Mass shootings at workplaces in America is definitely not rare.
Mass shootings of any kind in the rest of the world rare
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_o​f_mass_shootings_in_the_United_States_​in_2021

And there is a website the pearl clutchers use to track mass shootings that says there are over a thousand so far.
In the meantime, actual credible sources put the number at about half a dozen. Which is high for this early in the year.
So, yes, they are a problem, and yes, this year has more of them than usual.
-
If you want to be taken seriously, places like the FBI likely have more credibility than the "moms against things" Facebook feed.


Yeah. The media tries to sound all objective by using hard numbers to clearly define what a mass shooting is, but it is really a shiatty ploy to justify their omfg click bait.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: It's almost as if ordinary schools and shops & offices in this country are quietly horiffic, inescapable torture chambers that drive common men, women, and even children to fits of insane violence after years of no recourse and no means of processing the accumulated trauma.

Nah, that couldn't be it.  Must be video games and TV.  Probably also not enough church.

Is there ever going to come a point where we can discuss that like civilized people without being accused of excusing past atrocities?


You mean a boss that responds to complaints "you can be replaced" is creating toxic work environments?
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Now some of the Q-nuts are saying something in the vaccines is causing the people to snap and start shooting.
 
Dryad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jso2897: dothemath: Im probably in the minority on this one but when I hear about some guy snapping and ventilating a bunch of co-workers I secretly think "Man, they musta did something".

Well, some asshole is always doing something.
That's one reason that everybody being heavily armed all the time might not be a socially constructive idea.


If every adult got one Mulligan in their lifetime, just one consequence-free 'they had it coming' homicide, I think a lot of societies largest asshats would have to rethink their carefree victimization of others.
It would cease to be an issue of "do they have the money to sue me?" and one of "Is this gonna make me their one special friend?"
I think society would be a much happier place for it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ng2810: petty office drama occurred justified the cold-blooded murders


Exactly where in his post did he mention justification for the murders? All he was saying (and trying to be humorous about it)  was that he wondered causes work place shootings. I didn't see any victim blaming here.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If only we could figure this out somehow, you know, identify a common denominator behind all these shootings with guns that could maybe help us understand how to stop shootings. There just doesn't seem to be anything connecting them.
 
con_fuse9
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

deanis: I for one enjoy the constant bang of gunshots in my city. It's like every day is the 4th of July.

Except the dying by gunfire part


Well, eventually it will quiet down....
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ng2810: dothemath: Im probably in the minority on this one but when I hear about some guy snapping and ventilating a bunch of co-workers I secretly think "Man, they musta did something".

Yes, you are the minority to think that whatever petty office drama occurred justified the cold-blooded murders of several people just trying to do their jobs.

Stop with this victim blaming shiat, its  getting stale.


A lot of people, ill go so far as to say most people, absolutely do not deserve to be workplace homicided.

But a few of them do.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dave0821: Geotpf: dave0821: Did that article really start with workplace mass shootings are rare???
One every 10 years or more is rare to the rest of the world just seems like a Tuesday for the states

Compared to other shootings, yes, they are rare.

That is, deaths and injuries from such amount to a very small percentage of deaths and injuries from all shootings in the US.

There has been 178 mass shootings in America this year alone according to Wikipedia.
I'm sure many of those happened at a workplace.
Mass shootings at workplaces in America is definitely not rare.
Mass shootings of any kind in the rest of the world rare
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_o​f_mass_shootings_in_the_United_States_​in_2021


Ok, we have to define what a "workplace mass shooting" is.  I'm talking about when a current or former employee "goes postal" and kills his boss and coworkers.

I'm not counting when a husband kills his wife at her workplace, or in a store or restaurant (those are workplaces) where they were customers.  I'm not counting liquor store hold ups or anything else where the ultimate goal was robbery.  I'm not counting any other sorts of shootings that occur at a place where people happen to be employed.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: There just doesn't seem to be anything connecting them.


The way I see it, its the workplace. I've always said whomever invented the 5 day work week needs their last meal, their last cigarette and a blindfold and placed up against the wall. What the F was that guy thinking?
 
Fark me all night long
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

edmo: If only we could figure this out somehow, you know, identify a common denominator behind all these shootings with guns that could maybe help us understand how to stop shootings. There just doesn't seem to be anything connecting them.


Mental health problems?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: TheOtherGuy: It's almost as if ordinary schools and shops & offices in this country are quietly horiffic, inescapable torture chambers that drive common men, women, and even children to fits of insane violence after years of no recourse and no means of processing the accumulated trauma.

Nah, that couldn't be it.  Must be video games and TV.  Probably also not enough church.

Is there ever going to come a point where we can discuss that like civilized people without being accused of excusing past atrocities?

You mean a boss that responds to complaints "you can be replaced" is creating toxic work environments?


well I have certainly replaced a few bosses in my day

most of the people I work for have been pretty cool though
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: TheOtherGuy: It's almost as if ordinary schools and shops & offices in this country are quietly horiffic, inescapable torture chambers that drive common men, women, and even children to fits of insane violence after years of no recourse and no means of processing the accumulated trauma.

Nah, that couldn't be it.  Must be video games and TV.  Probably also not enough church.

Is there ever going to come a point where we can discuss that like civilized people without being accused of excusing past atrocities?

You mean a boss that responds to complaints "you can be replaced" is creating toxic work environments?


It's telling that after 20-ish years of career, merely saying "you can be replaced" seems like  a relatively mild example, to me.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bhcompy: Merltech: Not to mention that Guns where easier to find than Toilet paper was. Well, at least at the beginning.

The lines at Turner's were hours long around the time covid started.  I just wanted some fishing gear, but all the goddamned gun nutters were going doomsday prepper style.


Yeah, have to defend yourself against the to mob
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Someone brought up all the recent workplace shootings as we were discussing our back to in person plan during this morning's meeting. I silently noted who it was.
 
The Wreckoning [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Geotpf: dave0821: Geotpf: dave0821: Did that article really start with workplace mass shootings are rare???
One every 10 years or more is rare to the rest of the world just seems like a Tuesday for the states

Compared to other shootings, yes, they are rare.

That is, deaths and injuries from such amount to a very small percentage of deaths and injuries from all shootings in the US.

There has been 178 mass shootings in America this year alone according to Wikipedia.
I'm sure many of those happened at a workplace.
Mass shootings at workplaces in America is definitely not rare.
Mass shootings of any kind in the rest of the world rare
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_o​f_mass_shootings_in_the_United_States_​in_2021

Ok, we have to define what a "workplace mass shooting" is.  I'm talking about when a current or former employee "goes postal" and kills his boss and coworkers.

I'm not counting when a husband kills his wife at her workplace, or in a store or restaurant (those are workplaces) where they were customers.  I'm not counting liquor store hold ups or anything else where the ultimate goal was robbery.  I'm not counting any other sorts of shootings that occur at a place where people happen to be employed.


Why does the former employee have to KILL for it to matter? A nutjob comes into work and shoots 10 but doesn't kill anyone is no less a mass shooting, and any attempt to declare it otherwise is just trying to minimize the numbers to make things look less insane than they actually are.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.