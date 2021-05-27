 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   "Iris made hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield blush after admitting that their first night of passion, which included an 'entire tube of KY jelly', left Iris 'saddle sore'. " Ew ew ew ew ew ew ew ew ew ew ew ew ew ew ew ew ew ew ew ew ew ew   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
38
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

1508 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 May 2021 at 9:40 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Followed by
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cougar? Naw man, she's a sabretooth tiger.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ar393
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x614]


Thank goodness they used a coaster under the Pepsi can!!!
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You needed a whole tube of lube and you were still sore?
Doesn't sound very "passionate" to me.
Sounds like the Mojave Desert.
 
yarnothuntin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Dat thigh gap tho
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
InfoFreako [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Homie is working for that visa.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ar393: Thank goodness they used a coaster under the Pepsi can!!!


That's no coaster, it looks like a stolen prescription pad from the dentist for more oxy....
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


                                      ​                                  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Human sexuality is a strange thing.
A 50 year old man putting the blocks to a 22 year old woman seems perfectly normal but a crusty old lady being plowed by a much younger man is downright disgusting.

Also, most women would say I am average looking. But, if you also told them I have a billion dollars then my numbers would instantly shoot way up. Not so for women. Nothing about my level of attraction would change if you showed me Oprah and then told me she was a billionaire. Or Amber Heard even. If anything it would probably make her less attractive.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Back in HS, a friend's mother was explaining to me her husband's balls would burn when she put cologne on them.
I was uncomfortable, my friend was mortified.

/not a MILF, not on my worst farkin' day.
 
Salmon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x614]


Is that a whinee the poo plate on their bed?  For some reason the hot air balloons look familiar to me.

/No, those are not my parents.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
hdfloyd73.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ar393
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

steklo: ar393: Thank goodness they used a coaster under the Pepsi can!!!

That's no coaster, it looks like a stolen prescription pad from the dentist for more oxy....


"Anything is a coaster, if you're brave enough to use it under your can" - Abraham Lincoln
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [hdfloyd73.files.wordpress.com image 420x294]


It doesn't have to be romantic, it just has to feel good.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [hdfloyd73.files.wordpress.com image 420x294]


Weird, every guy probably thinks the same thing.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ar393: steklo: ar393: Thank goodness they used a coaster under the Pepsi can!!!

That's no coaster, it looks like a stolen prescription pad from the dentist for more oxy....

"Anything is a coaster, if you're brave enough to use it under your can" - Abraham Lincoln


Lincoln was truly a man ahead of his time
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Why am I telling you?  I'm telling everybody!"
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jso2897: You needed a whole tube of lube and you were still sore?
Doesn't sound very "passionate" to me.
Sounds like the Mojave Desert.


Yeah.. like on the beach, but hotter and dryer..
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Salmon: Is that a whinee the poo plate on their bed?


I'm more interested in the note he's holding in his hand. Is that one of those love coupons couples give to one another for being a good S/O?

"one clean the house coupon"
"one wash the car coupon"
"one anal experience coupon"
"one back rub coupon"

etc..
 
thepeterd [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You need this, lady. A bathtub full, soak in it for 12 hours, quick shine with a shammy and you will be good to go.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ingo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So, is she going to be the new benchmark for British Hot?
 
mcmnky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dothemath: Human sexuality is a strange thing.
A 50 year old man putting the blocks to a 22 year old woman seems perfectly normal but a crusty old lady being plowed by a much younger man is downright disgusting.

Also, most women would say I am average looking. But, if you also told them I have a billion dollars then my numbers would instantly shoot way up. Not so for women. Nothing about my level of attraction would change if you showed me Oprah and then told me she was a billionaire. Or Amber Heard even. If anything it would probably make her less attractive.


1. You're the one here saying this is disgusting, but it'd be ok if the ages were reversed.

2. "Putting the blocks to"? I can kinda sus the meaning from context, but, putting the blocks to? Are they playing Lego together?
 
ingo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mcmnky: dothemath: Human sexuality is a strange thing.
A 50 year old man putting the blocks to a 22 year old woman seems perfectly normal but a crusty old lady being plowed by a much younger man is downright disgusting.

Also, most women would say I am average looking. But, if you also told them I have a billion dollars then my numbers would instantly shoot way up. Not so for women. Nothing about my level of attraction would change if you showed me Oprah and then told me she was a billionaire. Or Amber Heard even. If anything it would probably make her less attractive.

1. You're the one here saying this is disgusting, but it'd be ok if the ages were reversed.

2. "Putting the blocks to"? I can kinda sus the meaning from context, but, putting the blocks to? Are they playing Lego together?


Blocks as in chock blocks.  Keeps her from sliding off the bed after all that lube.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mcmnky: dothemath: Human sexuality is a strange thing.
A 50 year old man putting the blocks to a 22 year old woman seems perfectly normal but a crusty old lady being plowed by a much younger man is downright disgusting.

Also, most women would say I am average looking. But, if you also told them I have a billion dollars then my numbers would instantly shoot way up. Not so for women. Nothing about my level of attraction would change if you showed me Oprah and then told me she was a billionaire. Or Amber Heard even. If anything it would probably make her less attractive.

1. You're the one here saying this is disgusting, but it'd be ok if the ages were reversed.


Youre a shrewd one. You put this together just from me typing it all out word for word.

2. "Putting the blocks to"? I can kinda sus the meaning from context, but, putting the blocks to? Are they playing Lego together?

Ok fine, he was re-grouting her shower.
 
ingo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dothemath: mcmnky: dothemath: Human sexuality is a strange thing.
A 50 year old man putting the blocks to a 22 year old woman seems perfectly normal but a crusty old lady being plowed by a much younger man is downright disgusting.

Also, most women would say I am average looking. But, if you also told them I have a billion dollars then my numbers would instantly shoot way up. Not so for women. Nothing about my level of attraction would change if you showed me Oprah and then told me she was a billionaire. Or Amber Heard even. If anything it would probably make her less attractive.

1. You're the one here saying this is disgusting, but it'd be ok if the ages were reversed.

Youre a shrewd one. You put this together just from me typing it all out word for word.

2. "Putting the blocks to"? I can kinda sus the meaning from context, but, putting the blocks to? Are they playing Lego together?

Ok fine, he was re-grouting her shower.


Or pointing her foundation, or sealing her driveway, or perhaps even relining her chimney?
 
Treezie03
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
God 80 is going to be fun
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Warthog: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]


i.imgur.comView Full Size


Excuse me, Sir, this is also a Holly Willoughby thread.
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ingo: dothemath: mcmnky: dothemath: Human sexuality is a strange thing.
A 50 year old man putting the blocks to a 22 year old woman seems perfectly normal but a crusty old lady being plowed by a much younger man is downright disgusting.

Also, most women would say I am average looking. But, if you also told them I have a billion dollars then my numbers would instantly shoot way up. Not so for women. Nothing about my level of attraction would change if you showed me Oprah and then told me she was a billionaire. Or Amber Heard even. If anything it would probably make her less attractive.

1. You're the one here saying this is disgusting, but it'd be ok if the ages were reversed.

Youre a shrewd one. You put this together just from me typing it all out word for word.

2. "Putting the blocks to"? I can kinda sus the meaning from context, but, putting the blocks to? Are they playing Lego together?

Ok fine, he was re-grouting her shower.

Or pointing her foundation, or sealing her driveway, or perhaps even relining her chimney?


Getting his hand caught in her garbage disposal.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Don't let anyone ever tell ya you're too old and too British for a little bedroom rodeo.

/show 'em your O face grams
 
Slypork
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Even Ben Franklin said older women are better.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
At first I thought the passage read Irish saddle, which was a euphemism I'd never encountered before, so naturally I googled it and was rewarded with this picture:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.