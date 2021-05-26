 Skip to content
(Bangor Daily News)   Jesus Kong, aka Osama Kingdada pleads guilty to internet tough guy third degree   (bangordailynews.com) divider line
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be grumpy too if my full name sounded like an elaborate expletive.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I remember that game from my N64 days. It sucked.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sure he's mentally unstable, but damn can he pick a moniker.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
All of this is not what I expected to read today and I've been on the internet before.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I remember that game from my N64 days. It sucked.


You had to wait three days to play again if you beat the boss level
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If stupidity is a crime, a LOT of people are going to jail.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So what's his Fark handle?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
His name is Jesus Kong? I wonder what the kids called him when he was in school. Any guesses?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At least he didn't drop a hydrogen bomb on them.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
