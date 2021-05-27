 Skip to content
(AP News)   The Pope kisses Auschwitz survivor's tattoo   (apnews.com) divider line
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nice try PopeDope. You should be on your knees begging for this woman's forgiveness.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me know when he kisses her tramp stamp.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image image 724x721]

Nice try PopeDope. You should be on your knees begging for this woman's forgiveness.


The Catholic Church was so egregious during WWII.

/still are with all the pedos
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kisses Auschwitz survivor's tattoo

Let me be the first to search this on PornHub.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he doesn't want to tongue my pink triangle.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 724x721]

Nice try PopeDope. You should be on your knees begging for this woman's forgiveness.


I don't think it's the same pope. People aren't responsible for their predecessors actions. They also shouldn't get credit for predecessors successes. Not that this crackpot religion deserves anything.

Also, if you see this arm, it's just lotto numbers
popshifter.comView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: kisses Auschwitz survivor's tattoo

Let me be the first to search this on PornHub.


Step-Pope kisses tattoo of NOT Auschwitz survivor
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asshole refused to kiss my Monster energy drink tattoo
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wouldn't work the other way around.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Angel Of Death
Youtube r7cWi41XGCM

Auschwitz, the meaning of pain.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Pretty cool....especially considering he got the tattoo from the last pope
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

OldJames: People aren't responsible for their predecessors actions.


Seriously, what kind of asshole would even consider blaming someone for the iniquities of the fathers.
 
turboke
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 724x721]

Nice try PopeDope. You should be on your knees begging for this woman's forgiveness.


It's a step up from Pope Hitlerjugend. So he's got that going for him. Which is nice.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves.
 
turboke
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Pretty cool....especially considering he got the tattoo from the last pope


You beat me by 15 seconds on that and yours is way funnier!
 
LineNoise
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

turboke: LineNoise: Pretty cool....especially considering he got the tattoo from the last pope

You beat me by 15 seconds on that and yours is way funnier!


Thanks....i was struggling....

runners up were: "Its a step up from the last guy, who gave him that tattoo"
or
Imagine getting to meet two popes in your life and them being in to your tattoo
or
He wasn't kissing it, he is just a fan of his predecessors work, and wanted a good look.


I mean really, they write themselves.
 
dave0821
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: Let me know when he kisses her tramp stamp.


You know what I realize this is fark and everyone has to do something to upstage the last person
But you sir are a disgusting human being for even trying to say something you think is funny or witty about someone's unimaginable suffering and torment.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Lidia Maksymowicz, a Polish citizen who was deported to Auschwitz from her native Belarus by the age of 3, showed the pope the number tattooed on her arm by the Nazis

Belarus being Belarus.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dave0821: Ponzholio: Let me know when he kisses her tramp stamp.

You know what I realize this is fark and everyone has to do something to upstage the last person
But you sir are a disgusting human being for even trying to say something you think is funny or witty about someone's unimaginable suffering and torment.


You need to cool off man......

hit the showers...
 
Luse
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Lidia Maksymowicz, a Polish citizen who was deported to Auschwitz from her native Belarus by the age of 3, showed the pope the number tattooed on her arm by the Nazis

Belarus being Belarus.


I'm sorry but what the fark is that supposed to mean? Yes, their current government just pulled some heinous shiat but what's a 3 year old being deported to a concentration camp have to do with it?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, American cardinals are going to discuss whether to deny Communion to Biden because of reasons.
 
skers69
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
All Catholics suck...some also blow.  Just saying.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Luse: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Lidia Maksymowicz, a Polish citizen who was deported to Auschwitz from her native Belarus by the age of 3, showed the pope the number tattooed on her arm by the Nazis

Belarus being Belarus.

I'm sorry but what the fark is that supposed to mean? Yes, their current government just pulled some heinous shiat but what's a 3 year old being deported to a concentration camp have to do with it?


I'm confused by what you're confused by. The old lady in the article was 3 years old when she was deported by Belarus.
 
orbister
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Luse: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Lidia Maksymowicz, a Polish citizen who was deported to Auschwitz from her native Belarus by the age of 3, showed the pope the number tattooed on her arm by the Nazis

Belarus being Belarus.

I'm sorry but what the fark is that supposed to mean? Yes, their current government just pulled some heinous shiat but what's a 3 year old being deported to a concentration camp have to do with it?


An example of endemic antisemitism?
 
dave0821
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LineNoise: dave0821: Ponzholio: Let me know when he kisses her tramp stamp.

You know what I realize this is fark and everyone has to do something to upstage the last person
But you sir are a disgusting human being for even trying to say something you think is funny or witty about someone's unimaginable suffering and torment.

You need to cool off man......

hit the showers...


Aren't you supposed to be busy searching for that elusive election fraud or something
Or wait are you going to tell me there's two sides to this story?
Oh maybe you're the person who says we really don't know what happened there because all the information we got was after these camps were liberated
If you can't find distgust in someone mocking unimaginable human suffering as a child you're a horrible human being as well
But I'm guessing you've never had to deal with a mass grave filled due to ethnic cleansing
 
bababa
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Luse: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Lidia Maksymowicz, a Polish citizen who was deported to Auschwitz from her native Belarus by the age of 3, showed the pope the number tattooed on her arm by the Nazis

Belarus being Belarus.

I'm sorry but what the fark is that supposed to mean? Yes, their current government just pulled some heinous shiat but what's a 3 year old being deported to a concentration camp have to do with it?

I'm confused by what you're confused by. The old lady in the article was 3 years old when she was deported by Belarus.


She was deported from Belarus. At the time the Germans had overrun Belarus, and were killing and deporting the Jewish citizens of Belarus, and many others. So it was not the government of Belarus or of the USSR that was at fault here. It was the German government.
https://www.facinghistory.org/resourc​e​-library/resistance-during-holocaust/h​olocaust-belarus
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Meanwhile, American cardinals are going to discuss whether to deny Communion to Biden because of reasons.


The only real leverage they have is the thing they built up to be the end all be all...Some words, a cracker, and some wine...That's it..That's all they have...They hold  millions of people hostage with the threat of
withholding those things..They have grifted untold fortunes based on those three things THEY say
are so important, AND, ONLY they can do magically..suckers..
 
dave0821
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bababa: UltimaCS: Luse: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Lidia Maksymowicz, a Polish citizen who was deported to Auschwitz from her native Belarus by the age of 3, showed the pope the number tattooed on her arm by the Nazis

Belarus being Belarus.

I'm sorry but what the fark is that supposed to mean? Yes, their current government just pulled some heinous shiat but what's a 3 year old being deported to a concentration camp have to do with it?

I'm confused by what you're confused by. The old lady in the article was 3 years old when she was deported by Belarus.

She was deported from Belarus. At the time the Germans had overrun Belarus, and were killing and deporting the Jewish citizens of Belarus, and many others. So it was not the government of Belarus or of the USSR that was at fault here. It was the German government.
https://www.facinghistory.org/resource​-library/resistance-during-holocaust/h​olocaust-belarus


You would have a better chance of teaching quantum physics to a frog
Remember this is the country that thinks there's good people on both sides when talking about white supremacists, a place that has a senator who thinks a statue to Hitler isn't a bad idea and runs their own consentration camps filled with children in cages
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Pictured here: The Nazi that administered the tattoo
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Popes have always been in show business.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.