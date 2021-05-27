 Skip to content
(CNN)   An eighth noose has been found on the ground of Amazon's Connecticut construction site, and authorities were quick to remind citizens that no noose is good noose   (cnn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
New nooses are useless.
It's called manifest delivery.
You can't stop prime progress
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
5 gets you 10, the first one was a racist statement and the other seven have been dumbass teenage boys daring one another to get past security.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: 5 gets you 10, the first one was a racist statement and the other seven have been dumbass teenage boys daring one another to get past security.


Having been a teenage boy once, I can completely agree with the majority of non-violent hate crimes being copycat efforts to get a rise out of people.

/used to burn pentagrams in the parking lot of the LDS church
//for the lulz
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"There's no way this should be happening in Connecticut in 2021. There's no way."

What exactly? The leaving of rope on the ground?

This is next level grandstanding.
 
phoenix352
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Maybe it's because I'm still pretty tired, but well done subby, that got a laugh out of me.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Damn you Gary Gnu.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Quit shutting everything down when you find a farking noose.
It's just playing into the hands of the asshole that left it there.
Pick the damn thing up and move on with life.

Hopefully a surveillance cam picks up the person doing the crap.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Quit shutting everything down when you find a farking noose.
It's just playing into the hands of the asshole that left it there.
Pick the damn thing up and move on with life.

Hopefully a surveillance cam picks up the person doing the crap.


We have a winner!
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I haven't seen any of the 'nooses,' but my guess is that they're actually twine cut from construction materials a long time ago.  I could be wrong.  Do any pictures exist?
 
friendlytarget
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Benevolent Misanthrope: 5 gets you 10, the first one was a racist statement and the other seven have been dumbass teenage boys daring one another to get past security.

Having been a teenage boy once, I can completely agree with the majority of non-violent hate crimes being copycat efforts to get a rise out of people.

/used to burn pentagrams in the parking lot of the LDS church
//for the lulz


I always love the "But it wasn't a hate crime when I did the hate crime defense."
 
wage0048
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The penalty for doong this shiat ought to be having to be strung up by the noose you made. Not killed, just choked out and allowed to regain consciousness.

Then every day for the rest of your life being subject to a random chance of being hanged again.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Unions doing anything they can to disrupt a non-union jobsite.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The eighth noose was found "mixed in with and entangled with electrical cords," which had "not been used for more than two weeks and were being stored on a pallet amongst other electrical equipment on the floor,"

I know when I want to intimidate someone, I put a noose in a pile of extension cords.

It's a construction site.  They use rope.  But everyone got an extra day off in the middle of the week, so that's nice.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Lotta gaslighting in here. "It's just copycats," "boys will be boys," "pick it up and move on."

Just say what you really mean: "this isn't directed at white guys, so I don't feel threatened, therefore no one else should, either."
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fonaibung: Lotta gaslighting in here. "It's just copycats," "boys will be boys," "pick it up and move on."

Just say what you really mean: "this isn't directed at white guys, so I don't feel threatened, therefore no one else should, either."


Ok Sherlock, who is it directed at?
Is Amazon black?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
some of the seven ropes "could be interpreted as nooses."

Anything is a noose, if you're woke enough.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Benevolent Misanthrope: 5 gets you 10, the first one was a racist statement and the other seven have been dumbass teenage boys daring one another to get past security.

Having been a teenage boy once, I can completely agree with the majority of non-violent hate crimes being copycat efforts to get a rise out of people.

/used to burn pentagrams in the parking lot of the LDS church
//for the lulz


I gotta say, I was a stupid teenage boy once. I never thought it was ok to copycat hate crimes.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: I gotta say, I was a stupid teenage boy once. I never thought it was ok to copycat hate crimes.


Oh its a blast.
The whole town gets in a tizzy and everyone starts fighting. Its the best.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What you do here is have the construction guys put in a set of concrete steps on the site in an obvious place. Then, place an Amazon package labeled "NOOSES" on the steps and wait.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dothemath: grumpfuff: I gotta say, I was a stupid teenage boy once. I never thought it was ok to copycat hate crimes.

Oh its a blast.
The whole town gets in a tizzy and everyone starts fighting. Its the best.


I mean, personally, we found it more fun to get high and/or drunk and just do our own thing and not care what the town thought, but maybe we were the exception. The town getting in a tizzy meant increased police presence and we didn't want that.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Work stoppage is expensive.

Instead of stopping, Amazon should make a $25K donation to charities: NAACP, LGBTQ groups, ACLU, SPLC, HBCUs, etc.
 
PhineasPozzlesnort
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dothemath: "There's no way this should be happening in Connecticut in 2021. There's no way."



Outside of the wealthy little corner near New York City, Connecticut is basically Mississippi but with different accents.  The rest of it is run down has-been towns and urban decay.  Hartford is one of the poorest "major" cities in America.

Doesn't surprise me at all.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fonaibung: Lotta gaslighting in here. "It's just copycats," "boys will be boys," "pick it up and move on."

Just say what you really mean: "this isn't directed at white guys, so I don't feel threatened, therefore no one else should, either."


Something I've observed recently: the term "gaslighting," which was a very useful addition to the lexicon circa 2016, has had its meaning so badly diluted since then that, to some people, it means nothing more than framing a discussion in a way one finds disagreeable.
 
