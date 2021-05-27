 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   Woman left mortified when her so-called 'discreet' sex toy delivery gets a big 'smirk' from postman who knew exactly what was in it (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
48
    More: Giggity, The Sun, News of the World, Newspaper, The Times, News Corporation, News International, Trademark, Chloe Lythgoe  
•       •       •

1759 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 May 2021 at 8:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She was so mortified that she contacted the Sun and agreed to have her picture taken with it.

Sure
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I'M SO MORTIFIED ABOUT THEIR LACK OF DISCRETION THAT I'M TELLING EVERYONE"

"I'M MORTIFIED!!!"
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
what it contained was clear to see on the front: "Satisfyer Clit Sucker Next Generation."

"I felt mortified... I just wanted the ground to open up and eat me"

Well, she wanted something to eat her
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I will say, that product is accurately named.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Chloe Lythgoe, 21, from Warrington, had splashed out on a sex toy online

OnlyFans?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They seemed to be mortified a lot in Britain.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lookatmeimanattentionwhore.jpg
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Website status:

Suspicious

https://www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/1508​2685/mum-mortified-sex-toy-postman/
This site looks a little risky to us, so we flagged it just in case. Make sure you trust this site if you choose to proceed. Better safe than sorry!
 
broomballwilson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is an advertisement.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that delivery driver had took the time to read the product description on every package, he'd be on the breadline.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's so mortified that I'm surprised she didn't offer to demo it on camera for the Sun.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the postman was the model
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wet drum sandwich: Chloe Lythgoe, 21, from Warrington, had splashed out on a sex toy online

OnlyFans?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At 21 She has kids 3, 2 and 5 months. Doesn't work, since she apparently doesn't believe in any for of birth control, she probably wishes she had this earlier

Also https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news​/artic​le-8524917/Mother-21-claims-Snapchat-s​elfie-proof-home-haunted-spotting-face​-old-woman.html
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Satisfyer C**t Sucker Next Generation."

It's easy for you to laugh but this thing is killing the sales of my C**t Blaster 9000, the sales of which I'd hoped would provide for my children's education.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
webarcode.com
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: "Satisfyer C**t Sucker Next Generation."

It's easy for you to laugh but this thing is killing the sales of my C**t Blaster 9000, the sales of which I'd hoped would provide for my children's education.


Your kids just need to do a better job at sales.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When will we see "regular girl says THE HELL TOOK SO LONG as she received her sex toy from postman" articles?

Cmon it's 2021
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone knows "Satisfyer C**t Sucker Next Generation." isn't canon.  Just another reimagining of "Satisfyer C**t Sucker." TOS with some Battlestar Butt Player themes thrown in.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"At the time, she joked she "'ooked the part' as she'd opened the door in her dressing gown, with her kids stood behind her and her hair pulled up onto her head into a 'mum bun'. "

Why she had a door in her dressing gown we'll never know

/groucho.jpg
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Listen to this one: You open a company called the Arse Tickler's ****s Fan Club. You take out an advert in the back page of some gay mag, advertising the latest in arse-intruding dildos, you sell it with, I dunno, "does what no other dildo can do until now", "the latest and greatest in sexual technology", "guaranteed results or your money back", all that bollocks. Now these dils cost twenty-five quid a pop - as a snip for the amount of pleasure they're gonna give the recipients. But they send their cheques to the other company name, nothing offensive, er, Bobbie's Bits or something, for twenty-five quid. You take that twenty-five quid, you stick it in the bank until it clears. Now this is the smart bit - you send back the cheque for twenty-five pound from the other company name, "Arse Tickler's ****s Fan Club", saying we're sorry, we couldn't get the supplies from America because they ran out of stock. Now you see how many people cash that cheque - not a single soul, because who wants their bank manager to know they tickle arse when they're not paying cheques?

/semi-relevant
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: "At the time, she joked she "'ooked the part' as she'd opened the door in her dressing gown, with her kids stood behind her and her hair pulled up onto her head into a 'mum bun'. "

Why she had a door in her dressing gown we'll never know

/groucho.jpg


Maybe she's really into The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Everyone knows "Satisfyer C**t Sucker Next Generation." isn't canon.  Just another reimagining of "Satisfyer C**t Sucker." TOS with some Battlestar Butt Player themes thrown in.


Wait until she figures out that Deep Sluts 9 was just a knockoff of Babylon Five-some.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Dildo Lady calls NOT The Sun
 
thesharkman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

wet drum sandwich: Chloe Lythgoe, 21, from Warrington, had splashed out on a sex toy online

OnlyFans?


I'm sure there's a few people who aren't fans are paying attention to this too
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Remember, it's always "*the* c*nt sucker", not "your c*nt sucker".
 
jtown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I really wish they'd put it in a plain box.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Was it one of these?

denofgeek.comView Full Size
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So we can't show the word clit now?
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jtown: I really wish they'd put it in a plain box.

[Fark user image 620x349]


SIMULPOST!
 
The5thElement
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I guess she couldn't handle the Anal Intruder.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The5thElement: I guess she couldn't handle the Anal Intruder.[Fark user image image 320x180]


Goddammit...
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
At least it says 'NewItem' and not 'UsedItem' or 'RefurbishedItem'.
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I am old and of a different generation so for what it is worth: she is engaging in a healthy practise as long as she safely sanitizes her products each time. So, if a postman is smirking that she bought a sextoy, she has no reason to be mortified. So I find this really hard to wrap my head around.

But maybe the issue was not sexual? Maybe it was that the postman smirked because of an entirely different reason?

"Oh dear, another abuser of single use plastics?"
"I bet  this is not being operated with a renewable source of energy. Pfft."
"A unregulated sex toy used with standard lubricant  will disrupt her vaginal microbiome. Say hello to your future bacterial vaginosis outbreak lady!"

And the lady imagining either being seen as a destroyer of the environment or BV was horrified.
But I am not going to read the Sun to find out.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Satisfyer C**t Sucker Next Generation."

That was my nickname at college. If you drop the "satisfyer" part.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Cl!t sucker the next generation?

denofgeek.comView Full Size


Well Data *is* a Commander
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So mortifying that the only thing she could do was contact a newspaper, tell them her name and where she lives, and have them take pictures of her. Including with her holding the device itself. Much better than having one mailman smirk as he drops the item off.

How much does the "newspaper " pay for people to model for these made up stories?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
stylecaster.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: At least it says 'NewItem' and not 'UsedItem' or 'RefurbishedItem'.


Or "Openbox".
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Let's Britishly twee-speak this one up:
Fark user imageView Full Size

'ello - ello! Your "little man in a boat" Hoover has arrived, luv.
Wink - wink - nudge - nudge - say no more!'
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I think I'd rather not
 
ifky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When I worked at FedEx we had a large box come in that was really beat up (couldn't see what was inside and it was just a plain box). We decided to re-box it to make it look more presentable and to check for any damage. We open it up and there was one of those real skin dolls inside of it. I can't remember what the price on the invoice was but it was over a 1,000 bucks.

/the packaging the doll was in even had a hole in it so you could "feel the real"
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Remember, it's always "*the* c*nt sucker", not "your c*nt sucker".


I'm pretty sure this is a case of unnecessary censoring, and the product is "clit sucker". Clit is apparently a naughty word to those that have not read the Book of Arnold, and do not understand that the clitoris is holy amongst all things.
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Satisfyer Clit Sucker Next Generation"

Great, AFTER I've already chosen my Fark handle!
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
She plans to be even more mortified when her size Oh My Farking God Bad Dragon dildo arrives.

Premium video on OF.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.