(US News)   70% of people hospitalized with Covid are in it for the long haul   (usnews.com) divider line
    More: Scary  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A new market for professionals to start dedicated rehab clinics and charlatans to prey on desperate folks.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'S jUSt THe FLu!!!1!
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, so now I have to pay the medical bills for all of the cracker ass hillbillies who didnt get vaxxed.

Let them die at home.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: It'S jUSt THe FLu!!!1!


If the flu mated with HIV that would be closer to the truth.
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the bright side, Trump and RAND PAUL have a 70% chance of lifetime physical debilitating misery.

/i like those odds
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well this thread has started off well.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA, "We teenagers are not like that,"

What this who they were interviewing?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: A new market for professionals to start dedicated rehab clinics and charlatans to prey on desperate folks.


Why do you hate America? Why do you hate our Freedom? Your commie outlook makes Baby Jesus long for the cross.
 
Brett Kavanaugh's teeth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Great, so now I have to pay the medical bills for all of the cracker ass hillbillies who didnt get vaxxed.

Let them die at home.


Their insurance could also not pay the bills.  Pre-existing/preventable.  So sad.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: Well this thread has started off well.


Fasten Your Seatbelts
Youtube yKHUGvde7KU
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: emersonbiggins: It'S jUSt THe FLu!!!1!

If the flu mated with HIV that would be closer to the truth.


plus Ebola-lite
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: Well this thread has started off well.


I assume you mean someone i can't see, for which i am grateful.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sniderman: On the bright side, Trump and RAND PAUL have a 70% chance of lifetime physical debilitating misery.

/i like those odds


Was Mr Paul hospitalized though? His chances are greater if he were.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Great, so now I have to pay the medical bills for all of the cracker ass hillbillies who didnt get vaxxed.

Let them die at home.


Time for socialized medicine!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
china made it in a lab, and accidentally let it loose. then let planes spread it over the globe. maybe we should accidentally drop a few nukes on them.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Great, so now I have to pay the medical bills for all of the cracker ass hillbillies who didnt get vaxxed.

Let them die at home.


I got it in Feb 2020. Still tired, still getting zapped when trying to sleep. And I can't even crack a whip, I prefer scourges for moneychangers.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Great, so now I have to pay the medical bills for all of the cracker ass hillbillies who didnt get vaxxed.

Let them die at home.


If only it was the just the idiots that caught it. Sadly they take down everyone around them.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was reading somewhere that when some "long haulers" got their 2 Covid shots that their symptoms cleared up like the virus as still attacking them despite negative Covid tests and the vaccine allowed their body to finish it off.

After reading this it seems there's a pretty big pool of people to conduct a study about that especially since there are so many out there claiming you don't need to get vaccinated if you already had the 'rona.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had covid in late november.  Just talked to my doctor, i still cannot exercise 1/10th of what i could.  I am in a brain fog a significant part of the time.

Of course, i sound fat cause i am, but that isnt gonna get better if i can only do 6 pushups before losing breath.  Im fat, but i aint that fat.

he says to work through it, it will get better.

all i know is that COVID isnt anything to screw with.  Its your choice, but get your butt to the vaccination event near you.  J&J does not mess with your messenger RNA, it works like a vaccine always has, you have no excuse.

I cant reccomend strongly enough that you get this, especially if you are overweight.   Just trying to help.  you do not want this crap.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: dothemath: Great, so now I have to pay the medical bills for all of the cracker ass hillbillies who didnt get vaxxed.

Let them die at home.

I got it in Feb 2020. Still tired, still getting zapped when trying to sleep. And I can't even crack a whip, I prefer scourges for moneychangers.


"Getting zapped"?
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has actually been known for a long time.

Early studies released last summer showed that middle aged men that were NOT hospitalized had an over 50% chance of having permanent heart damage from the illness. So even if the virus doesn't kill you (about a 1% chance of that) it is still likely to shave YEARS off of your life. Why the FARK wouldn't you get a vaccine knowing that?

Source
 
Arachidonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From a personal anecdote (not data) I have had multiple family members that ended up in the ICU from covid that are struggling months later. Multifocal inflammatory issues, vascular issues, the long haul is no bullshiat and it is ugly. Get the freaking vaccine people.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there was a way to prevent it. But oh well, it's just the flu.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why didn't President Biden try to protect us?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You guys have hospitals?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My second vaccination gave me brain fog, chills and my whole body was sore the day after.  It lasted about 5 hours then all three symptoms cleared up in about an hour.

I'll take that over possible lifelong symptoms any day of the week.

/Team Pfizer.
 
tvynr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The last time I saw numbers like this, they were in the 50% range.  Yikes.  :-/

I would be curious, though, about long-term side effect numbers for other hospital stays due to disease.  It'd probably be hard to find those numbers and there's no way for us (without a breakdown of how many people checked which and how many boxes) to understand the impact, but I notice that the article identified depression, anxiety, sleep disorders, and the like.  It got me thinking: I had a friend who went through a heart surgery some years ago who experienced a bout of depression and anxiety afterward.  It turns out that facing one's mortality and the insecurity brought on by being in such a vulnerable position has that effect.  In other words: I'm curious what the baseline is on hospitalization events.

This is not to minimize the experience that COVID-19 long-haulers are experiencing.  It's pretty clear that this is far worse than any baseline we could imagine.  But I'm curious as to what degree symptoms like anxiety or sleep disorders are a consequence of a medical event in general and to what degree these symptoms are COVID-specific.  I don't think it radically changes current treatment - you have the symptom either way - but it might inform future treatment options.  (One would hope we'd treat a sleep disorder brought on by anxiety differently, for instance, than a sleep disorder caused by an underlying physiological condition such as persistent inflammation.)

Disclaimer: not a medical doctor.  Just spitballing like everyone else.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: sniderman: On the bright side, Trump and RAND PAUL have a 70% chance of lifetime physical debilitating misery.

/i like those odds

Was Mr Paul hospitalized though? His chances are greater if he were.


He had to have part of one lung removed when his neighbor had finally had it with his shiat so i'm sure that's not helpful.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Sexy Jesus: dothemath: Great, so now I have to pay the medical bills for all of the cracker ass hillbillies who didnt get vaxxed.

Let them die at home.

I got it in Feb 2020. Still tired, still getting zapped when trying to sleep. And I can't even crack a whip, I prefer scourges for moneychangers.

"Getting zapped"?


When I'm trying to sleep I get hit with bright flashing lights, a zapping sound and what seems like an electric jolt through my whole body. It's becoming a thing less and less but the debilitating fatigue is not. Goddamned defective virus I can't even send back because China is a FOB state, sorry roundeye.
 
wademh
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I sound fat: I had covid in late november.  Just talked to my doctor, i still cannot exercise 1/10th of what i could.  I am in a brain fog a significant part of the time.

Of course, i sound fat cause i am, but that isnt gonna get better if i can only do 6 pushups before losing breath.  Im fat, but i aint that fat.

he says to work through it, it will get better.

all i know is that COVID isnt anything to screw with.  Its your choice, but get your butt to the vaccination event near you.  J&J does not mess with your messenger RNA, it works like a vaccine always has, you have no excuse.

I cant reccomend strongly enough that you get this, especially if you are overweight.   Just trying to help.  you do not want this crap.


I hope you hear me screaming at you. Don't be stupid.
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines don't "mess with your mRNA".  They deliver some mRNA. It has a pretty short half-life and is soon gone,. The J&J vaccine uses a virus to deliver DNA to your cells, that DNA is then translated to mRNA inside your cells. Your cells then make the Spike protein with that mRNA just like happens with Moderna and Pfizer.

All the vaccines in use wind up with Spike protein mRNA inside your  cells manufacturing Spike protein.

Here's a tip, don't write about things you don't understand.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I had it very early.
There were probably 300 or less documented cases here in the US.
I had it before scientists really knew what it was.

I thought it was a bad bronchial infection.
I probably should have gone to the hospital, but I just took some left over antibiotics I had.

I am still feeling side effects.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I contracted COVID in late January. I am currently on temporary FML trying to shake the brain fog (which is mimicking ADHD). My doctor is currently treating me with combination of Adderall and a vitamin regimen.

And yes, we do need Medicare for All.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How will this tie into everyone's ankalosing spondylitis and fibromyalgia, I wonder. Bet those two are basically cured at this point.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wademh: I sound fat: I had covid in late november.  Just talked to my doctor, i still cannot exercise 1/10th of what i could.  I am in a brain fog a significant part of the time.

Of course, i sound fat cause i am, but that isnt gonna get better if i can only do 6 pushups before losing breath.  Im fat, but i aint that fat.

he says to work through it, it will get better.

all i know is that COVID isnt anything to screw with.  Its your choice, but get your butt to the vaccination event near you.  J&J does not mess with your messenger RNA, it works like a vaccine always has, you have no excuse.

I cant reccomend strongly enough that you get this, especially if you are overweight.   Just trying to help.  you do not want this crap.

I hope you hear me screaming at you. Don't be stupid.
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines don't "mess with your mRNA".  They deliver some mRNA. It has a pretty short half-life and is soon gone,. The J&J vaccine uses a virus to deliver DNA to your cells, that DNA is then translated to mRNA inside your cells. Your cells then make the Spike protein with that mRNA just like happens with Moderna and Pfizer.

All the vaccines in use wind up with Spike protein mRNA inside your  cells manufacturing Spike protein.

Here's a tip, don't write about things you don't understand.


I didnt say that it did.  You read that
 
I sound fat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wademh: I sound fat: I had covid in late november.  Just talked to my doctor, i still cannot exercise 1/10th of what i could.  I am in a brain fog a significant part of the time.

Of course, i sound fat cause i am, but that isnt gonna get better if i can only do 6 pushups before losing breath.  Im fat, but i aint that fat.

he says to work through it, it will get better.

all i know is that COVID isnt anything to screw with.  Its your choice, but get your butt to the vaccination event near you.  J&J does not mess with your messenger RNA, it works like a vaccine always has, you have no excuse.

I cant reccomend strongly enough that you get this, especially if you are overweight.   Just trying to help.  you do not want this crap.

I hope you hear me screaming at you. Don't be stupid.
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines don't "mess with your mRNA".  They deliver some mRNA. It has a pretty short half-life and is soon gone,. The J&J vaccine uses a virus to deliver DNA to your cells, that DNA is then translated to mRNA inside your cells. Your cells then make the Spike protein with that mRNA just like happens with Moderna and Pfizer.

All the vaccines in use wind up with Spike protein mRNA inside your  cells manufacturing Spike protein.

Here's a tip, don't write about things you don't understand.


And maybe you shouldnt reply to things you didnt bother to actually read
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I mean it sounds like a bunch of tired white people who can't even right now, because.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And lets be honest.  You just daid it doesent do something then said that it ends up causing a spike protien into your MRNA. So YOU said that, not me.

You truly owe me and the world an apology.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I sound fat: And lets be honest.  You just daid it doesent do something then said that it ends up causing a spike protien into your MRNA. So YOU said that, not me.

You truly owe me and the world an apology.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

freddyV: I had it very early.
There were probably 300 or less documented cases here in the US.
I had it before scientists really knew what it was.

I thought it was a bad bronchial infection.
I probably should have gone to the hospital, but I just took some left over antibiotics I had.

I am still feeling side effects.


My doctor seems to think I had it very early as well.
Sometime in late February of 2020 I had a week of mild but odd for me symptoms followed by nearly two months of fatigue. Not "tired" but more "each limb weighs a thousand pounds and moving takes effort".

Fully vaxxed as of last month and will likely never be sure but, yeah, something was really off.
 
wademh
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I sound fat: wademh: I sound fat: I had covid in late november.  Just talked to my doctor, i still cannot exercise 1/10th of what i could.  I am in a brain fog a significant part of the time.

Of course, i sound fat cause i am, but that isnt gonna get better if i can only do 6 pushups before losing breath.  Im fat, but i aint that fat.

he says to work through it, it will get better.

all i know is that COVID isnt anything to screw with.  Its your choice, but get your butt to the vaccination event near you.  J&J does not mess with your messenger RNA, it works like a vaccine always has, you have no excuse.

I cant reccomend strongly enough that you get this, especially if you are overweight.   Just trying to help.  you do not want this crap.

I hope you hear me screaming at you. Don't be stupid.
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines don't "mess with your mRNA".  They deliver some mRNA. It has a pretty short half-life and is soon gone,. The J&J vaccine uses a virus to deliver DNA to your cells, that DNA is then translated to mRNA inside your cells. Your cells then make the Spike protein with that mRNA just like happens with Moderna and Pfizer.

All the vaccines in use wind up with Spike protein mRNA inside your  cells manufacturing Spike protein.

Here's a tip, don't write about things you don't understand.

And maybe you shouldnt reply to things you didnt bother to actually read


You wrote "J&J doesn't mess with your messenger RNA".  It's a grossly ignorant thing to write.

First, it presses an implication that Moderna and Pfizer "mess with your mRNA" and they don't.

Or, alternatively, it implies that the J&J vaccine doesn't wind up also producing spike protein mRNA in your cells, but it does.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

tvynr: It'd probably be hard to find those numbers and there's no way for us (without a breakdown of how many people checked which and how many boxes)...


Decades ago I had access to the data from major pharmaceutical companies until the university lost the research grant. Their data was very good and at that time they weren't making use of it very well.  That was the origins of the "big data" thing.

One thing I did find was that allergies spread through families exactly like some colds do with a different time factor.  Now we have an example of an asymptomatic cold virus that has an R0 factor to match allergies but without a matching time factor, I think I was right.  If this thing evolves in to a time factor like allergies, that is going to be devastating. So far most viruses we have found kill quickly.  Ones that last years are a much harder to isolate.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: china made it in a lab, and accidentally let it loose. then let planes spread it over the globe. maybe we should accidentally drop a few nukes on them.


Quit slinging bullshiat. There's no evidence that it's anything other than a naturally evolved virus. The hypothesis that it was being studied in a lab and escaped containment can not be ruled out, but neither can the hypothesis that a farmer was exposed while collecting bat guano to use as fertilizer. Only one of those also requires the existence of a massive government coverup, so I'll go with the Occam's Razor approach unless/until some credible evidence to the contrary turns up ("credible" = "not funded by folks like Steve Bannon").

As for planes spreading it over the globe, why didn't those destination countries take any action to block planes based on their country of origin (rather than the citizenship of the passengers)? Or, better yet, impose mandatory quarantine and testing on all international arrivals?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So can I just assume fark'emfeed'emfish farked around, found out, and died of COVID? I haven't seen him in months, but this is just the sort of thread he'd normally show up in, post a few screenshots of random WHO documents taken on his Android CrapPhone to "prove" his claim that iT's JuSt ThE fLu and mAsKs DoN't WoRk, then get his ass handed to him, throw a tantrum, and leave. I mean, there's plenty of plague rats still around, but it'd be nice to think we at least got rid of one of them.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: china made it in a lab, and accidentally let it loose. then let planes spread it over the globe. maybe we should accidentally drop a few nukes on them.


The lab origin theory is that a sample of a wild virus that was kept in a lab and used in research was accidentally released through incompetence, not malice.

No credible person believes covid was human-created.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And 78% of those hospitalized were fat, soooo, maybe don't be fat?

https://www.beckershospitalreview.com​/​public-health/78-of-covid-19-patients-​hospitalized-in-the-us-overweight-or-o​bese-cdc-finds.html
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: I mean it sounds like a bunch of tired white people who can't even right now, because.


Maybe?

I've been tired once or twice.
Times I've overworked my body, new baby with colic, working night shifts, etc.

There's tired and then there is fatigue. Once you've experienced both, you know they aren't the same.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wademh: I sound fat: wademh: I sound fat: I had covid in late november.  Just talked to my doctor, i still cannot exercise 1/10th of what i could.  I am in a brain fog a significant part of the time.

Of course, i sound fat cause i am, but that isnt gonna get better if i can only do 6 pushups before losing breath.  Im fat, but i aint that fat.

he says to work through it, it will get better.

all i know is that COVID isnt anything to screw with.  Its your choice, but get your butt to the vaccination event near you. J&J does not mess with your messenger RNA, it works like a vaccine always has, you have no excuse.

I cant reccomend strongly enough that you get this, especially if you are overweight.   Just trying to help.  you do not want this crap.

I hope you hear me screaming at you. Don't be stupid.
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines don't "mess with your mRNA".  They deliver some mRNA. It has a pretty short half-life and is soon gone,. The J&J vaccine uses a virus to deliver DNA to your cells, that DNA is then translated to mRNA inside your cells. Your cells then make the Spike protein with that mRNA just like happens with Moderna and Pfizer.

All the vaccines in use wind up with Spike protein mRNA inside your  cells manufacturing Spike protein.

Here's a tip, don't write about things you don't understand.

And maybe you shouldnt reply to things you didnt bother to actually read

You wrote "J&J doesn't mess with your messenger RNA".  It's a grossly ignorant thing to write.

First, it presses an implication that Moderna and Pfizer "mess with your mRNA" and they don't.

Or, alternatively, it implies that the J&J vaccine doesn't wind up also producing spike protein mRNA in your cells, but it does.


You are being an ass.
See what ELSE s/he posted, highlighted above.
The implication is one you read into it.

You are so intent on schooling this person about the mechanics of the vaccines that you ran right past the part where they made a pretty clear statement: "Get any vaccine you can"

I generally appreciate your intellect but, now and then, you drop the ball trying to be superior.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: And 78% of those hospitalized were fat, soooo, maybe don't be fat?

https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/​public-health/78-of-covid-19-patients-​hospitalized-in-the-us-overweight-or-o​bese-cdc-finds.html


or old, right?

Sure, because "don't be fat or old" is going to work well for America.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

parasol: Por que tan serioso: I mean it sounds like a bunch of tired white people who can't even right now, because.

Maybe?

I've been tired once or twice.
Times I've overworked my body, new baby with colic, working night shifts, etc.

There's tired and then there is fatigue. Once you've experienced both, you know they aren't the same.


I'm being somewhat facetious of course but I, personally, have not seen any long hauler data from low income, immigrant and working class communities with POC being impacted.  So far it's fat Debbie in Dubuque with a headache.  I believe it's  something but it will never be a thing till the working class are too tired to go to work and we are seeing the exact opposite.  The working class is pulling us all through this f*cking mess.
 
