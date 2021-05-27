 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Central Park Karen sues former employer for wrongful termination based on race and gender. Ironic tag explodes   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, New York City, Amy Cooper, Pleading, social media of Amy Cooper, birdwatcher Christian Cooper, NBC, investment management company Franklin Templeton, New York City's Central Park  
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ok, so this biatch calls the cops, falsely accusing a black man of 'threatening' her (when all he was doing was asking her to keep her dogs on a lease), and in the publicity of it all, she was let go by her boss.

Now she wants everyone to feel sorry for her because SHE is the one who was discriminated against
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ManifestDestiny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I really dislike how the article tries to paint the birdwatcher as some sort of troublemaker for having the unmitigated gall to ask dog owners to follow the park's rules about leashing their dogs in that area.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her gender?

"Wimmin be scared of black men"?

Her race?

"White girls hate black people"?

Yeah, the only racist is you, Becky, and you just hate getting called on it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahahaha she's going to have to pay their legal fees. Awesome.
 
docilej
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dog owners, amirite?!
 
jtown
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I hope it costs her all the money.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If this was in At-Will state, the case would be laughed right out.

The problem for this AW is, not only did she lose her job but any opportunity for future employment in the financial field. As so as anyone would hire her, the Twitter Trolls would brand that employer as racist and fascist for hiring her.

/ Of course they probably are racist and fascist
// All on their own
/// They're peasants after all
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ManifestDestiny: I really dislike how the article tries to paint the birdwatcher as some sort of troublemaker for having the unmitigated gall to ask dog owners to follow the park's rules about leashing their dogs in that area.


That part's not the fault of the article, that's directly stating what her attempt at a lawsuit is claiming.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Whew, glad that unfortunate episode of my life is over. But how can I make it worse?"
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Ok, so this biatch calls the cops, falsely accusing a black man of 'threatening' her (when all he was doing was asking her to keep her dogs on a lease), and in the publicity of it all, she was let go by her boss.

Now she wants everyone to feel sorry for her because SHE is the one who was discriminated against
[Fark user image image 500x279]


She's on video telling the guy that she will be believed over him when the cops come because she's white and he's just a black man. She gave him a "know your place, [insert slur]" speech.

The company for which she worked, would not only be facing an immediate public relations problem due to the video going viral. Down the line, if they ever get accused of hiring or promotion discrimination, and a lawyer was establishing a pattern, the firm will include Central Park Karen working there as evidence of the wrongdoing.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
She was the one breaking the rules by having her dog unleashed in an area where it isn't allowed.
I'm both a birdwatcher and a dog owner, and I've let my dog offleash in areas where its technically not allowed - and my dog has good recall and we watch and put him on his leash when we see people.  That being said - if this particular area is known for good birdwatching, I'd not let my dog off leash there - Central Park is big enough to find another place.

This lady was TOTALLY in the wrong. And she's making it worse with this lawsuit.
Dummy dumb dumb.
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"I'm calling the cops ... I'm gonna tell them there's an African American man threatening my life".

There is an African American man-I am in Central Park- he is recording me and threatening myself and my dog. Please send the cops immediately!

She admitted that she "reacted emotionally and made false assumptions about his intentions." And ". I've come to realize especially today that I think of [the police] as a protection agency, and unfortunately, this has caused me to realize that there are so many people in this country that don't have that luxury,"

The lawsuit alleged that Amy Cooper was "characterized as a privileged white female 'Karen'" . And "Even a perfunctory investigation would have shown that Plaintiff did not shout at Christian Cooper or call the police from Central Park on May 25, 2020 because she was a racist."

Forget the irony tag. My head exploded.
 
wage0048
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Your honor, I would like to move to have Karen's suit dismissed.  We fired her not because she's a white woman, but because she's a heinous biatch as demonstrated by her behavior in this video..."
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

docilej: Dog owners, amirite?!


I'm a dog owner myself, and I can't stand other dog owners either. Ignorant m-fers leaving their dog's droppings around. It's annoying af.

/doggo doo doo
//goes in the bag
///every time
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's not an outrageous case. She has a valid complaint that they didn't investigate it or know what happened before the recording started. Essentially the internet declared this an outrage and she lost her job and that is the end of the story. Maybe before the camera started rolling everything was a lot more heated and scary but we don't know because all we ever see of these incidents is what happens after someone decides to record it.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's always somebody else's fault, says the party of personal responsibility.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I could easily argue that you were fired because you were captured on camera lying and making false accusations and that a liar who makes false accusations is good reason to fire you from a corporate finance job.  You're a risk to both the company and your coworkers, but especially your supervisor.  I'd be terrified to hire someone who makes known fraudulent accusations.
 
booger42
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Amy, you ignorant slut
 
jtown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: It's not an outrageous case. She has a valid complaint that they didn't investigate it or know what happened before the recording started. Essentially the internet declared this an outrage and she lost her job and that is the end of the story. Maybe before the camera started rolling everything was a lot more heated and scary but we don't know because all we ever see of these incidents is what happens after someone decides to record it.


They don't have to investigate.  They can fire her because she farted in the elevator.  They can fire her for any non-protected reason.  "Being a coont" is not protected.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: She has a valid complaint that they didn't investigate it or know what happened before the recording started.


There Must Be More To The Story!
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: It's not an outrageous case. She has a valid complaint that they didn't investigate it or know what happened before the recording started. Essentially the internet declared this an outrage and she lost her job and that is the end of the story. Maybe before the camera started rolling everything was a lot more heated and scary but we don't know because all we ever see of these incidents is what happens after someone decides to record it.


Oh man we just have to rely on recordings of the incident instead of imagining what happened before it.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mike_d85
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"an overzealous birdwatcher engaged in Central Park's ongoing feud between birdwatchers and dog owners."


Um... Can I get this movie, please?  Preferably with a Hong Kong action treatment with fight sequences where people use binocular-nunchucks and dog leash whips.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: It's not an outrageous case. She has a valid complaint that they didn't investigate it or know what happened before the recording started. Essentially the internet declared this an outrage and she lost her job and that is the end of the story. Maybe before the camera started rolling everything was a lot more heated and scary but we don't know because all we ever see of these incidents is what happens after someone decides to record it.


I see we found her lawyer's fark handle
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So asshole is a race and whiny biatch is a gender.  Huh.  You learn something every day.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: RTOGUY: It's not an outrageous case. She has a valid complaint that they didn't investigate it or know what happened before the recording started. Essentially the internet declared this an outrage and she lost her job and that is the end of the story. Maybe before the camera started rolling everything was a lot more heated and scary but we don't know because all we ever see of these incidents is what happens after someone decides to record it.

Oh man we just have to rely on recordings of the incident instead of imagining what happened before it.


But don't you see?  We have to give her the benefit of the doubt - a benefit that we in no way have to extend to him.

This makes perfect sense if you assume that she was justified in everything that she did for some reason that is totally not related to assumptions about behavior based on race.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: RTOGUY: She has a valid complaint that they didn't investigate it or know what happened before the recording started.

There Must Be More To The Story!


Fark user imageView Full Size


Justice for Jussie.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: It's not an outrageous case. She has a valid complaint that they didn't investigate it or know what happened before the recording started. Essentially the internet declared this an outrage and she lost her job and that is the end of the story. Maybe before the camera started rolling everything was a lot more heated and scary but we don't know because all we ever see of these incidents is what happens after someone decides to record it.


None of that explains the alleged thesis of her tort.
She doesn't actually seem to have one. Nobody was under any obligation to "investigate" anything. her actions are a matter of record, and the very legitimate basis for her former employer's quite reasonable actions.
In the unlikely event this piece of frivolous and vexatious litigation sees a courtroom, I see it having little chance of succeeding.
What jury would be sympathetic to her position?
They aren't going to be trying this in Oxford Mississippi.
But I imagine her intention is to try to get a settlement out of them for going away.
Who knows - they might, but under these circumstances, I doubt it.
I'll be really surprised if she recovers anything here.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Man, I actually felt sorry for her, because her life fell apart so hard and so fast. Even the black dude in the recording thought she'd suffered enough.

But she really is a feral piece of shiat.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: RTOGUY: She has a valid complaint that they didn't investigate it or know what happened before the recording started.

There Must Be More To The Story!


We don't see what happens before the tape starts!!
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Rapmaster2000: RTOGUY: She has a valid complaint that they didn't investigate it or know what happened before the recording started.

There Must Be More To The Story!

[Fark user image 318x159]

Justice for Jussie.


I get that you think all black people look the same, but I assure you, the guy in Central Park wasn't Jussie Smollet.
 
sleze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's funny.  I actually forgot that Amy Cooper was Central Park Karen.  I am glad she is suing so that it refreshes the internet search for Amy Cooper being Central Park Karen.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gonegirl: Man, I actually felt sorry for her, because her life fell apart so hard and so fast. Even the black dude in the recording thought she'd suffered enough.

But she really is a feral piece of shiat.


She committed fraud for spite.  There was no real personal gain to her.  It wasn't something she did under duress or for money.  She only did it to try and fark up someone's life - because that someone had the gall to tell her that the rules applied to her.  She's done worse and she will do worse in the future.  This wasn't a one-off.  People don't just stumble into fraud for spite.  They practice it.  Her life was and will be a series of frauds.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ah. The "All racism is explained by Jussie Smollet" argument - always a sign of a brilliant mind.
Protip: Don't cite exceptions that prove the rule.
When your whole "fake racism"  argument revolves around a single incident in a nation of 330 million people - it might be a pretty weak argument.
And other people might notice how weak it is.
 
