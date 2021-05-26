 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Looks like a certain former president is going to jail   (nypost.com) divider line
36
    More: News, Prison, Child abuse, Graham Spanier, Pennsylvania State University, prolific child abuser Jerry Sandusky, federal judge, Mr. Spanier's inaction, end of a long road  
posted to Main » on 27 May 2021 at 6:30 AM



36 Comments     (+0 »)
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Ooh, Subby, you sneaky little bastard.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I look forward to seeing this headline again, sometime in the next two years.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I'm withholding comment until I decide whether to praise you or damn you to hell, subaroo.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Brilliant, subby, you mf'er

:)
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Oh, Bravo.

/All my gifs are in an archive at the moment.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Got me!

dodge-dart.orgView Full Size
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There people who saw the headline and actually got excited.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
two months

That's it??? :-(
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I won't read the Post, but as it's the Post, we all ought to understand they aren't advocating for the most-deserving former American president to be jailed.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dustin_00: two months

That's it??? :-(


he'll be out in a week with good behavior.

/and bribes.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck you and everyone who looks like you, subby, you little cocktease.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: I look forward to seeing this headline again, sometime in the next two years.


GQP: "We knew Obama did something!"
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A) nice ttoll, subby, got a smile ftom me.

B) 2 months? That's it. This broken "justice system can get farked.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a start.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now he'll be President of State Penn
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

aerojockey: There people who saw the headline and actually got excited.


I don't think anyone here gets excited over the idea of Trump going to jail. Ain't nuttin' gonna happen and we all know that.

Do I want that tangerine to be punished? Damn straight. But no Fark headline (or any other headline) will get my hopes up.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If this was when it SHOULD have happened, I'd say good. But 2 months is woefully short of this level of coverup.

And on the other guy? I do think his Teflon has worn down a good bit.
 
dryknife
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Spanier remains a tenured faculty member at the university, where he is on administrative leave..."

That's criminal.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Literally no idea what this thread is about.

Kick yourself in the nuts for clickbaiting the NY Post AGAIN.  F*cking Sh*tstains.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I know better than to fall for this.

I'm quite sure that if it were 45**, I would hear about it from just about everywhere else before the headline gets the green on Fark.

//Good try just the same.  dpoisn.com
 
aagrajag
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: aerojockey: There people who saw the headline and actually got excited.

I don't think anyone here gets excited over the idea of Trump going to jail. Ain't nuttin' gonna happen and we all know that.

Do I want that tangerine to be punished? Damn straight. But no Fark headline (or any other headline) will get my hopes up.


Speak for yourself; I permanently ruined several of my wife's favourite tea towels.
 
LoneVVolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: I look forward to seeing this headline again, sometime in the next two years.


This is FARK; you'll probably see it tomorrow for the same case.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Great. Now I've got the blueballs in my bloodeye.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Literally no idea what this thread is about.


Subby lured Farkers into his basement by promising them great reward.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So he knew Sandusky was raping little boys, swept it under the rug and told everyone to ignore it which allowed it to continue and allowed Sandusky to have more victims. Now the judge says "hey, it's not like he's a real criminal" and slaps him with a small fine, 2 months in comfy minimum security prison and house arrest - while the mf'er continues to draw a salary. Boy, that will sure send a strong message to deter future criminal activity. Infarkingcredible.
 
orbister
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: two months

That's it??? :-(


It must be great to be rich.
 
wdog61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sunny, I salute you!!
 
great_tigers
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: I look forward to seeing this headline again, sometime in the next two years.


When they finally investigate the Clinton Foundation? That'll be great.
 
gremlin79
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

felching pen: I'm withholding comment until I decide whether to praise you or damn you to hell, subaroo.


You don't have to choose.  "Damn with faint praise" is a thing
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh subby, you made the nutters here have a tingly sensation.
 
soupafi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
fark penn state
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: two months

That's it??? :-(


Cancel culture at it again
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Without opening the link I'ma guess... Jimmy Carter.  Maybe for a salting peanuts.
 
