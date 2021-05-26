 Skip to content
 
Terri Anne gets grounded
564 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 May 2021 at 3:32 AM



thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
OK, this is an awesome public performance by a deranged asshole.

"HE THREW ME TO THE GROUND!!!!!
WITH HIS BARE HANDS!!!!"

"YOU FARK OFF!!!!
I WANT YOUR MANAGER OUT HERE!!!!
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
God.   Put it in my veins.

I'll do anything for a little more of this.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Boo Hoo. ... Boo Hoo."

I like that bystander.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I want the manager of the airport here now!
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thoughts and prayers
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
.

propasaurus: I want the manager of the airport here now!


TBQH, I am an airport manager.

A very small airport..

Also, Hi!
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

arkansized: .propasaurus: I want the manager of the airport here now!

TBQH, I am an airport manager.

A very small airport..

Also, Hi!


o/
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

mofa: "Boo Hoo. ... Boo Hoo."

I like that bystander.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

propasaurus: I want the manager of the airport here now!


Trump fan.  Stupid and entitled, all the earmarks.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus. Someone load some valium in a blowgun.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At what point do you just completely lose the self awareness that you're acting to a complete stereotype? Like, it seems to happen to everyone at some point, but where's that line where we all seem to lose it? Like, is she 5 shots into a 9:30am bender, or is this what she's like sober?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

propasaurus: I want the manager of the airport here now!


I can't believe she actually said that.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Uh, officer?

You have everyone's permission to throw her to the ground again, only harder, and outside the jetway.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The only thing that could have improved that is maybe some tasers.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

arkansized: .propasaurus: I want the manager of the airport here now!

TBQH, I am an airport manager.

A very small airport..

Also, Hi!


Ok, Well then... what are you going to do about this woman being thrown to the ground?

/he used his bare hands
//you fark off
///I want the manager's manager here right now
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Cagey B: The only thing that could have improved that is maybe some tasers.


Maybe if she was wearing a full diaper when she hit the ground?
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

zbtop: At what point do you just completely lose the self awareness that you're acting to a complete stereotype? Like, it seems to happen to everyone at some point, but where's that line where we all seem to lose it? Like, is she 5 shots into a 9:30am bender, or is this what she's like sober?


I once asked a doorman if he knew who I was.
We laughed about it for months.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Asking for a manager is like asking to be tackled.

They don't get payed enough for your tantrum, Karen.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
She does make one good point...
If he threw her to the ground with his bare hands, he is in remiss.
When manhandling a Karen in the wild you should always wear gloves to protect yourself.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
She should go spend funny looking 20s at cup-soup+nuddoles
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Where is the recording of her being thrown to the ground?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This wasn't a one incident encounter.  Anyone else have a camera on this (supposed) human?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The manager of the farking airport, huh?

Pretty sure he's too busy making sure that planes don't crash into each other, and people don't bring weapons onto airplanes and hijack them to deal with your super-Karen ass, biatch.

I like the other bystander who just goes "YOU DESERVED IT!"

I would be willing to bet that this started because she threw a biatch fit shortly after getting on a plane, and they threw her off. Then she tried to force her way back onto the plane, and that's when she ended up ass-over-tea-kettle on the floor, and that's when her dramatic performance as "the victim" began.
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't remember this episode!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

erik-k: Jesus. Someone load some valium in a blowgun.


Dose: Hippo.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: The manager of the farking airport, huh?

Pretty sure he's too busy making sure that planes don't crash into each other, and people don't bring weapons onto airplanes and hijack them to deal with your super-Karen ass, biatch.

I like the other bystander who just goes "YOU DESERVED IT!"

I would be willing to bet that this started because she threw a biatch fit shortly after getting on a plane, and they threw her off. Then she tried to force her way back onto the plane, and that's when she ended up ass-over-tea-kettle on the floor, and that's when her dramatic performance as "the victim" began.


To me it sounded as though she was trying to get on a plane 30 seconds after the doors closed and they tackled her already hysterical ass to the ground. As they should.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: The manager of the farking airport, huh?

Pretty sure he's too busy making sure that planes don't crash into each other, and people don't bring weapons onto airplanes and hijack them to deal with your super-Karen ass, biatch.

I like the other bystander who just goes "YOU DESERVED IT!"

I would be willing to bet that this started because she threw a biatch fit shortly after getting on a plane, and they threw her off. Then she tried to force her way back onto the plane, and that's when she ended up ass-over-tea-kettle on the floor, and that's when her dramatic performance as "the victim" began.

To me it sounded as though she was trying to get on a plane 30 seconds after the doors closed and they tackled her already hysterical ass to the ground. As they should.


So we're in agreement that she ended up on the ground because she tried to board a plane at an inappropriate time. But what's unclear is if she was kicked off the plane or just didn't make it to board on time. Either way, no excuse for her hall of fame hissy fit.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wow, people actually act like that

Covid took flying away from me and I'm not all that broken up over it

At least, not as broken up as Karen
 
