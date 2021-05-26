 Skip to content
 
(Law and Crime)   "Alan Dershowitz Sues Netflix for $80 Million Over 'Deliberately One-Sided' Jeffrey Epstein Documentary Series". In other news, Alan Dershowitz apparently thinks there are "two sides" to the Epstein story   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I have nothing to say really, I did all the talking this guy's whole life.

Signed, Epstein's Penis
 
misanthropicsob [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Does that mean Sanders can sue Hillary?

Or that Hillary can sue Dinesh DeSouza?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There are two sides. The dividing line is somewhere between 12 and 15.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, this guy definitely farked kids lol.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wonder if Teen Vogue has a team assigned to cover the case yet.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yes there are two side to the Epstein story; premortem and postmortem.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Yes there are two side to the Epstein story; premortem and postmortem.


side=sides
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Did you f*ck an underage girl or help others to do so?

Oh, you did. F*ck you
 
karl2025 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Seems to be less concerned with Epstein and more concerned that the documentary voices allegations against himself without noting an investigation cleared him, which... seems reasonable?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hey they were a real mature looking 16, you could just call them adults.
 
padraig
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There aren't "two sides to every stories".

There is the truth, and each party's version of the truth.

I'm not interrested in each party's version of the truth.

Take out the middle man, remove the bullshiat.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He's upset that people now know that he helped Epstein perpetrate his pedophilin' ways for years after he first got caught?

fark this guy.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Have fun with the Netflix discovery requests, Alan.  You just handed them the keys to every email, text message, letter, and OnlyFriendsJunior DM you've ever sent.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

karl2025: Seems to be less concerned with Epstein and more concerned that the documentary voices allegations against himself without noting an investigation cleared him, which... seems reasonable?


Investigations don't clear someone, they just don't find enough to charge someone.  Also, his many, many public statements that are pro-pedophilia really put any defense of him not being a pedophile in the garbage.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Netflix has deep pockets and lawyers to match.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wow. Dershowitz is really bad at the whole lawyer thing. He now has to prove that Netflix was unfair to a child trafficker and child rapist....
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Huntceet: Netflix has deep pockets and lawyers to match.


Normally I'm not a fan of capitalism and it's influence on the justice system, but I do love it when someone who is clearly a scumbag decides to have a money fight with a mega-corporation.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dershowitz is rapidly losing useful allies in what he sees as a one sided portrayal of his current legal woes.

His good friend Klein is currently bottled up, and his other friend Mobius was caught attempting to strip in public!

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
karl2025 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

haknudsen: karl2025: Seems to be less concerned with Epstein and more concerned that the documentary voices allegations against himself without noting an investigation cleared him, which... seems reasonable?

Investigations don't clear someone, they just don't find enough to charge someone.  Also, his many, many public statements that are pro-pedophilia really put any defense of him not being a pedophile in the garbage.


I really know nothing about the guy except this article and a vague recollection of his name so I'll take your word on that last bit, but the victim's attorney saying he "could not possibly have had sex with her" seems pretty clearing.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark this guy like he (probably) farked underage kids, judging by this reaction.

But fark netflix for other reasons. Just watched castlevania S4 and also found out the series was cancelled. Grrrr.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Jeffrey Epstein didn't kill himself.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Warthog: Have fun with the Netflix discovery requests, Alan.  You just handed them the keys to every email, text message, letter, and OnlyFriendsJunior DM you've ever sent.


Dunno what happened to Dershowitz, he used to be considered a good, knowledgeable Attorney and had respect from both the left and right. I suppose being caught up in that "celebrated Lawyer" fame went to his head or maybe he was being blackmailed (by Epstein) for so long it made him crazy. One thing I've known about Lawyers is that quite a few of them develop a taste for the Good Life, in that they learn to appreciate the finer things in life, so to speak. The expensive liquors, cocaine in substantial quantity, lots of cash money to throw around at expensive restaurants etc.

My Mom's old Lawyer who she kept on retainer for almost 30 years was a really decent guy and a damn good Lawyer. But he liked his booze, and he wasn't afraid of showing up at the house parties with that bottle of Oban or a few bottles of the sort of wine that one could only find in the dusty corners of a Vitner's shop. Nice car, big old house that he spent something like 15 years restoring pretty much by himself and he kept a condominium down in Mexico somewhere that he'd just split to on occasion. The Good Life.

I suspect Dersch was the sort of man that would slit his own wrists rather than give any of that up.
 
