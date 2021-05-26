 Skip to content
(Zillow)   What color do you want to paint the house? I dunno, what color do you want to paint it? Oh, I don't care, just as long as it gets painted   (zillow.com) divider line
27
•       •       •

585 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2021 at 11:46 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Best fixer upper in the neighborhood
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


wat
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That house has a lot of stripper poles.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't mind that on the outside, but on the inside it looks like a goddamn Discovery Zone.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is that a home or a daycare?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bioscleave House (Life-Span Extending Villa)


New age, hipster doofus house.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dufuq? I wouldn't give 9,750.00 for that shiat.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What an uncomfortable looking mess.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x549]

wat


Is that a level from Mario Odyssey?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hmm, wonder what's in the garage???

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Whatever that bumpy shiat on the floor is, I bet it's a biatch to clean.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x549]

wat


oh look, the comfy, functional, sunken kitchen of "the Bioscleave House (Life-Span Extending Villa). A unique design by famous, international, avant-garde artists Madeline Gins and Arakawa - proteges of the surrealist artist Marcel Duchamp."

so now we know: if you want to live forever all you need is LOTS of stripper poles and a floor made of permanent bumps of fake sand to step on.........and possibly trip over!

uh-oh, madeline passed away at 74 and arakawa.......also died at 74. looks like the stripper poles didn't really help :(
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: Sarah Jessica Farker: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x549]

wat

oh look, the comfy, functional, sunken kitchen of "the Bioscleave House (Life-Span Extending Villa). A unique design by famous, international, avant-garde artists Madeline Gins and Arakawa - proteges of the surrealist artist Marcel Duchamp."

so now we know: if you want to live forever all you need is LOTS of stripper poles and a floor made of permanent bumps of fake sand to step on.........and possibly trip over!

uh-oh, madeline passed away at 74 and arakawa.......also died at 74. looks like the stripper poles didn't really help :(


You're right, even a 19 yo stripper would fall and kill herself in that setup.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IT'S PERFECT!!!11!1
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x549]

wat


$975K?  Wow, that's a lotta dough.

/Okay, I'm going, I'm going
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Flanders and Swann "Design for Living"
Youtube wHuc_Nutv-s
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When you go to Home Depot and buy the mis-mixed or returned gallon cans of paint that they sell at a discount.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Crayons. How do they work?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x549]

wat


WANT!

Features include spacious amenities for the entire circus, and/or mountain-climbing stripper troupe....
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Junk architecture.
 
nytmare
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Hmm, wonder what's in the garage???


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That does not look comfortable to walk on.

It looks like the kind of thing I'd expect these two to make:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/ar​t​icle-9519575/Meet-two-teenagers-attemp​t-build-grid-home-0.html

How two teenagers are building an 'off grid' home for $0 using materials from Gumtree and local tips

Could you imagine being invited over after a Tinder date and walking into that place drunk.
 
LaurelT
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x549]

wat


I thought it was a relocated miniature golf course
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 minute ago  
entertainmentvoice.comView Full Size

I'll take it.
 
tokinGLX
‘’ less than a minute ago  
im not bothered by the paint job.
the house itself is ugly as all hell and a solid guffaw inducing "nope" from me.
 
