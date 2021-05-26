 Skip to content
 
(Buzzfeed News)   The graveyard doesn't lie in Texas   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That is f*cked up.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

If they can't rescue someone is hospitalized, do they leave them to suffer or do they give them euthanasia?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

And they're not really doing anything.  It's the same out of sight, out of mind mentality that is such a plague over disasters, natural and otherwise.  It's sick.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Get ready for round 2 this summer when the heat hits and everyone turns on their AC.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Funny, there doesn't seem to have been anything done to avoid a repeat of this in the Texas legislative session that's about to go dormant again for another two years.

Funny.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

The issue wasn't demand, it was that the power-generating equipment wasn't winterized in any way. So the cold snap itself took the supply out.
 
Alex_Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

If you look closely at that picture, you can actually see the f*cking balls on that guy.
 
Alex_Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

If you look closely at that picture, you can actually see the f*cking balls on that guy.


Kremlin Cruz? Everything below the belt is well hidden in the shadow of his potbelly.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Well that's a new one to me.  Why is it?
 
Alex_Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

"GOP Senator Ted Cruz lashed out at Brian Williams after the MSNBC anchor bestowed him with the nickname "Kremlin Cruz' for sharing Russian army propaganda."
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Oh, oh OK.  I might have overlooked that one.  Here among the blue half and some of the red half of Texas, we refer to him as, "sh*thead," "motherf*cker," "asshole," and so on.  We don't really need cute nicknames to call him garbage, a f*cking piece of sh*t, or a b*tch ass motherf*cker.  He's not exactly popular right now.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Remember when a Farker claimed nobody died from hypothermia who didn't mean to?
 
Alex_Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Oh, oh OK.  I might have overlooked that one.  Here among the blue half and some of the red half of Texas, we refer to him as, "sh*thead," "motherf*cker," "asshole," and so on.  We don't really need cute nicknames to call him garbage, a f*cking piece of sh*t, or a b*tch ass motherf*cker.  He's not exactly popular right now.


Unfortunately, we are going to continue to have these kind of people in office as long as voters just vote for whoever has an (R) or (D) behind their name and  don't look at an individual candidate's character, history, voting records (if they are up for re-election), and etc.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

That's all it takes, you know.  I don't know if it has ever truly been different.  I think there is a romanticized idea of how it used to be.  I don't think there has ever been a time when we had actual statesmen against other statesmen, we just imagine it.  People are always going to vote along lines that reveal their own lack of involvement in the political process.  Key issues, wedge issues, you're going to get people voting for someone just because of their party's stance one thing, when there is so much more at stake and at present it seems they don't even care about that.

I don't like the way things are going.  It seems like there is more power in telling lies than telling the truth.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PAY THE SLIGHTEST BIT OF ATTENTION TO WHETHER (R) OR (D) SUPPORTS FASCISM AND RAPING THE MIDDLE CLASS OR NOT.
 
Alex_Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I don't like the way things are going.  It seems like there is more power in telling lies than telling the truth.


We are a deeply flawed species on so many levels. I think you're right, people have probably been romanticizing the past since we started putting charcoal on cave walls. That is oddly comforting in a way.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
700 people dying in a winter storm?  That's the sort of shiat that appears in history books, or horrifying stories from deeply impoverished underdeveloped nations on the news.  Not something that would happen in the USA of 2021.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Doesn't really matter. The lies have already been accepted as gospel. No amount of tracking the death tally after the fact can unring that bell.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nowhere near the number of Texans killed by the Trump Virus and not listening to science there.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

If you look closely at that picture, you can actually see the f*cking balls on that guy.


Ew! Dude!
 
GalFisk
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Is it summerized? I recall nuke plants needing to dial back last summer (no idea if any were in Texas) because of cooling issues.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Weatherkiss: Doesn't really matter. The lies have already been accepted as gospel. No amount of tracking the death tally after the fact can unring that bell.


No biggie.  At least White Capitalist Jesus will get rich while the brown people die.
 
