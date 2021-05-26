 Skip to content
(KCRG)   People prefer less fingers in their pork   (kcrg.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Less?

img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When they are producing meat for the Europeans, they have no problem slowing down the line. The Europeans put their money where their mouth is, because they really do want less, whole fingers, and parts of fingers in their food.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FEWER!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a whole lot of government help in the free market factories.
 
BigLuca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How do you pork without fingers?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BigLuca: How do you pork without fingers?


On your fists, duh.

Or on the bottom.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of supervisors telling their employees to slow down....that's what really needs to be done here.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slaughterhouse Mach 5.

So it goes.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging Wendy's Finger Chili, or whatever their name was
 
b-cereus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: FEWER!


Shhh... don't call me that in public yet
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In some places, long pig is a delicacy.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know who else preferred less fingers in his pork?


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: BigLuca: How do you pork without fingers?

On your fists, duh.

Or on the bottom.


Fark user imageView Full Size


No, that's kissing.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't order the long pork wings
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: You know who else preferred less fingers in his pork?


[pbs.twimg.com image 400x400]


What's green and smells like pork?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Less?

[img.buzzfeed.com image 706x236]


And while we're on the topic, we could probably also do with fewer other... body parts ... in our pork.

reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well if your eating nasty pork like that you won't even notice the fingers......
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Biledriver [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As long as we still get some fingers then do what ya gotta do.
 
