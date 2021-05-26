 Skip to content
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!

If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1049
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I was at the Dollar Tree the other day and I happened to see some Himalayan Pink Salt, which I thought would add a bit of class to my steak and four strips of bacon and can of biscuits (for you British people, I don't mean a decorative tin of cookies, I mean a cardboard tube with aluminum ends full of raw bread dough pieces that are baked up to fluffiness). I thought it might add a touch of class, like my velvet Elvis and pink flamingoes. I did not know what all I have been missing out on.

Apparently, you're supposed to bathe in the stuff and make candle holders. And scrub your feet with it. Or you can buy it in brick form, which opens up a whole new wealth of possibilities. This stuff "Cleans the cilia on your windpipe by removing destructive particles like dust and allergen" (sounds... uncomfortable, those bricks are several inches across. And how dirty is the cilia on my windpipe?) Hell, you can build a wall out of it for some damn reason. You can heat up one of these slabs to sear your salmon on - or chill it in the fridge to serve your sushi on. And don't forget to detox those negative ions from your hands and feet.

I am *so* in the wrong business. This stuff is cheap enough to sell at Dollar Tree (it was a whole pound for $1) and these business are getting 50 times that just for wetting it down and drying it into a brick. I need to set up shop next to that place that sells tapioca pellets in their fruit-flavored tea for $8/pop. Seriously, look at the price of a 50-pack of 8"x8" plates.

Anyhow, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and any new and exciting uses you've found for Himalayan Pink Salt.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no idea what this is supposed to be. Little help?

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay. 3rd place on hard, 2nd on easy.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hrm... 1240. Looks like I got all the questions again.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have so many questions...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ox45tallboy: I have no idea what this is supposed to be. Little help?

[64.media.tumblr.com image 378x378]


It looks like a Zen garden, except the sand was replaced with salt.
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I've never played before, but I lived in London's West End, in the 80's, lived on fast food, and met Daniel Ash during that time. Do I win?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

And it's collected in Pakistan at almost slave labor salaries.
 
patcarew
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I got one out of 11 right. That's a bit of a record for me. I almost achieved perfect dontgiveafarklessness.

God damn the queen.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Number nine....Number nine....Number nine....Number nine.....
 
