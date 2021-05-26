 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   Consequences .... now you know what that means   (people.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Drizzle drazzel dizzle drome.
Time for this one to turn herself in.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This headline makes me think of Chili con carne with beans.....
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We'll take your son.

You've still got a little more growing up to do.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ex-College Student Who Left Alabama to Join ISIS Explains Herself and Why She Wants to Come Home

I get leaving Alabama, but like, go to California or New York.  If that's too much culture shock, try Northern Virginia.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Ex-College Student Who Left Alabama to Join ISIS Explains Herself and Why She Wants to Come Home

I get leaving Alabama, but like, go to California or New York.  If that's too much culture shock, try Northern Virginia.


Uhb, populations in both of those states are dropping.  People aren't moving there.
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Double Dumbass on you!
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Symphony of the smallest violins
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Burned her passport?

Nah, byeeeeeee ... enjoy that 3rd world hellhole you traded "up" for.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: foo monkey: Ex-College Student Who Left Alabama to Join ISIS Explains Herself and Why She Wants to Come Home

I get leaving Alabama, but like, go to California or New York.  If that's too much culture shock, try Northern Virginia.

Uhb, populations in both of those states are dropping.  People aren't moving there.


2020 census state population growth
 
I Hate You 2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Spill all of their blood," she wrote, "or rent a big truck n drive over them. Kill them."

So, now that we see her connection to DeSantis, what do we do?
 
nytmare
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Dr Jack Badofsky: foo monkey: Ex-College Student Who Left Alabama to Join ISIS Explains Herself and Why She Wants to Come Home

I get leaving Alabama, but like, go to California or New York.  If that's too much culture shock, try Northern Virginia.

Uhb, populations in both of those states are dropping.  People aren't moving there.

2020 census state population growth


Let's move to where the water isn't, that's sure to go swimmingly.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sure, if she's an American citizen she deserves to be able to come back. Followed by her immediate arrest at the airport and being tried before a jury of her peers. She can reflect on her treason while in jail for a few decades.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Let her move back, but say she can only live in Mississippi.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

nytmare: johnny_vegas: Dr Jack Badofsky: foo monkey: Ex-College Student Who Left Alabama to Join ISIS Explains Herself and Why She Wants to Come Home

I get leaving Alabama, but like, go to California or New York.  If that's too much culture shock, try Northern Virginia.

Uhb, populations in both of those states are dropping.  People aren't moving there.

2020 census state population growth

Let's move to where the water isn't, that's sure to go swimmingly.


Ironically, there's a shiat ton of that train of thought in CA.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Let her move back, but say she can only live in Mississippi.


Cruel and unusual punishment is illegal in this country.
 
InfoFreako [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
fark her. I hope she gets cancer.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Dr Jack Badofsky: foo monkey: Ex-College Student Who Left Alabama to Join ISIS Explains Herself and Why She Wants to Come Home

I get leaving Alabama, but like, go to California or New York.  If that's too much culture shock, try Northern Virginia.

Uhb, populations in both of those states are dropping.  People aren't moving there.

2020 census state population growth


Wow.  Idaho is fastest growing.  Damn.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: johnny_vegas: Dr Jack Badofsky: foo monkey: Ex-College Student Who Left Alabama to Join ISIS Explains Herself and Why She Wants to Come Home

I get leaving Alabama, but like, go to California or New York.  If that's too much culture shock, try Northern Virginia.

Uhb, populations in both of those states are dropping.  People aren't moving there.

2020 census state population growth

Wow.  Idaho is fastest growing.  Damn.


Yeah I thought it was Utah....still, damn
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Sure, if she's an American citizen she deserves to be able to come back. Followed by her immediate arrest at the airport and being tried before a jury of her peers. She can reflect on her treason while in jail for a few decades.


According to TFA she isn't. She was born in the US but her father was  a Yemeni diplomat so she wasn't a citizen but received a passport in error
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Symphony of the smallest violins


Nope.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
She'd make an excellent Republican. Religious extremist, naive, from Alabama, likes to overthrow governments...
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Kind of getting a not-kick because my niece is studying in a European country and is finding that young American women are super popular with people from the Mid-East of an non-Christian persuasion. NTTAWT, of course.

As a hardened veteran of the "study abroad living abroad citizenship and all that" wars, I get torn between the great opportunities a young person can get from studying/living abroad and the numerous hazards which can arise.
 
minorshan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

catmandu: shinji3i: Sure, if she's an American citizen she deserves to be able to come back. Followed by her immediate arrest at the airport and being tried before a jury of her peers. She can reflect on her treason while in jail for a few decades.

According to TFA she isn't. She was born in the US but her father was  a Yemeni diplomat so she wasn't a citizen but received a passport in error


So is this one weird exception where if you're born on us soil you're not a citizen? Because I doubt she was born in the Yemenese Embassy.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"When you are brainwashed, you don't realize it until you snap out of it. I took everything too fast and too deep,"

Yeah, that's why you got a kid with a terrorist daddy now.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Sure, if she's an American citizen she deserves to be able to come back. Followed by her immediate arrest at the airport and being tried before a jury of her peers. She can reflect on her treason while in jail for a few decades.


No. Considering how many people want to come here to work; and I sold it left to join our enemies can fark off. Twice and in the ass with bacon.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ex-College Student Who Left Alabama to Join ISIS Explains

I'm gonna stop you right there, lady.

There IS no way to "explain" such an act away. You willingly decided to join up with one of the most horrible groups of monsters since the Third Reich. There no "explanation" for such an act. They are awful and YOU are awful.

Stay there in your dusty hell-hole and enjoy your life-long sentence of Finding Out.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'll never understand how a woman can sign up with ISIS. Like...you do know their stance on women, right?
 
ricochet4
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

catmandu: shinji3i: Sure, if she's an American citizen she deserves to be able to come back. Followed by her immediate arrest at the airport and being tried before a jury of her peers. She can reflect on her treason while in jail for a few decades.

According to TFA she isn't. She was born in the US but her father was  a Yemeni diplomat so she wasn't a citizen but received a passport in error


It's complicated. The US government position is that her father wasn't fully discharged from his diplomatic position at the time she was born, making her an exception to birthright citizenship. Her lawyers say that the father *was* fully discharged at that time, but a federal court decided that the government was correct and the DC circuit court just upheld that decision a few days ago. So unless the SC overturns the DC circuit (unlikely), she's SOL. Under US law, she's a Yemeni citizen even though she was born and raised in the US. The court noted that she could naturalize, but the chances of a well-known ISIS member naturalizing are exactly zero
 
August11
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Let her rot. You'd think the inculcating drizzle of movies out of Hollywood would be an education of sorts for children around the world. Oppression, subjugation, ethnic cleansing bad. Liberation, inclusion, tolerance kinda the way forward with eight billion of us crawling the globe. But no.

Let her talk to children around the world from her cell via zoom. Let them know what becomes of those who join a group that wants other groups to bow. They eventually get farked the Fark up.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: "When you are brainwashed, you don't realize it until you snap out of it. I took everything too fast and too deep,"

Yeah, that's why you got a kid with a terrorist daddy now.


They ran a train on her. She should try not to suck any dick on her way through the glass parking lot.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Maybe she thought "I can fix him..."
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You know, most college students, when trying to explore themselves and find what they want to do and who they want to be, do stuff like try to form a rock band, or go on a backpacking trip through Europe, or do a whole lot of partying that they'll look back on in 20 years with a sort of 'Boy was I stupid in college" sort of vibe.

Pretty sure "burning my passport and running off to join a terrorist organization" is a bit beyond "youthful shenanigans that I now regret".
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I'll never understand how a woman can sign up with ISIS the republican party. Like...you do know their stance on women, right?


Same thing
 
ricochet4
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

minorshan: catmandu: shinji3i: Sure, if she's an American citizen she deserves to be able to come back. Followed by her immediate arrest at the airport and being tried before a jury of her peers. She can reflect on her treason while in jail for a few decades.

According to TFA she isn't. She was born in the US but her father was  a Yemeni diplomat so she wasn't a citizen but received a passport in error

So is this one weird exception where if you're born on us soil you're not a citizen? Because I doubt she was born in the Yemenese Embassy.


It's *an* exception. There are others
 
Loren
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Burned her passport?

Nah, byeeeeeee ... enjoy that 3rd world hellhole you traded "up" for.


The law doesn't allow renouncing US citizenship unless you have another citizenship.  (In a broader picture:  Nations are expected not to engage in actions which leave someone not a citizen of any country even when the action is otherwise appropriate.)
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: WillofJ2: Symphony of the smallest violins

Nope.

[Fark user image 384x512]


Oud you!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"She was just a tourist."
- every Republican, amirite?
 
