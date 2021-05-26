 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 16 Little Rock)   Man finds two-carat diamond. Now he can afford razor blades   (fox16.com) divider line
9
    More: Amusing, Diamond, Arkansas, Christian Liden, two-carat diamond, Arkansas Crater of Diamonds, third day Liden, next morning, Engagement ring  
•       •       •

284 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2021 at 10:21 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's gonna need a chainsaw.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Christian Liden's mom was subby?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nice ad.
 
goatharper
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I use the 20 cent disposables, for a couple of months each. And I have a thick, heavy beard.

Razors are a ripoff. Don't be a chump.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Two carrots?  He certainly didn't know his onions.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Liden said he plans to design and engagement ring using the diamond.

Is that some sort of sexual maneuver that I haven't heard of?
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

goatharper: I use the 20 cent disposables, for a couple of months each. And I have a thick, heavy beard.

Razors are a ripoff. Don't be a chump.


But what if you wanted to be cleanshaven?
 
phishrace
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Pretty sure that shirt he's wearing is made of carats.

fox16.comView Full Size
 
hlehmann
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Pretty cool and all, finding a diamond that big, but it looks too piss yellow and filled with flaws to have any huge value, plus who ya' gonna sell it to if you're not a cartel like DeBeers.  At least you can tell the story to your grandkids.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.