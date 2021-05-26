 Skip to content
(WA Today (Australia))   You're basically Superman if you've had COVID and then got vaccinated   (amp.watoday.com.au)
    Immune system, memory B cells, memory of the virus, Vaccination, new studies, initial infection, bone marrow  
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Except for the lingering random debilitating damage.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

yohohogreengiant: Except for the lingering random debilitating damage.


Kinda like the last 10 years of Christopher Reeve's life?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: yohohogreengiant: Except for the lingering random debilitating damage.

Kinda like the last 10 years of Christopher Reeve's life?


Oof
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So will the uninfected need a booster, or recurring boosters?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, you know, not.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what if you assume you had it  when you had a bad cold back in December of 2019 and don't get vaccinated?

what kind of immunity does that confer?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm OK with being a vaccinated civilian and no more.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect there are a massive amount of people who had covid and had no idea.
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: So will the uninfected need a booster, or recurring boosters?


Why would it matter?  Just get your shots
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Holy Carp: wxboy: So will the uninfected need a booster, or recurring boosters?

Why would it matter?  Just get your shots


Yes. Obey your masters!
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can outrun a speeding locomotive and stop bullets?! I'm off!

R.I.P.
Ragin' Asian. Perished 5.27.2021 for being stupid.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm Superman for at least six or eight months.

I hope I get the flying part down by then. I've been crashing into a lot of shiat lately.
 
Naido
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As if your situation hadn't been bad enough, now Zach Snyder is going to make a series of movies in which you'll be portrayed as a raging asshole.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
*looks around*

XRAY VISION NOT WORKING!!!

/super-disappointed
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He may be very sexy or even cute
But he looks like a sucker in his blue and red suit
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: I suspect there are a massive amount of people who had covid and had no idea.


And killed people
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

wxboy: So will the uninfected need a booster, or recurring boosters?


Possibly a booster, possibly infrequent boosters. The fact that there's maturing immunity is a big, big win. The implication is that immunity to a given coronavirus is lifelong and those who get multiple coronavirus infections are getting infected by multiple different coronaviruses (the great "why there will never be a cold vaccine problem" - you'd need over 200 vaccines, with annual boosters for quite a few, for a "cold vaccine.)

But again, this study simply cannot tell because this study did not study that, it studied vaccinated people who had contracted COVID-19 previously. Most had mild to asymptomatic, six of the 70 odd study population were hospitalized.

The other good news implied is the implication that just getting infected may eventually confer long term immunity, so the idiots will gradually inoculate themselves. But again, that's an implication, not a study point.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

baorao: what if you assume you had it  when you had a bad cold back in December of 2019 and don't get vaccinated?

what kind of immunity does that confer?


Someone unfriended me when I gave her shiat for sharing a meme saying that a bad cold that was making the rounds about that time was covid and that it was NBD.
 
Naido
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: He may be very sexy or even cute
But he looks like a sucker in his blue and red suit


Thank you for your decision not to brag about your own super-sperm.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

wxboy: So will the uninfected need a booster, or recurring boosters?


We don't know yet
 
thornhill
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: I suspect there are a massive amount of people who had covid and had no idea.


It's probably the opposite. I see a lot of people saying they had flu-like symptoms in early 2020 and assuming that they had COVID, but they never lost their sense of smell - depending on the study, upwards of 80 to 90 percent of people infected with COVID temporarily lost it. The reason that the count of infected people is low is because so many who had it were simply never tested or never bothered to get tested because it took so long for our testing capacity to get to the point where you could easily get a same-day appointment and then get the results quickly.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Holy Carp: wxboy: So will the uninfected need a booster, or recurring boosters?

Why would it matter?  Just get your shots

Yes. Obey your masters!


Dammit... now you get the earworm, too:

Master Of Puppets
Youtube S7blkui3nQc
 
meanmutton
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Holy Carp: wxboy: So will the uninfected need a booster, or recurring boosters?

Why would it matter?  Just get your shots

Yes. Obey your masters!


And I bet you're the kind of guy who had no issue with newly deputized Federal agents murdering a suspect or abducting protestors off the street in unmarked vans or the Lafayette Park Police Riots.

When real tyranny shows up, you cheer it on. When you're asked to inconvenience yourself for your fellow man, you balk. You don't care about tyranny. You just enjoy seeing your fellow Americans suffer.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Except for the lingering random debilitating damage.


You know the overwhelming majority of people who have had Covid have no lingering effects at all, right?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You know that drunk and surly Supe after he lost his powers?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh dear. Fark's doom brigade are NOT going to like this one bit.

However it agrees with that we saw from victims of SARS-1: They had immediate and powerful immune responses when re-exposed to SARS-1 antigens, even 17 years after the virus was exterminated.

We do know, though, that immune responses to covid are hugely varied. When SpaceX helped with detailed tracking of all their people who got infected, they found that post-infection RBD-specific antibody levels spanned an incredible 4 orders of magnitude. And, those who were asymptomatic on average developed about 80-90% fewer of them.

I also think it's not even remotely a coincidence that the CDC's stated level of protection that covid infection/recovery confers against being infected again - 80%, they say - is just about the level that one dose of the Pfizer vaccine eventually reaches. Thus infection/recovery followed by two doses would likely be equivalent to three doses of vaccine.

Even more interestingly (and this may have to do with affinity maturation in the meantime), British researchers are finding that the immune response after a long-delayed 2nd dose is *much* stronger than with the originally proscribed 3 or 4 week interval.

It's also been found that rbd-specific antibodies are close to 10x higher in previously-infected patients after a single dose than they are in uninfected patients after both doses. That same report also finds one person who has literally zero neutralizing antibodies after being infected.

So in terms of protection level, it looks like roughly speaking,

asymptomatic infection < symptomatic infection ~ 1 dose < 2 doses < infection + 1 dose < infection + 2 doses
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Holy Carp: wxboy: So will the uninfected need a booster, or recurring boosters?

Why would it matter?  Just get your shots

Yes. Obey your masters!


Are parents/guardians supposed to let oppositional defiant children use the Internet without supervision?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: yohohogreengiant: Except for the lingering random debilitating damage.

You know the overwhelming majority of people who have had Covid have no lingering effects at all, right?


I'm pretty sure I had it in Feb 2020. Thought I was gonna die, worst respiratory flu ever. Lost sense of taste and smell for weeks. And I am still tired. Every day, all day. Like I got 2 hours of sleep the night before tired.

Sometimes I see flashing lights accompanied by a zap sound when my eyes are closed.  I have restless leg. The Moderna vaccine did nothing to me, while it put many of my friends down for a day.

COVID has more in store for us so I am still strengthening my immune system. If some has a cough I follow them to the bathroom, wipe the rim with my fingers and rub it in my eyes. I got the idea from reading news stories about India.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What the angle for this article? We know, for a fact, millions of people have been infected more than once. South America is a major reinfection zone. Has one of the weird online trolls who argue, "You can't give people bad news. It's bad for their mental health. You will make them feel hopeless," got control of some newspaper's editors?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

erik-k: It's also been found that rbd-specific antibodies are close to 10x higher in previously-infected patients after a single dose than they are in uninfected patients after both doses. That same report also finds one person who has literally zero neutralizing antibodies after being infected.


I've seen that, but it is important to keep in mind that the antibodies vanish after several months. People who were infected in December and January might have increased immunity when they get thsi doses this week. But people who were infected in October won't.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Wanderlusting: yohohogreengiant: Except for the lingering random debilitating damage.

You know the overwhelming majority of people who have had Covid have no lingering effects at all, right?

I'm pretty sure I had it in Feb 2020. Thought I was gonna die, worst respiratory flu ever. Lost sense of taste and smell for weeks. And I am still tired. Every day, all day. Like I got 2 hours of sleep the night before tired.

Sometimes I see flashing lights accompanied by a zap sound when my eyes are closed.  I have restless leg. The Moderna vaccine did nothing to me, while it put many of my friends down for a day.

COVID has more in store for us so I am still strengthening my immune system. If some has a cough I follow them to the bathroom, wipe the rim with my fingers and rub it in my eyes. I got the idea from reading news stories about India.


I'm sorry to hear that. I had it over the holidays. If it was any other year, I'd have gone to work and worked through it.

Just a cold, no cough, no fever, but I lost my taste and smell for 72 hours. Other than that, it was your basic run of the mill sinus/head cold.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There's a reason these people have Memory B cells at a year out: They're still farking infected.  They have viral reservoirs that translate to a continuous supply of antigen being presented to the germinal centers.

There's a reason why SARS-CoV-2 negative vaccinated people need boosters: There's no virus in them and therefore no antigens to present to the germinal centers.

This is not good news.  This is evidence of chronic infection.  I swear they're trying to kill us all.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: What the angle for this article? We know, for a fact, millions of people have been infected more than once. South America is a major reinfection zone. Has one of the weird online trolls who argue, "You can't give people bad news. It's bad for their mental health. You will make them feel hopeless," got control of some newspaper's editors?


It's Spreader propaganda.
 
you need help
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Okay, but you're not going to catch me alive in body spandex of any color.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Wanderlusting: yohohogreengiant: Except for the lingering random debilitating damage.

You know the overwhelming majority of people who have had Covid have no lingering effects at all, right?

I'm pretty sure I had it in Feb 2020. Thought I was gonna die, worst respiratory flu ever. Lost sense of taste and smell for weeks. And I am still tired. Every day, all day. Like I got 2 hours of sleep the night before tired.

Sometimes I see flashing lights accompanied by a zap sound when my eyes are closed.  I have restless leg. The Moderna vaccine did nothing to me, while it put many of my friends down for a day.

COVID has more in store for us so I am still strengthening my immune system. If some has a cough I follow them to the bathroom, wipe the rim with my fingers and rub it in my eyes. I got the idea from reading news stories about India.


I've seen people complaining about the zapon Reddit's Long Covid forums.  You might want to check them out if it's troubling you.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wxboy: So will the uninfected need a booster, or recurring boosters?


Recurring.  We will need boosters every 6 to 8 months until eradication.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

baorao: what if you assume you had it  when you had a bad cold back in December of 2019 and don't get vaccinated?

what kind of immunity does that confer?


It means you're immune to reason.
 
roc6783
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I can outrun a speeding locomotive and stop bullets?! I'm off!

R.I.P.
Ragin' Asian. Perished 5.27.2021 for being stupid.


If stupidity killed that fast, we'd have to repopulate Florida every few months.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

roc6783: Ragin' Asian: I can outrun a speeding locomotive and stop bullets?! I'm off!

R.I.P.
Ragin' Asian. Perished 5.27.2021 for being stupid.

If stupidity killed that fast, we'd have to repopulate Florida every few months.


Why, are we going to leave it empty for 6 weeks at a clip to let the environment recover?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He can leap tall buildings with a single bound,
But, just give him five!
 
thehellisthis
‘’ less than a minute ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: wxboy: So will the uninfected need a booster, or recurring boosters?

Recurring.  We will need boosters every 6 to 8 months until eradication.


Uhhhh... considering that the last year of random, yet authoritatively stated medical advice from random people on the internet without citation was almost more hell than the disease itself, let's chill on that front and wait for directly offered advice from the medical community once they reach some sort of agreement internally.

I mean, there's always Parler if you feel the need to keep doing it
 
