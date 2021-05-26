 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Q: Does it have high ceilings? A: Let's just go with "suitable for giraffes"   (zillow.com) divider line
22
    More: Weird, Standardized test, Rooms, High school, GreatSchools Ratings, ceiling windows, trademarks REALTOR, extraordinary waterfront oasis, great room  
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
**blink blink**

(slowly backs away from monitor)
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a lot of wood
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ahh, the extremely rare clutter consisting of stuffed animals, large and small. Does the owner's name happen to be Noah?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

freddyV: That's a lot of wood


That's what she said.

/sorry
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a great house for vegetarians.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freddyV: That's a lot of wood


First thing I thought was Keep Away From Open Flame Or Spark.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trophy hunters are assholes.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That house is a farking travesty...The elephant foot barstools...farking horrific.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Outdoor World, a sporting goods MEGAstore, doesn't have that much shiat on the walls. That's too much. I'm assuming they would be completely cleared when purchased, right? Like the owner didn't care enough to take them down, or the realtor was fine with not removing them.

The basement is pretty solid.
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


Although I am wondering about that weird surgery room that's not shown in any other photos (with the hospital bed) next to the pinball.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Previous owners include Joseph Cabela and William Basspro.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Outdoor World, a sporting goods MEGAstore, doesn't have that much shiat on the walls. That's too much. I'm assuming they would be completely cleared when purchased, right? Like the owner didn't care enough to take them down, or the realtor was fine with not removing them.

The basement is pretty solid.
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]

Although I am wondering about that weird surgery room that's not shown in any other photos (with the hospital bed) next to the pinball.


It's not a hospital bed, it's a stack of pieces of a broken table and other stuff:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It even comes with some leg traps if you need to replace anything. 🤮
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
$5 says the dude's a dentist.
 
homeless_need_help [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ah, Zillow. Come for the home listings, stay for the crazy.
 
Salmon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Outdoor World, a sporting goods MEGAstore, doesn't have that much shiat on the walls. That's too much. I'm assuming they would be completely cleared when purchased, right? Like the owner didn't care enough to take them down, or the realtor was fine with not removing them.

The basement is pretty solid.
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]

Although I am wondering about that weird surgery room that's not shown in any other photos (with the hospital bed) next to the pinball.


t-bar ceiling, hate them
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Isn't this the bad guy's house from Roadhouse?
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ, that's an addiction to killing.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Outdoor World, a sporting goods MEGAstore, doesn't have that much shiat on the walls. That's too much. I'm assuming they would be completely cleared when purchased, right? Like the owner didn't care enough to take them down, or the realtor was fine with not removing them.

The basement is pretty solid.
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]

Although I am wondering about that weird surgery room that's not shown in any other photos (with the hospital bed) next to the pinball.


Probably someone prep-tacular.  Basic medical facilities are on their list o' things - could see that as a "I got money" version of that.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: scottydoesntknow: Outdoor World, a sporting goods MEGAstore, doesn't have that much shiat on the walls. That's too much. I'm assuming they would be completely cleared when purchased, right? Like the owner didn't care enough to take them down, or the realtor was fine with not removing them.

The basement is pretty solid.
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]

Although I am wondering about that weird surgery room that's not shown in any other photos (with the hospital bed) next to the pinball.

It's not a hospital bed, it's a stack of pieces of a broken table and other stuff:

[Fark user image 850x566]


Hah - teach me to not look further down the thread.

/no, it won't, but mea culpa here as well
 
buckybear
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How much of the price of that house is in trophy mounts and how much is house?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ace Ventura 2 - This Is a Lovely Room of Death
Youtube 7pRwUpbmGP4
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well thank you! Most people just mutter that.
 
