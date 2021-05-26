 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Minnesota)   Oh HAIL no   (minnesota.cbslocal.com) divider line
15
    More: Weird, Hail, National Weather Service, experience storms Tuesday morning, 12-pound chunk of ice, area, MINNEAPOLIS, bedroom ceiling of a home, officials  
•       •       •

1044 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2021 at 10:58 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"All I know is God had to have been watching out for me because I could've died, I could've," Millermon said.

This is the same god that made the hailstone in the first place and crashed it into your house?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$1,000 in damages. The house was a total loss.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: "All I know is God had to have been watching out for me because I could've died, I could've," Millermon said.

This is the same god that made the hailstone in the first place and crashed it into your house?


yeah, god wasn't "watching out for you" ken. god didn't even care enough about you to take the time to concentrate and really aim!
 
Plissken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God was especially watching out for everyone else, apparently.
This dude got a "god warning shot".
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: "All I know is God had to have been watching out for me because I could've died, I could've," Millermon said.

This is the same god that made the hailstone in the first place and crashed it into your house?


See that set of footprints through the scatter of icy projectiles I cast at you? That's where I carried you.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Madman drummers bummers: "All I know is God had to have been watching out for me because I could've died, I could've," Millermon said.

This is the same god that made the hailstone in the first place and crashed it into your house?

See that set of footprints through the scatter of icy projectiles I cast at you? That's where I carried you.


God is the abusive boyfriend of religions.
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Plissken: God was especially watching out for everyone else, apparently.
This dude got a "god warning shot".


i.imgflip.comView Full Size


Million to one shot.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Welp, the guy mentioned god. No chance of this thread focusing on anything else now.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: thealgorerhythm: Madman drummers bummers: "All I know is God had to have been watching out for me because I could've died, I could've," Millermon said.

This is the same god that made the hailstone in the first place and crashed it into your house?

See that set of footprints through the scatter of icy projectiles I cast at you? That's where I carried you.

God is the abusive boyfriend of religions.


Omg, did you just pop a bone? That's farking disgusting. Stop sending me dick pics.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's a space peanut!
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is this photo supposed to help me understand how big it was?
minnesota.cbslocal.comView Full Size
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Is this photo supposed to help me understand how big it was?
[minnesota.cbslocal.com image 850x531]


Yes, you can tell by the pixels
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: "All I know is God had to have been watching out for me because I could've died, I could've," Millermon said.

This is the same god that made the hailstone in the first place and crashed it into your house?


"Thank you for saving me from the bug hailstone you sent!"
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.