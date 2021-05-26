 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   While most adults spent the lockdown year sitting around the house getting fat, one 10-year-old got in 365 consecutive days of surfing   (nj.com) divider line
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was 264lbs (up 20lbs) in December. Went back to work 235lbs. One of the few people at work who came back thinner than when I went out.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gromment  is gonenta grom. Even if it is N.J..

Sometimes it really is good to be a kid.
It's 2' blown out wind chop, DON'T CARE. SURFED.
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dale Webster is not amused.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
His parents sound rich.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not quite so easy for us here in Wisconsin
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pfft i surf the web every day too. big deal.
 
Salmon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Pfft i surf the web every day too. big deal.


AND I gained mega weight!
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Get the fark away from the pier, you assholes.
 
mudpants
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: His parents sound rich.


ArkAngel: Not quite so easy for us here in Wisconsin


Exactly, being in Ohio and having to work to pay for trivial stuff like a house, a car and food kinda keeps me from the glorious life I might have as a 10 year old with rich parents.
 
neongoats
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm sure there are plenty of people who woulda too, ya know, if they had a farking beach near their house.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Get the fark away from the pier, you assholes.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Seriously, surfing tends to be better near the pier.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Tchernobog: Get the fark away from the pier, you assholes.

[i.pinimg.com image 400x350]

Seriously, surfing tends to be better near the pier.


It's a safety issue, it's not an issue of "liking" anything.

Ever see them pull a dead kid from the surf after they slammed into a pier?  I have.  There's a reason the signs say no surfing near the pier.
 
BullBearMS [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Baloo Uriza: Tchernobog: Get the fark away from the pier, you assholes.

[i.pinimg.com image 400x350]

Seriously, surfing tends to be better near the pier.

It's a safety issue, it's not an issue of "liking" anything.

Ever see them pull a dead kid from the surf after they slammed into a pier?  I have.  There's a reason the signs say no surfing near the pier.


scontent.fjan1-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
